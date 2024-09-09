John Mulaney returns to Broadway with “rotating” cast of ‘SNL’ vets and more

John Mulaney returns to Broadway with “rotating” cast of ‘SNL’ vets and more
NBCUniversal

Comedian John Mulaney will return to Broadway, along with “the funniest people on earth,” for a production called All In: A Comedy About Love.

The production comes to the Great White Way on Dec. 11.

According to its website, the play written by Saturday Night Live veteran Simon Rich will feature a “rotating cast” of said funny people, including fellow SNL vet Fred Armisen and current cast member Chloe Fineman. Renée Elise Goldsberry and Richard Kind were also mentioned in the play’s initial cast, but more will be announced.

The producers say, “Sometimes they will play pirates, sometimes they will play dogs, and there’s one where we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with.”

They add, “We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment.”

The director of the forthcoming play will be Tony winner Alex Timbers, who called the shots on Mulaney’s 2016 Broadway debut, Oh, Hello.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’: Netflix’s new series from ‘Stranger Things’ creators
‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’: Netflix’s new series from ‘Stranger Things’ creators
Haley Z. Boston – Netflix

Fear comes the bride … Netflix has pressed play on Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, a “psychological horror show” produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the streaming service’s phenomenon Stranger Things.

According to Netflix’s official blog, Tudum, the limited series was created by Haley Z. Boston, who wrote for the Netflix offerings Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and Brand New Cherry Flavor. The project centers on a bride and groom ahead of their apparently doomed wedding.

Boston will executive produce and act as a showrunner for the series, which is being produced via the Duffers’ and Hilary Leavitt‘s Upside Down Pictures shingle.

The Duffers noted in the announcement, “We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just … very Haley.” They added, “We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Max curates a Summer Movie Watch List
Max curates a Summer Movie Watch List
‘Dune’ – Warner Bros. Pictures

With the temperatures high, you may want to beat the heat by hunkering down in the AC and taking in some movies. With that in mind, Max has unveiled its Summer Movie Watch List.

The streamer has curated its library into categories like “Summer Romance,” with offerings from Casablanca to Brokeback Mountain, and “Beach Reads,” with based-on-a-book films including Carrie, the two new Dune films and The Color Purple.

There’s also a “Summer Scaries!” section with the Friday the 13th movies and many others, and a family film category. 

Max also has a Summer Blockbusters List, with dozens of offerings, from Barbie to the Batman movies, and many in between. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Winona Ryder: ‘Beetlejuice’ role conjured up nightmares of past romances
Winona Ryder: ‘Beetlejuice’ role conjured up nightmares of past romances
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lydia Deetz, the character portrayed by Winona Ryder in 1988’s Beetlejuice, as well as the upcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, was coaxed into marrying the titular troublemaking ghost, played by Michael Keaton  something she thinks mirrors her own life in some ways.

“In my 30s, I had two disastrous relationships that were — they weren’t wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone,” Ryder tells Harpers Bazaar in an interview published Thursday.

“When I look back, I’m like, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’” she added. “I was dating the type of person who only lets you know a few weeks in that they’re in a relationship with someone else. And you’re just like, ‘What the f***?’”

Ryder doesn’t name names in the interview, though some of her exes include Rob Lowe, Johnny Depp, David Duchovny and Matt Damon.

Ryder, 52, has been in a relationship with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay, whom she met at the premiere of her movie Black Swan, since 2011.

“He’s so great. He really is. I’m really lucky,” she tells the outlet.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opens in theaters Sept. 6.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.