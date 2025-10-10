‘John Candy: I Like Me’ looks back on the life of the iconic comedian

John Candy in ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ (Courtesy Prime Video)

For Chris Candy and Jennifer Candy-Sullivan, sifting through old footage of their father for the documentary John Candy: I Like Me felt like detective work.

“I didn’t realize that there’d been so many traits, and behaviors and perspectives on how he treated people that I had. You know, he wasn’t around to tell me how to do that stuff,” Chris tells ABC Audio. “That was … spooky, almost.”

John Candy was known for his extensive comedy career, which included time on the sketch series SCTV, and starring roles in movies like Splash and Uncle Buck. John died from a heart attack in 1994, when Chris and Jennifer were still children.

“For me to rewatch, and watch new interviews, was — I enjoyed a lot of them because they were fun, but some of them I was like, ‘Man, this was really uncomfortable,’” Jennifer says. “He had to endure a lot in his business.”

The documentary details John’s struggles with anxiety while often facing pressure for his weight. Sometimes he’d slip into a character he’d call “Johnny Toronto,” who would pay for extravagant nights out — even if the real John couldn’t pay for it.

“Johnny Toronto is also just like a way to avoid anxiety, a way to avoid conflict. I’ll pay for everything so you don’t need to worry about it, we don’t need to worry about it, and maybe we don’t have to talk about it. So I think that that talks about the schism within our father,” says Chris.

The documentary, directed by Colin Hanks, features interviews with comedy legends like Bill Murray, Steve Martin and Catherine O’Hara. All of them reference John’s generosity, on and off the screen.

“It may have looked like all fun and games — but there was a lot that went into it,” says Jennifer. “He had to make sure the crew was taken care of, and everyone was taken care of.” 

‘Catfish: The TV Show’ canceled at MTV after nine seasons
Nev Schulman and Max Joseph for season 2 of ‘Catfish: The TV Show.’ (MTV)

Catfish: The TV Show has come to an end.

The reality show that helped people discover the truth about suspicious romantic prospects they met online has been canceled at MTV after nine seasons, ABC Audio has learned.

Paramount has notified the show’s production company that MTV will pass on future seasons of the show. The network will continue to air past episodes from the show’s library. MTV has given the producers permission to shop the series elsewhere.

Nev Schulman hosted the show that was based on the 2010 documentary of the same name. The documentary coined the term “catfish” and detailed Schulman’s own experience tracking down a woman he had an online relationship with, not knowing that she was using a fake, online persona.

Shulman developed the show with his brother, Ariel Schulman, and Max Joseph. It debuted in 2012 and spanned over 200 episodes. Its most recent season premiered on April 30, 2024.

Nev Shulman and Joseph hosted the show during its first seven seasons. Joseph was replaced by a group of rotating co-hosts in 2018. Katie Crawford eventually joined as permanent co-host, taking on duties alongside Nev Shulman for 96 episodes.

Jonah Hauer-King, Zoey Deutch on their rom-com ‘The Threesome’
Jonah Hauer-King, Zoey Deutch and Ruby Cruz in ‘The Threesome.’ (Vertical)

A young man’s fantasy becomes his worst nightmare in the new romantic comedy The Threesome.

The film, which is in select theaters now, stars Zoey DeutchJonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz as the titular trio whose night together leaves the two women with sobering consequences.

Hauer-King, who stars as Connor, told ABC Audio the film is a coming-of-age story for adults.

“We associate that sometimes with people who are teenagers or earlier in their 20s, and these are people that ostensibly are a little bit further on through life, but they’re still very much working things out,” Hauer-King said.

Connor aspires to “a type of love that he idolizes,” Hauer-King said, which he found relatable.

“Over the course of the film, he learns that love is a really complex, deep thing, which is about accepting people’s flaws and insecurities, and the challenges of the relationships and coming through them,” Hauer-King said. “That’s something that I myself have learned over the years.”

Despite the perception that Deutch is the modern-day rom-com queen — she’s the star of Netflix’s Set it Up and Prime Video’s Something from Tiffany’s — the actress says she’s only really starred in three, if you count The Threesome.

“It’s not something that I sought after. If you count this as a rom-com, this is only my third one. But somehow, it seems like I’ve made a million. According to people, I have done only rom-coms. So if I’m being honest, I try not to do them. Because I’ve spent my whole life and career trying not to get pigeonholed,” Deutch said.

That being said, Deutch is interested in stories about love.

“I love love, and falling in love is never the same. There’s no two times that ever feel the same, and this was a particularly different falling in love story. And I thought [it] was really nuanced and special and different.”

‘What’s Happening!!’ star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
Danielle Spencer from ‘What’s Happening!!’ poses for a photo in November 1976, in Los Angeles. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Danielle Spencer, a former child actor best known for her role as Dee in the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!!, has died, a publicist for her family confirmed to ABC News.

Spencer died Aug. 11, due to gastric cancer and cardiac arrest. She was 60, according to Sandra Jones, a family friend who is serving as the family’s spokesperson.

“This untimely death is really hard to process right now,” Jones told ABC News Tuesday. “She is a sweet and gentle soul and she is going to be missed very, very much.”

In 1977, Spencer survived a fatal car crash that killed her stepfather and manager, Tim Pelt, according to her biography on her website.

After recovering from her injuries, Spencer went on to earn a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine in 1993.

Spencer starred in 65 episodes of What’s Happening!!, an ABC sitcom about three teenage boys growing up in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, according to IMDb.

Spencer played Dee Thomas, the boys’ younger sister. She also appeared in 16 episodes of the show’s sequel, What’s Happening Now!

She moved from California to the Richmond, Virginia, area in 2014.

At the time of her death, Spencer, who previously battled breast cancer, lived with her mom in an area outside of Richmond, according to Jones.

In addition to her mom, Cheryl Pelt, Spencer is survived by her younger brother, jazz musician Jeremy Pelt.

In an email Tuesday, Jeremy Pelt told ABC News that Spencer was “a very loving spirit who fought courageously until the very end.”

Jeremy Pelt also shared a tribute to his sister on Instagram Tuesday, writing, “Many of you knew her as ‘Dee,’ but she was more than a child actress.”

“She was a friend, an auntie to my three children who adored her, she was a daughter- and in many ways, my mother’s best friend, she was a veterinarian, she was someone who always remained positive even during her darkest days fighting this disease,” he continued. “And she was MY sister and protector.”

He added that he was “thankful” to be with his sister when she took her last breath and was “gutted” by her death, writing, “I love you, forever.”

