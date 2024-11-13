John Krasinski named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2024

John Krasinski named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2024
Julian Ungano

John Krasinski is People‘s Sexiest Man Alive 2024.

The magazine made the announcement for its annual Sexiest Man Alive issue, which includes an interview with the actor exclusive to People.
 
Upon hearing the news that he was named Sexiest Man Alive, the actor told People that he thought he was “being punked.”
 
“Just immediate blackout,” he said. “Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up usually, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You really raised the bar for me.”
 
In his interview with the magazine, he talked about his life as an actor, including his roles as Jim Halpert from The Office, and his work in A Quiet Place, which he co-wrote, directed and starred in with his wife, actress Emily Blunt.
 
Krasinski said working with Blunt was “one of the most thrilling processes I’ve ever had, because I’d never worked with Emily.”

The actor said that he met Blunt in 2008 in a restaurant and as soon as he shook her hand, he said he “just knew” that she was the one.
 
When he told Blunt that he was named Sexiest Man Alive, he said she was “very excited.”
 
“There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her,” he said.
 
They’ve been married for 14 years and share two daughters: Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.
 
“It’s a phenomenal thing to get to be in this family and be a dad,” he added. “It’s changed my life completely.”
 
To see more of the men featured in People‘s Sexiest Man Alive Issue pick up the new issue on newsstands nationwide Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Nicole Kidman and much of ‘The Perfect Couple’ cast had a text “mutiny” over opening dance number
Nicole Kidman and much of ‘The Perfect Couple’ cast had a text “mutiny” over opening dance number
Netflix

Netflix’s new series The Perfect Couple is a dark tale indeed, but its title sequence sees its cast, including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning, in a flash mob-style dance, set to Meghan Trainor‘s “Criminals.” 

It was the brainchild of director Susanne Bier, but Variety has discovered that most of the cast was so opposed to it they started a text chain on WhatsApp that Schreiber called a “mutiny.”

The show centers on a wealthy family whose plans for a glamorous Nantucket wedding by the beach runs aground when a body washes up onshore, exposing the fam’s dark secrets.

Kidman admitted to the trade that she was initially opposed to the opening, because she didn’t think her matriarch character Greer would dance. “I felt like Greer would watch.” 

That said, she was happy about it in the end. “I danced as Greer. I think it’s great and I’m so glad they got us all to do it. ‘Cause there’s some joy in it.”

Schreiber, who plays Kidman’s husband, was all in. “I wasn’t in that [text] chain. The entire cast had a mutiny about this idea except for me, I was already in my trailer practicing the dance moves.”

He added, “I just like dancing and I was kinda disappointed when it came out that I’m not in it more because I thought I did it really well.”

Bier explained she felt viewers needed a pick-me-up from the “gloomy” times we’re living in. “I felt I wanted to do something which had a lot of life and a lot of fun. And I wanted to see all the characters having fun.”

The Perfect Couple is now streaming on Netflix.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán announce split
Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán announce split
Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation

Weeks after her bestie Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, Leah Remini has announced she’s split with her husband of 21 years, Angelo Pagán.

The former King of Queens star and Pagán jointly posted to Instagram on Thursday, “After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce.”

“This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us,” the statement continued.

The note goes on to say, “Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal — together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones.”

It added, “But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.”

As to the reason behind the split, the statement explained, “To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore.” They added, “Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different.”

The pair share an “incredible daughter” in 20-year-old Sofia, noting, “From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success.”

The couple said they want to be “as transparent as possible” with their new direction, “because, for years, we shared our marriage so publicly, whether it was on our specials on VH1 or our reality show,” referencing Leah Remini: It’s All Relative.

They also said of their “new chapter” together, apart, “We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships — whether they change or end — aren’t failures.”
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lacey Chabert’s daughter asks why people keep trying to make “fetch” happen
Lacey Chabert’s daughter asks why people keep trying to make “fetch” happen
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lacey Chabert‘s Mean Girls character, Gretchen Wieners, will forever be tied to the word “fetch,” and apparently so is the actress. 

The star explained to Today on Monday that the word — and the diss that followed, “Stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen” — follows her everywhere in real life, to the apparent confusion of her now-8-year-old daughter, Julia.

“When she was younger … she was like, ‘What’s “fetch,” why does everyone say that to you?'”

Chabert added, “And she asked me a couple years ago, she goes, ‘Mom, do other people watch those movies that you make?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, baby, they’re not just for you.'”

Chabert did not appear in the recent Mean Girls musical movie, reportedly because of scheduling conflicts, but she did reprise her role in 2023, in a Walmart Black Friday commercial, along with her fellow “Plastics” of a certain age, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.