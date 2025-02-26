John Lithgow says he will play Dumbledore in new ‘Harry Potter’ series

John Lithgow says he will play Dumbledore in new ‘Harry Potter’ series
Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

John Lithgow said he will play Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Lithgow said he will play the beloved wizard in a Monday interview with ScreenRant, saying the decision is “going to define me for the last chapter of my life.”

The Conclave actor said the casting “came as a total surprise,” adding that the decision to take up the role in the new HBO series did not come easy.

“I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision, because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid,” said Lithgow. “But I’m very excited.”

“Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter,” he added.

Speaking to the potential length of the commitment, the six-time Emmy winner said, “That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

HBO has not confirmed the casting.

The network said in a statement to Good Morning America Tuesday it “appreciate[s] that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris in the first two movies of the Harry Potter film franchise, with Michael Gambon stepping in to play the Hogwarts headmaster in the remaining projects following Harris’ death in October 2002. Jude Law portrayed Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts films.

Max officially announced the new Harry Potter series in 2023, stating in a press release at the time that the show would “feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Bachelor”s Rachael Kirkconnell breaks her silence on split from Matt James
‘The Bachelor”s Rachael Kirkconnell breaks her silence on split from Matt James
Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Rachael Kirkconnell is sharing her side of her split from Matt James after four years together.

While appearing on the Jan. 29 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kirkconnell, who met James on season 25 of The Bachelor, said she’s “doing OK” and that “some days are better than others” after their breakup.

James shocked many fans when he announced in an Instagram post that he and Kirkconnell were no longer together.

James wrote in the caption, “Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”

Kirkconnell said that James shared the breakup post “two or three hours after” they privately called it quits while on a trip together in Tokyo. She saw the post right before she got on a flight where she wouldn’t have service for 12 hours, leaving her “freaking out” and “in total shock.”

As for what led to the split, Kirkconnell said they were butting heads in Tokyo, which led to a serious argument about compatibility issues in their relationship and marriage.

“He said that at the end of the day there were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife. Like at the end of the day, like, there are things that we aren’t compatible with,” Kirkconnell said.

She added, “And yeah, it was just one of those things where he I think just had this realization that I should want to propose to you by this time. Like, at this point in our relationship, I should be wanting those things and I should be ready for that. But I’m not still, I still don’t feel like we’re ready or I don’t feel like I’m ready. I don’t know if I ever see myself proposing to you. I can’t actually see myself married to you. He said that, you know, maybe one day he would get there, but he doesn’t feel ready now.”

Kirkconnell also said she doesn’t see how she could be with James again given how he handled their split, saying she “forgive[s] him” but feels like he “disrespected” her.

Good Morning America has reached out to James for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Owen Wilson, Alan Ritchson to star in action drama ‘Runner’ and more
In brief: Owen Wilson, Alan Ritchson to star in action drama ‘Runner’ and more

Owen Wilson and Alan Ritchson are joining forces in the upcoming action drama film Runner. Deadline first reported the news Friday. Scott Waugh will direct the movie from writers Tommy White and Miles Hubley. The film follows Hank, played by Ritchson, a high-end courier who has three hours to transport an organ to save a young girl. Wilson will star as Ben, the medical courier Hank is forced to transport and protect …

Madelyn Cline is starring alongside Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz in the upcoming action thriller Day Drinker. Variety reports that the Lionsgate film will be directed by Marc Webb, and that it will follow a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker. The pair then becomes entangled in a criminal underbelly …

Baby Reindeer breakout Jessica Gunning is joining Ian McKellen, Michaela Cole and James Corden in Steven Soderbergh‘s new dark comedy The Christophers. Deadline reports that the actress joins the cast which will begin filming in London later in February. The Christophers tells the story of the estranged children of a once-famous artist who hire a forger to complete his unfinished works …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The White Lotus’ renewed for season 4
‘The White Lotus’ renewed for season 4
Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus has been renewed for a fourth season.

Warner Bros. announced the news Wednesday in a press release, less than a month from the season three premiere of the hit show.

Details about the next White Lotus resort setting haven’t been revealed yet.

In the meantime, fans of the show will be whisked away to Thailand for season three.

The series, which is a social satire, will continue to follow the exploits of employees and guests at the fictional White Lotus resort.

Season one followed guests and employees at a Hawaiian resort, and season two was set at a White Lotus resort in Taormina, Sicily.

Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Fred Hechinger, Molly Shannon, and more starred in season one, while Aubrey Plaza, Meaghann Fahy, Theo James and Michael Imperioli and more starred in season two.

Jennifer Coolidge, who starred in both seasons, earned an Emmy Award in 2022 for supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her performance as Tanya McQuoid, a needy and extremely wealthy heiress.

The season three cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

Natasha Rothwell, who starred in The White Lotus season one as the spa manager at the White Lotus in Hawaii, will also return to the series.

The White Lotus season three will arrive on Max on Feb. 16

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.