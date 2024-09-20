Johnny Depp getting a lifetime achievement honor at Rome Film Festival

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios

The organizers of the upcoming Rome Film Fest will honor Johnny Depp with a lifetime achievement award, Deadline is reporting.

The 19th edition of the festival will be held from Oct. 16 to Oct. 27 and will also screen Depp’s directorial effort Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness, which co-stars Al Pacino

The film is a World War I-era project centering on the life of Italian artist Amedeo “Modi” Modigliani. Riccardo Scamarcio, who played the heavy in John Wick: Chapter 2, portrays the titular artist.

Pacino, for his part, plays art collector Maurice Gangnat in the film. The legendary actor, at least according to Depp, was the inspiration for him to get behind the camera. 

When he wrapped principal photography back in January, Depp said on an Instagram Story, “To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project.”

Johnny also called Modi “an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience.”

Incidentally, actor/director Viggo Mortensen will also be given a lifetime achievement honor from the festival, and his recent film, The Dead Don’t Hurt, will also screen there. 

The Rome Film Fest will host a “pre-opening” screening of Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis on Oct. 14, and the city itself will fete the Oscar-winning Italian American filmmaker later in the week.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross and more in store for ‘Black Mirror’ season 7
Plemons – VALERIE MACON / AFP

As part of its Geeked Week festivities, Netflix has teased the star-studded seventh installment of its out-there sci-fi anthology Black Mirror

Paul Giamatti and Jesse Plemons will be featured, as will Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae and Emma Corrin, the latter of whom played the heavy in the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

Also appearing will be Peter CapaldiAwkwafinaMilanka BrooksPatsy FerranCristin Milioti and
Chris O’Dowd, among others. 

The streaming service teases that one of the six new episodes will revisit the Star Trek-like season 4 opener “USS Callister.”

This time around, Plemons plays Robert Daly, “a brilliant but troubled” video game programmer who is so “unhappy with a perceived lack of recognition at his gaming company [he] creates a simulated reality within the game.” 

Netflix says Daly gives himself “the role of a Captain Kirk–like figure aboard a starship … leading an adoring crew — based on his real-life co-workers — on zany sci-fi adventures.” 

“Of course, because this is Black Mirror, things take an unexpected and sinister turn,” Netflix continues. 

Other episodes for the 2025 season are still under wraps.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bad Moms’ duo reportedly book ‘Spa Weekend’ for Leslie Mann, Anna Faris and more
L-R: Lucas and Moore – Barry King/Getty Images

Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the writers behind the blockbuster The Hangover and the writer-directors of the hit Bad Moms, have booked a Spa Weekend with some very funny women.

Deadline reports Mom‘s Anna Faris, Knocked Up‘s Leslie Mann, Always Be My Maybe scene stealer Michelle Buteau and Wedding CrashersIsla Fisher will appear in a girl’s trip comedy called Spa Weekend.

The trade reports the film centers on three friends who take the titular trip — but when Jane, Coco and Sophie’s “trainwreck friend” Mel crashes the party, “the relaxation quickly descends into chaos with hilarious consequences.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix announces fourth annual Geeked Week coming in September
Netflix

Netflix has just announced it is holding its fourth annual Geeked Week, starting Sept. 16 and “culminating with a live, in-person fan event” in Atlanta on the evening of Sept. 19.

The streaming giant notes it will be the first time its celebration of nerd-friendly titles — from live-action shows like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Wednesday and Avatar: The Last Airbender to anime titles including Cowboy Bebop and Neon Genesis Evangelion — will be live.

More details on the week of programming will be released in the coming weeks, but last year’s celebration saw the streaming service debut a slew of new trailers, teases for video games and celebrity interviews. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.