John Leguizamo, Gina Torres & more featured on ABC special ‘Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny’

John Leguizamo, Gina Torres & more featured on ABC special ‘Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny’
ABC News Studios

John Leguizamo, Gina Torres and Eva Longoria are among the actors appearing in the new ABC special Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny.

The special, part of the network’s monthlong coverage celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, is hosted by What Would You Do? host John Quiñones, with the stars opening up about their careers, and giving insight into the importance of representation and visibility, both in front of and behind the camera. 

Leguizamo tells Quiñones he was inspired to produce more Latino-based shows, like his hits Mambo Mouth and Spic-o-Rama, because of what he didn’t see as a child.

“When I was growing up, there was very little of Latin content that I could see myself reflected back in so I started writing my own stuff,” he shares. “I was writing it for Latino youth like myself, so they can see themselves the way we saw ourselves. Vital, alive, intellectual, funny.” 

Torres, star of 9-1-1 Lonestar, says she fought to make her character on the show, Tommy Vega, Afro-Latina, sharing it was important to her “because there’s still women and men who don’t understand that they’re important.”

Other actors participating in the special include Edward James Olmos, Will Trent star Ramón Rodríguez, Rita Moreno and Xochitl Gomez.

Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny airs Friday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and streams on Hulu the next day.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

FX drops teaser to ‘Alien’ small-screen spin-off series, ‘Alien: Earth’
FX drops teaser to ‘Alien’ small-screen spin-off series, ‘Alien: Earth’
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

While Alien: Romulus continues scaring moviegoers in theaters, a small-screen spin-off based on Ridley Scott‘s 1979 sci-fi classic is on the way — and a teaser has just splashed down.

Alien: Earth, a new FX series from Fargo‘s Noah Hawley, will see a mysterious spaceship crash-landing on our planet, where “a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

The teaser opens with a shot of our third rock from the sun, revealed to be the reflection off the shiny skull of the acid-bleeding xenomorphs from the sci-fi franchise.

The original film had the memorable tagline, “In space no one can hear you scream,” but the snippet ends with a jump scare proving that doesn’t apply to Earth.

Alien: Earth, which stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy OlyphantAlex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin and Essie Davis, debuts in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“This could get messy”: Action-packed teaser to Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ goes viral
“This could get messy”: Action-packed teaser to Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ goes viral
Marvel Studios

On Monday, Marvel Studios dropped an action-packed teaser to its May 2025 team-up Thunderbolts*.

As reported, the movie is an unlikely collab of former Marvel Cinematic Universe bad guys: Florence Pugh‘s Yelena and her adopted dad, Alexei aka Red Guardian (David Harbour); Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier; Hannah John-Kamen‘s Ava Starr/Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp; Olga Kurylenko‘s Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster from Black Widow; and Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker/U.S. Agent from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The trailer begins with Yelena knocking on Alexei’s door; she says she’s been looking for purpose, and “throwing herself into work” — in her case, being a master assassin — wasn’t cutting it.

It’s a malaise apparently felt by Bucky, who seems to be working as a security minder in Washington, D.C., as well as Walker, who is shown ignoring a baby in a crib and instead reading an article about his fall from grace as the one-time replacement to Steve Rogers’ Cap.

Yelena is then seen fighting her way into a facility and finds that each of the characters were led there, as well — the gang fights each other, until a guy in a pair of medical scrubs tumbles out of a crate. With every weapon trained on him, the guy identifies himself as “Bob.” 

And then the windows of the room slam shut, and they’re trapped. 

“Someone wants us gone,” Yelena says.

Returning Marvel player Julia Louis-Dreyfus reappears as the shadowy Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who seemingly brought the “adorable” gang together. 

“We’re brought up to believe there are good guys and there are bad guys,” she says in voice-over. “But eventually you come to realize there are bad guys, and there are worse guys — and nothing else.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Baby Reindeer’ defamation lawsuit gets trial date
‘Baby Reindeer’ defamation lawsuit gets trial date
Gaad – Courtesy Netflix

Deadline is reporting that a defamation lawsuit centering on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated hit Baby Reindeer could have its day in court in May 2025.

A federal judge has set a trial date of May 6, 2025, in the $170 million suit against the streamer from Fiona Harvey, who claims the show’s stalker, Martha Scott, was based on her interactions with its creator, writer and star Richard Gadd.

As reported, Gadd claimed a chance meeting with Harvey at the pub where he worked led to her sending him “thousands of emails, hundreds of voicemails, and a number of handwritten letters” that “often included sexually explicit, violent, and derogatory content, hateful speech, and threats.”

In the series, Scott does the same to Gadd’s character, Donny, eventually leading to her being charged by police — something Harvey claims never happened in real life.

Gadd had previously said he’d testify against Harvey should the need arise, but insisted that his series “is not a documentary” and that “Martha Scott is not Fiona Harvey.”

He also said it was Harvey who outed herself, claiming she inspired the Martha character in an interview with Piers Morgan. In the same interview, she also denied sending Gadd “thousands” of messages — some of which Gadd attached to his formal statement as proof.

The trade notes there is a strong chance the matter will be settled before going in front of a jury.

Meanwhile, Baby Reindeer already won a pair of trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys, and Gadd is nominated for Sunday night’s ceremony for both his writing and his performance in the Best Limited or Anthology Series and Lead Actor categories.

His onscreen stalker, played by Jessica Gunning, snagged a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.