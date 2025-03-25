John Lithgow doesn’t think playing Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ series will be that hard a job

John Lithgow doesn’t think playing Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ series will be that hard a job
Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

John Lithgow thinks joining the Wizarding World will be a breeze.

The actor is about to take on the fan-favorite role of Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series for HBO. He doesn’t think stepping into the shoes of the character will be very difficult, as he said on the most recent episode of the SmartLess podcast.

“You know, Dumbledore, he’s kind of this nuclear weapon,” Lithgow said. “He only goes off very, very occasionally. And I don’t think it’s gonna be that hard a job.”

Lithgow was not very familiar with Harry Potter before landing the role, admitting he is “behind everybody” else when it comes to knowing about the franchise. But he’s currently educating himself on the story.

“The overall concept of this entire reboot of Harry Potter is an entire season is devoted to a single novel,” Lithgow said. He is currently “halfway through the second” novel.

He also understands the time commitment he has signed up for.

“The logistics are a little bit scary,” Lithgow said. “I really did have to think hard about whether to take it on but I also thought, well, I’m about to turn 80 next year.”

With there being seven Harry Potter books, that could theoretically turn into seven seasons of TV.

“If this is indeed a seven- or eight-year-long job, it’s a wonderful way to grow old as an actor,” Lithgow said. “I mean, the alternative is to just be hauled out once a year to play an Alzheimer’s patient [with] an awful lot of weeping middle-aged children, you know.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Daniel Radcliffe, Lucas Hedges to star in thriller ‘Trust the Man’ and more
In brief: Daniel Radcliffe, Lucas Hedges to star in thriller ‘Trust the Man’ and more

Daniel Radcliffe and Lucas Hedges are set to star in a Vietnam War thriller film called Trust the Man. Deadline reports that Will Graham will direct the pair in the film, which is based on his own original script. The movie follows an ambitious Army intelligence officer during the Vietnam War who is assigned to investigate a soldier with a mysterious past …

Nickelodeon is looking to return to Hollywood Arts. The channel is expanding the universe of its sitcom Victorious with a new spinoff show, Variety reports. Named Hollywood Arts after the fictional high school from the original show, this new program will star Daniella Monet, reprising her role as Trina Vega. The premise finds Trina returning to her old performing arts high school as its newest teacher. Monet will also executive produce. Dan Schneider, who created the original show and parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018, has no involvement in the new series …

Kiernan Shipka and Mckenna Grace are teaming up for The Nowhere Game, a new thriller film. Deadline reported the casting news, also confirming that David Charbonier and Justin Douglas Powell will direct the film from a script written by Alex Pototsky. The film follows two young women whose road trip takes a turn when they’re kidnapped by a sadist and thrust into a game of survival …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Matthew Modine, Lizzy Caplan on working with Robert De Niro in ‘Zero Day’
Matthew Modine, Lizzy Caplan on working with Robert De Niro in ‘Zero Day’
JOJO WHILDEN/Netflix

Robert De Niro marks his first-ever leading TV role in the new thriller Zero Day.

Now streaming on Netflix, the series follows former President of the United States George Mullen, played by De Niro, who is called out of retirement in order to find out the source of a deadly cyberattack.

Matthew Modine plays Speaker of the House Richard Dreyer in the show, and he told ABC Audio working with De Niro felt full circle.

“I was a teenager when I moved to New York City and wanted to be with those actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Christopher Walken, Dustin Hoffman and all the incredible directors that grew up in a part of the fabric of New York City. So to be able to have the opportunity to work with him was really closing the loop,” Modine said. “He’s not just a great actor. He’s a great citizen. He’s a patriot.”

Lizzy Caplan, who stars as Congresswoman Alexandra Mullen, said playing De Niro’s daughter was a dream come true.

“When I signed on, only De Niro was attached, which is like, ‘OK, yeah, where do I sign?’ I’ll like, you know, change the toilet paper in his trailer. Like, what do I have to do to just, like, be on that set?” Caplan said.

To prepare for playing a politician, Modine said it was important to remember that they are all simply people.

“You have to remember that politicians are fleshy human beings that are subject to [having] bad opinions, to banking political errors and that they’re not above the law,” Modine said. “When they start acting like they’re above the law or that they’re better than the rest of us, that’s when we start getting problems.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In Brief: ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 trailer and more
In Brief: ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 trailer and more

The official trailer for season 2 of The Last of Us has been unveiled. The new footage reveals tension between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) following the events of last season, as well as a look at some of the new characters joining this season, including Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby and Jeffrey Wright’s Isaac Dixon. Season 2 debuts on HBO and Max April 13.

With Love, Meghan — Meghan Markle‘s cooking and lifestyle Netflix show — is getting another season. Just three days after the show’s debut, the Duchess of Sussex shared on Instagram Friday that the show had been renewed for a second season, writing in part, “I’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is coming!”

The Voice has revealed its advisors for the battle rounds. Cynthia Erivo will be advising Michael Buble‘s team, while Kate Hudson is advising Adam Levine‘s team. R&B singer Coco Jones will be giving her expertise to John Legend‘s team, and country group Little Big Town shares their wisdom with Kelsea Ballerini‘s team. The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

It seems Michael B. Jordan has found his leading lady for the upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. Deadline reports Bones and All actress Taylor Russell has landed the role. In addition to starring, Jordan is producing and directing the film. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.