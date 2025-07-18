‘John Proctor is the Villain’ film on the way from producer Tina Fey

‘John Proctor is the Villain’ film on the way from producer Tina Fey

John Lamparski/Getty Images

A film adaptation of John Proctor is the Villain is on the way.

Tina Fey and Marc Platt are producing a movie based on the hit Broadway play John Proctor is the Villain. Sadie Sink, who earned a Tony-nomination for her role in the stage production, will executive produce the film.

The news was confirmed in a post shared by the official John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway Instagram account on Friday. The account posted a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter‘s article about the film news.

“greenlit,” the official John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway account captioned the post.

ABC Audio has reached out to Fey and Platt’s reps for comment.

According to THR, Universal has picked up the film rights to the play in a competitive situation. The play’s scribe, Kimberly Belflower, is adapting her work for the big screen.

John Proctor is the Villain follows a group of high school girls who are studying The Crucible in 2018 rural Georgia. They start a feminism club and attempt to make sense of the greater #MeToo movement as they think about their own relationships with men in their small community.

“Five young women running on pop music, optimism, and fury, are about to shed light on some of the darkest secrets in their one-stoplight town,” the play’s description on its official website reads.

John Proctor is the Villain runs on Broadway through Aug. 31.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ official trailer and more
In brief: ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ official trailer and more

The official trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale has arrived. Focus Features released the trailer for the third and final film in the movie series on Monday. The movie, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 12, follows the Crawley family as they enter the 1930s, embracing all of the change that comes with a new chapter of life …

The Bachelor has been given another rose. Deadline reports that ABC has renewed the reality dating competition show for its landmark 30th season. The network has also picked a brand-new showrunner in Scott Teti for the program. Teti is the current executive producer and showrunner of Bachelor in Paradise

Rob McElhenney is dropping his last name. The actor has filed to legally change his name to Rob Mac, according to Entertainment Weekly. He will now be credited as such in all future projects going forward …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Vanessa Hudgens expecting 2nd child with husband Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens expecting 2nd child with husband Cole Tucker
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their second child.

Hudgens shared the news in an Instagram post featuring photos of her bare baby bump, captioned simply: “Round two!!!!”

The couple welcomed their first child last year, following Hudgens’ headline-making pregnancy reveal during the 2024 Oscars red carpet pre-show, which she co-hosted.

Wearing a fitted black gown, the High School Musical star debuted her baby bump live on air. Their baby was born in July, but Hudgens and Tucker have kept details about the child, including name and sex, private.

Hudgens and Tucker, a former professional baseball player, tied the knot in December 2023 during a destination wedding in Mexico.

Hudgens also recently announced that she is returning to the big screen.

She’s set to star in and produce Quiet Storm, a dramatic thriller set in 1969 that explores themes of women’s liberation, the Black Power movement, and Hurricane Camille.

The film marks Hudgens’ first major role since becoming a mom.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Next James Bond film taps Denis Villeneuve to direct
Next James Bond film taps Denis Villeneuve to direct
Mathew Tsang/WireImage

The next James Bond movie has found its director.

Amazon MGM Studios has tapped Dune director Denis Villeneuve to helm the project.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007,” Villeneuve says in a statement. “I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.”

He calls the project a “massive responsibility,” but also “incredibly exciting” and a “huge honor.”

Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman as producers.

This will be the first Bond movie since Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control of the franchise in partnership with longtime 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

The most recent Bond film, 2021’s No Time to Die, ended Daniel Craig‘s time as the beloved British spy. No word yet on who will play the iconic character next.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.