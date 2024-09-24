Johnny Depp mentions “televised soap opera” that was his life while promoting new film

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Johnny Depp was speaking about his latest directorial effort, Modi – Three Days On The Wing Of Madness, at the San Sebastian Film Festival and alluded to his messy court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard

When asked if he saw parallels to his life and the life of the movie’s subject, artist Amedeo “Modi” Modigliani, Depp said he did, but claims it’s not about him.

“Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there, but I’m alright,” he said, according to Variety.

Depp continued, “I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately. … Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through.”

Al Pacino also stars in the film, which Depp said was “infinitely more positive” than his last directing experience with The Brave 27 years ago — and so far, critics have been more positive about this one, as well.

ABC News Studios/Hulu

ABC News Studios has announced it will continue its successful true crime collaboration with Hulu with the new three-part docuseries Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison

The series follows the story of 31-year-old Kaitlyn Conley, a former receptionist who claims she was wrongly convicted of the poisoning murder of Mary Yoder, her former boss and the mother of her ex-boyfriend Adam

According to the series’ producers, Conley’s conviction for the 2015 crime “sent shockwaves” through her small town of Sauquoit, New York, “dividing the town about what and who to believe.”

The series will see Conley speaking out for the first time, “staunchly maintaining her innocence, detailing her toxic relationship with Adam and offering her theories on who killed Mary and why.”

“The docuseries also features never-before-seen police interviews, exclusive audio recordings of the victim on the day she was poisoned, and a never-before-heard audio interview with the victim’s husband, Bill Yoder,” the tease continues.

“With unrivaled access to friends, families, investigators, local press and townsfolk, this docuseries is the first time in seven years the Yoder family has gone public and the first time since their daughter’s conviction that Kaitlyn’s parents have spoken out.”

The series begins streaming on Hulu Sept. 20.

Netflix/Giulia Parmigiani

Emily in Paris fans, you don’t have to say arrivederci once you finish part two of season 4, because the hit Netflix drama will be returning for a fifth season.

Lily Collins, who stars as Emily Cooper, confirmed the exciting development on Good Morning America Monday.

“There is breaking news!” Collins said. “For the first time, I get to talk about the fact that there will be a season five. Yay!”

Collins added that she and the cast and crew themselves “just found out” about the renewal.

“This is brand-new for everyone,” said Collins.

The release of the fourth season of Emily in Paris was split into two parts, with part one premiering Aug. 15. Part two premiered last Thursday, Sept. 12.

Collins said for the new season, the cast had the opportunity to explore a new city outside of Paris – and this time, it’s the capital of Italy.

“We got to explore Rome and I’m really hoping for season five now, that we get to explore more of Italy,” Collins said. “We had just the best time. The whole cast felt a little bit like Emily did [in] season one, running around the city wide-eyed and just everything was so exciting.”

In season four of Emily in Paris, Collins’ Emily also meets a new love interest – the mysterious but warm Marcello, played by Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini — who invites Emily to his home country and takes her on a Vespa tour through Rome.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” she says. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

(SPOILERS FOR “DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE”) Jennifer Garner recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her intense training regimen for her surprise role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The actress shared the workout video to Instagram on Monday, praising the movie’s director and co-writer Shawn Levy and writer and star Ryan Reynolds for their “crazy artistic kismet” in having her reprise her role as Elektra, a Marvel role she last played in 2005.

Garner said she and her “bestie,” stuntwoman Shauna Duggin, got to work as the 52-year-old actress “amped up” her training.

“Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit,” Garner joked in her caption.

“We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies,” she wrote, referring to her character’s signature weapon.

The video included shots of Garner lifting weights, box jumping, doing aquatic workouts and practicing with her sai.

Garner also praised Levy’s and Reynolds’ work with other actors and creatives.

“I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did,” she wrote. “They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list.”

She also shouted out her co-stars Hugh Jackman, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes, saying their heroic team-up was “truly like a dream,” adding “I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them.”

She concluded of being included in the box office smash, “Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

