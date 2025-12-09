John Stamos joins ‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2

A photo of John Stamos. (Brian Bowen Smith)

No wig needed for Uncle Jesse.

John Stamos has joined the cast of The Hunting Wives for season 2. Netflix announced that the actor will be part of the show’s ensemble in a recurring guest role.

Also joining the show are Dale Dickey and Cam Gigandet. Stamos will play the role of Chase Brylan, while Dickey will play Zelda Moffitt and Gigandet will take on the role of Gentle John Moffitt.

This group of actors joins the previously announced new cast members Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan. Netflix promises additional ensemble cast will be announced later on.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman lead the cast, which also includes Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery and Branton Box.

Season 2 is currently in production. It will consist of eight episodes. When the show picks back up for the second season, it will find Sophie and Margo on the outs.

“But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together,” according to its official logline. “As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

Rebecca Cutter created The Hunting Wives and serves as its showrunner, writer and executive producer. The series is based on the novel by May Cobb.

Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe to star in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ on the West End
Sadie Sink attends the ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 world premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Nov. 6, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Sadie Sink is heading to fair Verona to take on one of Shakespeare‘s classics.

The actress is set to star in an upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet on the West End. She makes her London stage debut alongside Noah Jupe. The pair will portray the titular star-crossed lovers in the new staging of the classic play.

Robert Icke is set to direct the Empire Street Productions adaptation, which will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The production runs from March 16, 2026, through June 6, 2026. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. GMT Wednesday.

“In a minute there are many days,” an Instagram post announcing the production reads. “Two young people meet at a party. The rest is tragedy.”

Additional casting announcements for the production will be made at a later date.

Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain to star in limited series ‘The Off Weeks’ at Apple TV+
Ben Stiller and Jessica Chastain attend the ‘Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted’ premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2012, in Cannes, France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Paramount)

Ben Stiller is teaming up with Jessica Chastain.

The actors will costar in and executive produce The Off Weeks, an upcoming limited series at Apple TV+.

Described as a thrilling drama series, this new show will follow a writing professor named Gus Adler, a divorcee who struggles to hold things together during the weeks when he has custody of his kids. In his “off weeks,” Gus is falling in love with a mysterious woman named Stella West.

The eight-episode limited series will be directed by The Dropout‘s Michael Showalter and showrun by Alissa Nutting.

This marks Stiller’s third collaboration with Apple TV+, after executive producing the drama series Severance for the platform, as well as directing the upcoming documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost. Chastain stars in the upcoming Apple thriller The Savant, which she also executive produced.

Stiller and Chastain’s only previous collaboration is the animated film Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, where they lended their voices to Alex the lion and Gia the jaguar.

Colleen Hoover opens up about ‘It Ends With Us’ legal drama
Colleen Hoover attends the ‘It Ends With Us’ New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover is opening up about how she feels about the ongoing legal battle between the movie adaptation’s stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

In a new interview with Elle, Hoover says, “It feels like a circus. When there are real people involved, with real feelings and emotions. This actually truly has impacted some of the actors’ careers in huge ways. And I just find it all around sad.”

She says that even though she has her own story to tell, she’d rather “stay removed from the negativity.”

But she does admit that the controversy that followed the film has tainted the way she views her novel.

“I can’t even recommend it anymore,” she tells Elle. “I feel like [the lawsuit] has overshadowed it. I’m almost embarrassed to say I wrote it. When people ask what I do, I’m just like, ‘I’m a writer. Please don’t ask me what I wrote.'”

Hoover’s most recent film adaptation, Regretting You, is in theaters now. That will be followed by adaptations for Reminders of Him and Verity in 2026.

On Nov. 3 a federal judge formally ended Baldoni’s $400 million counterclaim against Lively. Baldoni and Lively have been locked in a bitter legal dispute since December 2024, when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.

Lively’s case against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios is still expected to go to trial in March 2026.

