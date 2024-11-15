John C. Reilly hopes ﻿’An Almost Christmas Story﻿’ short film will ‘spread a little love and a little empathy’

John C. Reilly hopes ﻿’An Almost Christmas Story﻿’ short film will ‘spread a little love and a little empathy’
Disney

The new Disney+ short film An Almost Christmas Story is inspired by the true story of an owl who was found inside the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City. In this version, the owl can talk, and his adventure is narrated by John C. Reilly.

In taking on the role, Reilly, who also performs four songs in the short, tells ABC Audio he was inspired by the late Burl Ives‘ Snowman narrator character in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

“I thought, ‘I’ve learned so much music from Burl Ives, wouldn’t it be cool to, like, step into his shoes?'” says Reilly, who also stars in a stage production called Mister Romantic. “Or at least perform a role that was similar to what he’s done in the past.”

An Almost Christmas Story also hearkens back to the look of those classic holiday specials in its animation style, though it was made digitally instead of with traditional stop-motion. Still, Reilly wanted to get a stop-motion figure of his character made, even though he laughs he was “hoping it would look less like me.”

“I was like, ‘But will you please still make mine?'” Reilly says. “Then [director] David Lowery‘s like, ‘Yeah! Totally, we should still make yours!’ So I’m gonna have to ask Disney where that thing is.”

As for the film itself, you can expect a heartwarming tale and some adorable animals, which Reilly feels might bring some comfort amid stressful times, personal or otherwise.

“Somehow I think [the film] really does meet the moment for the way people are feeling right now in the world,” Reilly says. “So I’m happy to spread a little love and a little empathy with this.” 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Eva Mendes says partner Ryan Gosling is the one who makes her feel sexy
Eva Mendes says partner Ryan Gosling is the one who makes her feel sexy
Gosling and Mendes in 2017 – Robert Kamau/GC Images

Believe it or not, Eva Mendes says she “never considered herself” beautiful — but it’s her longtime partner Ryan Gosling who makes her feel “really f****** sexy.”

That’s what the actress, mom, author and entrepreneur tells the Times of London in a new interview about her life and career. 

On the latter, she’s frank. “I was never in love with acting. I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress,” Eva says, allowing, “I had my moments when I worked with really great people.”

Two of those films are 2013’s The Place Beyond the Pines, on which she met her Barbie star beau and the mother of her two children, Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, and 2014’s Lost River, the 50-year-old’s last film and Ryan’s directorial debut. 

“He gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before,” she says. 

On that note, the actress credits Gosling with something else. 

“I feel really f****** sexy at times,” Mendes says. “The way my man looks at me is just … at times I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ That might not sit well with people, but so much of how I feel is a reflection of what he’s giving me.”

She adds, “There’s so many things that can make me feel sexy and I’d say that I feel more sexy than not. I guess because I’ve never considered myself beautiful, but I’ve always felt very sexy.”

For the record, Eva says she was “totally fine” with turning 50, adding, “It’s just that number sounds crazy.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: James Cameron reveals next non-‘Avatar’ project and more
In brief: James Cameron reveals next non-‘Avatar’ project and more

James Cameron is planning to adapt Charles Pellegrino‘s novel Last Train From Hiroshima and the author’s forthcoming book, Ghosts of Hiroshima, into one “uncompromising theatrical film,” he tells Deadline. The film, to be titled Last Train From Hiroshima, will focus partly on the true story of a Japanese man who survived the atomic blast at Hiroshima, got on a train to Nagasaki, then survived the nuclear explosion in that city, per the outlet. The project will be his first non-Avatar movie since 1997’s Titanic

Summer isn’t quite over, but Great American Family has already revealed its 2024 holiday lineup, featuring 18 new films beginning Oct. 19. That includes the Candace Cameron Bure-led films A Christmas Less Traveled, Home Sweet Christmas and Let It Snow. Mario Lopez and his wife star in Once Upon a Christmas Wish, and R&B legend Gladys Knight leads the cast of a holiday adaptation of Louisa May Alcott‘s classic novel Little Women, titled Little Women Christmas. The entire list can be found at GreatAmericanFamily.com

There’s no need to fear, a new CGI-animated version of the classic 1959 cartoon Underdog is here! Variety reports that, similar to its predecessor, the new Underdog series will mix humor with lessons about teamwork, courage and perseverance, among others. The reboot, being produced by Italy’s Red Monk Studios, will debut in Italy and France in 2025, followed by a global rollout shortly thereafter …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ to celebrate its 500th episode: What to expect
‘Dancing with the Stars’ to celebrate its 500th episode: What to expect
Disney

Dancing with the Stars is approaching its 500th episode and the show is celebrating the milestone in a big way.

The show will kick off with a dance number to “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, which will be choreographed by Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.

The dance number will be a nod to the first episode of the show, which aired in 2005 and opened with a dance to “Crazy in Love,” according to a press release for the upcoming episode.

Familiar faces from over the years will also return to the ballroom, the press release stated.

Carrie Ann Inaba, who has been a judge on DWTS since the show first premiered, spoke about the forthcoming 500th episode during a Nov. 4 appearance on Good Morning America.

“It just feels like it keeps getting better and better, and that’s such an honor — especially after so many seasons. Thirty-three?!” she gushed.

Inaba praised the “new vibe” of the show in its current form, which features her alongside her fellow original judge Bruno Tonioli and fan-favorite pro-turned-judge Derek Hough on the judging panel and Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro as co-hosts.

Will the judges dance during the 500th episode? “[That’s] the big question,” Inaba teased. “You’ll have to tune in to see that.”

In addition to the big celebration, the season’s remaining couples will perform dance numbers paying tribute to past memorable dances.

The couples will also take part in the Instant Dance Challenge during a second round dance on the show, where they won’t know the style or the song until five minutes before performing it live.

The 500th episode will air on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET and simulcast live across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and the next day on Hulu. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.