John Cena, Will Forte ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ film rescued for theatrical release

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for The Chuck Jones Experience

Coyote vs. Acme will get a theatrical release after all.

The live-action and animated hybrid film, which was shelved by Warner Bros. Pictures in 2023, has been acquired by Ketchup Entertainment.

Iconic Looney Tunes characters will star alongside Will Forte and John Cena in the film, which “centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner,” according to its official synopsis.

The film was directed by Dave Green with a screenplay written by May December scribe Samy Burch. James Gunn and Chris DeFaria produced the film.

“We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide,” Gareth West, the CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, said. “COYOTE VS. ACME is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

Warner Bros. Discovery wrote off $115 million of their content in February 2024 as part of an earnings filing that they called a “strategic realignment plan associated with the Warner Bros. Pictures Animation group.” It is presumed Coyote vs. Acme was one of the projects that was affected by the decision.

This is not Ketchup Entertainment’s first time putting a Looney Tunes film in theaters. The company also distributed The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie after Warner Bros. Discovery decided to shop the project rather than release it.

Lana Condor, Tone Bell, P.J. Byrne and Martha Kelly also star in the film.

‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 begins production
Stefania Rosini/Netflix

Nobody Wants This is officially back in production.

The hit Netflix series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody shared a sneak peek of the first day of shooting.

In a video shot by Bell and posted to Netflix’s socials, we see the cover page of the script for season 2’s premiere episode, titled “Dinner Party.” The video then pans around the set as the actors wave to the camera.

The post also includes a behind-the-scenes photo of Bell’s character, Joanne, cuddling with Brody’s Noah on the couch.

The romantic comedy follows Joanne, a podcast host, and Noah, a rabbi, as they navigate their unexpected relationship, as well as their “well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families,” according to a synopsis.

Season 2 will feature new guest stars, including Brody’s real-life wife and Bell’s former Gossip Girl co-star, Leighton Meester.

In brief: Adrian Moayed, Alex Karpovsky joins ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 and more
Everybody wants to know the new season 2 cast of Nobody Wants This. Adrian Moayed and Alex Karpovsky are joining the second season of the popular Netflix show, Deadline reports. Moayed will play Dr. Andy, a charming psychotherapist who will serve as a love interest for Morgan, played by Justine Lupe. Karpovsky, however, will play Big Noah, a rabbi who will be a new work rival for Adam Brody‘s Noah …

Season 4 of Hacks will feature several new faces. Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman and Eric Balfour have joined the cast in guest starring roles in the fourth season of the Max comedy series, according to Variety. The new season will follow a tug-of-war between Deborah and Ava as they try to get their late night show off the ground …

We now know who will star in Jesse Armstrong‘s much anticipated followup to Succession. Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef will star in Armstrong’s feature directorial debut, Deadline reports. The film will air on HBO this spring. Its plot follows a group of billionaire friends who get together amidst a rolling international crisis …

Oscars 2025: Morgan Freeman pays tribute to ‘dear friend’ Gene Hackman
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Morgan Freeman made an appearance at the 97th Academy Awards Sunday, where he paid tribute to his “dear friend” Gene Hackman.

“This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” Freeman began, noting the two worked on Unforgiven and Under Suspicion. “Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work,” he said.

“Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,’” Freeman said. “I think I speak for us all when I say, Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Morgan’s speech kicked off the in memoriam, which honored those in Hollywood who passed away in the last year. Actors Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, Teri Garr, John Amos, Bill CobbsJoan Plowright, Donald Sutherland, Louis Gossett Jr., Jean Earl Jones and more were included in the segment.

Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and his dog were found dead Wednesday in their Santa Fe home. He was 95 years old.

