Johnny Gaudreau’s widow announces pregnancy with their third child at memorial service

Johnny Gaudreau’s widow announces pregnancy with their third child at memorial service
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The widow of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau, Meredith Gaudreau, announced her pregnancy with their third child at Monday’s memorial service for Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau.

“John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life,” Meredith Gaudreau said at the service. “There’s specifically one week that I will cherish forever — it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We’re actually a family of five. I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby.”

She called the pregnancy a “total surprise.”

“John was beaming and so excited,” she said. “His reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me.”

Their first child, daughter Noa Harper Gaudreau, was born Sept. 30, 2022. Their second, son Johnny Edward Gaudreau, was born Feb. 22.

“Noa, our oldest, hasn’t even turned 2 yet. In less than three years of marriage, we’ve created a family of five,” Meredith Gaudreau said at the memorial service. “It doesn’t even sound possible, but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John’s three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances.”

“To my babies, daddy loves you all so much and you have the best daddy in the world,” she said.

On Aug. 29, Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were riding bikes in Salem County, New Jersey, when they were struck and killed by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, according to police. The suspected driver was arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto, according to police.

Matthew Gaudreau’s wife, Madeline Gaudreau, is also pregnant with their first child.

“This last week has felt like I’ve been trapped in a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” Madeline Gaudreau said at the memorial service. “I feel numb, angry, sad, blessed all at once. Some days the thought of this new reality is debilitating. But mostly, I just miss Matt.”

“The 14 years we spent together will never be enough, but I will cherish those and carry them close to me, especially on the extremely hard days,” she said.

“He was born to be a dad,” Madeline Gaudreau said. “The moment we found out about our son Tripp, it consumed his every day. He was downloading apps, ordering books, finding the best diaper brand, making sure I had the best vitamins and asking for tips from John. I will never forget the tears he had in his eyes when he first heard Tripp’s heartbeat.”

“I know Matt will surround his son for the rest of his life,” she said through tears.

She said she hopes her son and Meredith Gaudreau’s baby, Johnny, have the same bond their dads did.

To Meredith Gaudreau, she said, “I promise that I will always be there for you and the kids.”

Madeline Gaudreau also made a point at the service to urge people to not drink and drive.

“Please do not put another family through this torture,” she said.

The Gaudreau brothers died the night before their sister, Katie, was set to get married, according to their former coaches.

The brothers were “always side by side” and “absolute best friends,” Meredith Gaudreau wrote on Instagram two days after their deaths.

“I don’t think John could live a day without you so I’m comforted knowing you are of course together in heaven,” she said in a message to her brother-in-law.

“Matty, thank you for loving our babies like your own and for being such an amazing uncle and godfather,” she added, pledging to take care of his wife, Madeline, and their future son.

“Please continue to take care of John like you always have. I got Madeline and Tripp,” she said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Scoreboard Roundup- 8/22/24
Scoreboard Roundup- 8/22/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 10, Detroit Tigers 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees 6, Cleveland Guardians 0
Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics
Toronto Blue Jays 5, L-A Angels 3
Houston Astros 6, Baltimore Orioles 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington Nationals 8, Colorado Rockies 3
St. Louis Cardinals 3, Milwaukee Brewers 0
Pittsburgh Pirates 7, Cincinnati Reds 0
Atlanta Braves 3, Philadelphia Phillies 2
N-Y Mets at San Diego Padres (TBA)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Indianapolis Colts 27, Cincinnati Bengals 14
Chicago Bears 34, Kansas City Chiefs 21

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York Liberty 79, Dallas Wings 71

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Olympic athlete amputates finger to play in 2024 Paris Games
Olympic athlete amputates finger to play in 2024 Paris Games
Julian Finney/Getty Images

(LONDON) — An Olympic athlete has had his finger amputated after he suffered an injury just so he can play in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Just two weeks ago, Matthew Dawson, a 30-year-old hockey player from Australia, suffered a badly broken finger on his right-hand during a team training session in Perth, Australia, and, after consulting with doctors, he found out the injury would take months to recover from and that he would miss out on the opportunity to play in his third Olympic Games.

