John Krasinki announces ‘A Quiet Place: Part III’ coming to theaters summer 2027

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

You can get excited, but don’t make a sound.

John Krasinki has announced that A Quiet Place Part III, the fourth film in the A Quiet Place series, will arrive in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Krasinski made the announcement to his Instagram on Friday. He will direct, write and produce the film for Paramount Pictures.

While the plot of the upcoming film has yet to be announced, one can assume it will again follow the alien creatures who have an incredible sense of hearing.

Krasinski is returning to direct after he helmed the first two films in the franchise. Michael Sarnoski directed the 2024 spinoff film A Quiet Place: Day One, which starred Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn.

It is unclear if any of the franchise’s former stars will return for the new movie. Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds co-starred alongside Krasinski in the original 2018 film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Taron Egerton is ‘enormously proud of’ his film ‘She Rides Shotgun’
Lionsgate

Taron Egerton is a father on the run in the new film She Rides Shotgun.

The Lionsgate movie, which arrives in theaters Friday, is something Egerton is “enormously proud of.” He plays Nate, who takes his daughter, Polly, on a thrilling road trip across New Mexico as he tries to escape his past.

“Nate is this totally flawed, imperfect man who’s clearly made a long list of terrible life decisions,” Egerton told ABC Audio. “There’s moments in the film where he does things that you go, ‘Oh my God, who is this man and what is he capable of?’ But, like so many things in life, the first appearance of something, or the outer appearance of something, belies a character who’s actually a good person who’s trying to do the right thing. And I love him for that. I love him for his flaws.”

Eleven-year-old Ana Sophia Heger stars alongside Egerton as Polly in the film. The duo are onscreen together for most of the movie’s runtime, and Egerton says the young actress is “such an emotionally intelligent kid” with a true desire to express.

In real life, Egerton says Ana Sophia is “enormously close with her dad,” actor Rene Heger. This allowed her to relate “to the character and the situation and the world” of the film.

Egerton said it was “an absolutely extraordinary privilege” to share the screen with Heger.

“It’s without a doubt the most tender relationship I’ve had with another actor,” Egerton said. “I’m as proud of her and I am as proud of the film as I am anything else I’ve made.”

‘Wicked: For Good’ ‘first look’ trailer to debut in June, when ‘Wicked’ returns to theaters for one night only
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Glinda and Elphaba will be back in action on theater screens in June.

The original Wicked film will return to theaters in the U.S. and Canada for one night only on June 4. And along with that screening, there will be a “special first look” at the trailer for the sequel, Wicked: For Good. In a promotional video, Cynthia Erivo says, “We know you’ve been waiting for this, and it’s finally coming.”

Ariana Grande adds, “You will be changed … “

“For good,” Cynthia finishes.

There’s no word on whether or not the “first look” will also be online, or anywhere else in the world. Wicked: For Good opens in theaters Nov. 21.

This is the second piece of big Wicked news this week: We learned Tuesday that Ariana and Cynthia, along with “special guests,” will star in a Wicked “event special” on NBC and Peacock this November. 

Charlie Sheen to release memoir titled ‘The Book of Sheen’
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food

Charlie Sheen is telling his own story.

The actor has announced his upcoming memoir, The Book of Sheen, which will be published by Gallery Books on Sept. 9.

Sheen wrote the memoir himself. It covers his childhood spent on film sets with his father, Martin Sheen; his early fame in projects like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Spin City; and his eventual controversy-ridden time coping with divorces on drugs while starring on Two and a Half Men.

Sheen said he’s happy to be able to tell his stories from his own perspective.

“My stories have been told for far too long through the eyes and pens of others,” he said in a press release. “I think you’ll agree, it’s time to finally read these stories directly from the actual guy.”

Jennifer Bergstrom, the senior vice president and publisher of Gallery Books, spoke about acquiring Sheen’s memoir.

“Of all the Hollywood bad boys in history, Charlie Sheen might be the baddest of them all,” Bergstrom said. “Now nearly eight years sober, Charlie writes candidly of every detox, retox, drug deal, and adventure along his challenging journey to freedom. We are so proud to share his story. His talent as an actor is now matched as a writer on every page.”

The Book of Sheen is available for preorder now. It will also be available as an audiobook, which Sheen narrates.

