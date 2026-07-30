John Legend to play Harry Belafonte in ‘The Road Home’

John Legend to play Harry Belafonte in ‘The Road Home’
John Legend attends The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction 2026 at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 19, 2026, in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation)

You may be more used to John Legend onstage behind his piano, but in the new film The Road Home, he takes on the role of civil rights activist Harry Belafonte.

“I was honored to know Mr. Belafonte as my friend, mentor and collaborator in the struggle for justice,” he tells Variety. “He was an incredible human being who lived a monumental, revolutionary life. He was the epitome of an artist and activist who set a standard for me and so many others who stand on his shoulders. I count it a privilege to be entrusted with the role of Harry Belafonte in this special film.”

John previously acted in La La Land, Underground and American Dreams.

The Road Home will be directed by Bill Condon from an original script by Michael Bronner, with a story by Bronner and South African writer Zakes Mda. It ﻿tells the story of Hugh Masekela during the aftermath of Paul Simon’s 1986 Graceland album, and the ensuing tour with Miriam “Mama Africa” Makeba and Simon. 

Graceland drew criticism from Masekela’s mentor, Archbishop Trevor Huddleston, who believed the album violated the United Nations’ call for a boycott of apartheid South Africa. Masekela hit the road with his fellow musicians to bring the country’s voice to the world; as Variety notes, Masekela viewed “music as a mighty weapon in the struggle.”

South African actor Thabo Andrew Rametsi will be playing Masekela, Wicked‘s Cynthia Erivo will play Makeba and Ripley‘s Johnny Flynn will play Simon.

Music producer Hilton Rosenthal will oversee new recordings from Masekela and Makeba’s catalog for the soundtrack.

Principal photography is happening in South Africa. 

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Victoria Beckham breaks silence following son Brooklyn’s comments: ‘We love our children’
Victoria Beckham breaks silence following son Brooklyn’s comments: ‘We love our children’
Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Netflix ‘Beckham’ UK Premiere on Oct. 3, 2023, in London. (Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham is speaking out about her family in the wake of her son Brooklyn Beckham’s comments criticizing his parents earlier this year.

The Spice Girl and fashion designer briefly discussed the family dynamics with The Wall Street Journal in a wide-ranging profile, published Thursday.

The publication noted Victoria Beckham spoke on the topic without mentioning Brooklyn Beckham’s name specifically.

“I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much,” she said when asked about her eldest son, according to the Journal. “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now.”

She continued, “All we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Brooklyn Beckham for comment.

Brooklyn Beckham came forward with a lengthy statement on social media in January detailing the family fallout, which he claimed centered around his wife, Nicola Peltz, whom he married in 2022.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he wrote at the time. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

The 27-year-old claimed in his statement that throughout his life, his parents had “controlled narratives in the press” and “placed” stories, “at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.”

He also accused his parents of mistreating him and attempting to sabotage his relationship with Peltz, starting before the couple’s marriage.

ABC News reached out to representatives for Brooklyn, Victoria and David Beckham at the time, as well as Peltz, but did not hear back.

David Beckham addressed the accusations on CNBC a few days later, saying, “Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. So, that’s what I try to teach my kids. But, you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes, as well.”

He added, “I’ve always spoken about, you know, social media and the power of social media. What I have found personally, you know, especially with my kids, as well, use it for the right reasons.”

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‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ debuts teaser trailer
‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ debuts teaser trailer
Tom Everett Scott, Lexi Minetree and June Diane Raphael in ‘Elle.’ (Jessica Brooks/Prime Video)

Omigod, you guys!

Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for its upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle. The show follows the character Elle Woods, who was originated by Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 film, as she takes on high school.

Lexi Minetree stars as young Elle Woods in the upcoming series. The prequel follows Elle as “we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love,” according to Prime Video.

“We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices,” according to the show’s official description. “Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other.”

The trailer is filled with glimpses of Elle’s life growing up in Bel-Air in the year 1995. She enjoys her glamorous existence before her parents tell her they are moving to Seattle, Washington.

“Bruiser, wish me luck,” Elle says to her beloved dog before heading out to her first day at a brand-new high school.

Laura Kittrell created the series, which she co-showruns and executive produces with Caroline Dries. Witherspoon executive produces, while Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore helmed the first two episodes and also executive produces. Additionally, Prime Video has already ordered a season 2 ahead of season 1’s debut.

The series also stars June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother, Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father, Wyatt. Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker make up the rest of the main cast.

Elle will debut to Prime Video on July 1.

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‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to celebrate ‘Golden’ one-year anniversary with special events
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to celebrate ‘Golden’ one-year anniversary with special events
‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ (Courtesy Netflix)

A year ago nobody knew what a HUNTR/X was and nobody had ever heard of Saja Boys. But on June 20, 2025, KPop Demon Hunters took over pop culture, and now Netflix has planned special celebrations for the movie’s one-year anniversary.

First, KPop Demon Hunters will return to theaters across the U.S. and the world for anniversary screenings. Check your local listings for a theater near you. Additionally, there will be free outdoor screenings of the sing-along versions of the Oscar-winning film across the U.S. starting June 19 in Salt Lake City. That will be followed by free screenings in Atlanta, San Francisco, San Diego and Brooklyn on June 20; Butte, Montana, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 24; and Cleveland, Ohio, on June 25. A different location in San Diego will host an additional screening on June 26. Visit Tudum.com for full details.

Both Netflix houses — one in Philadelphia and one in Dallas — will offer a full day of fan activities on June 20. There will be screenings all week at the Philly house. 

KPop Demon Hunters became the most-watched original title in Netflix history. Its soundtrack dominated the Billboard charts, including the #1 hit “Golden,” the first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award and the first to win an Academy Award. The film also won the best animated feature film Oscar. The voices of HUNTR/X — EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna — have become stars in their own right, performing on TV and at live events, and a KPop Demon Hunters World Tour is coming.

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