But instead of opting for a long recovery, Dawson made a decision that would shock his teammates and has already made headlines around the world. He decided to amputate his finger so that he could compete in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“There was a bit of shock within the team,” said Dawson’s teammate, Aran Zalewski, in an interview in Paris in the run up to the opening ceremony on Friday evening. “We didn’t really know what to think. And then we heard that he went to the hospital and chopped his finger off, which was pretty interesting because I know people would give an arm and a leg and even a little bit of finger to be here sometimes.”

“When you’ve spent a lifetime of choice and sacrifice to come and compete at the highest level, I think for him it was an easy decision,” Zalewski continued. “We’ve got his back. We’re fully supportive of his decision. We played a game [on Monday] and he seems absolutely fine. It’s great to see that his finger is going to be all right and he’ll be able to play with us throughout the tournament.”

Dawson, who underwent surgery on his right hip, a month after the Commonwealth Games in 2018, has had a long list of injuries during his career, including suffering a fractured eye socket in Feb. 2018 in a training accident, causing him to miss the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia the following month.

Dawson took up hockey when he was 8-years-old after his sister gave up netball and his parents signed her up for the local hockey team.

“As little brothers tend to do, I tagged along and watched my sister play hockey over the next couple of years,” Dawson explained in an interview in Nov. 2018.

Dawson is now set to be a three-time Olympian after competing in 2016 and 2020, where he won a silver medal with his squad after losing to Belgium on penalties. He is also a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist in 2018 and 2022 and has two Hockey World Cup appearances under his belt where he came in third with his team in 2018 and fourth in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka wins US Open women’s final, beating American Jessica Pegula
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka wins US Open women’s final, beating American Jessica Pegula
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates victory after winning the Women’s Singles final match against Jessica Pegula of USA on Day 13 of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has won the 2024 U.S. Open women’s singles final, beating No. 6 American Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

The 7-5, 7-5 victory marks Sabalenka’s first U.S. Open win and third Grand Slam title.

“Super happy” is how Sabalenka described herself just hours after winning the U.S. Open.

“It’s very special place here, and to win, to win grand slam in New York,” the winner said in an interview with ABC News. Sabalenka said that she learned a lesson from the 2023 US Open final against Coco Gauff – how to work the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

“After last year experience against Coco, probably last year, I didn’t expect that the crowd going to be that loud,” she said adding that during this tournament “I felt so much love, and it was, it was keeping me motivated.”

Saturday was a bit of redemption for the Belarusian player, it was last year’s final where she lost against Gauff after the American fought back to win in three sets.

This time, Sabalenka resurged in the second set after dropping 5 straight games to Pegula.

This is the sixth time Sabalenka beat Pegula. Just last month in Cincinnati, the American was bested in straight sets.

The 24,000 crowd was noticiably on Pegula’s side for much of the match and paired with a closed roof – it made for a loud stadium on the game’s biggest stage.

Pegula’s run at the U.S. Open won’t end with all bad news for her – along with the $1.8 million prize money, Pegula will wake up this Monday as the world number 3 making her the top American female tennis player on the tour.

During her post-match press conference, Pegula said she was annoyed that she lost the match but said she “was able to find some good tennis. Just wasn’t quite able to sustain it.”

Pegula added that she was touched by the number of friends and family were in the stands.

“I had a lot of friends that were just, I’m flying in, I’m coming, I don’t care,” she said, adding, “I felt like in a way, not just my journey, but my friends and family have been on this journey with me as well.”

Standing on the court where she had just won her first U.S. Open, Sabalenka told ABC News that the moment she fell onto court after the championship point brought back so many emotions.

“I was just super proud of myself and my team that that we have, like, so many tough lessons here in the past, and we were able to come back stronger and and then finally, we are holding this beautiful trophy,” Sabalenka said while holding the championship trophy.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.