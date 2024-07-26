Johnson ramps up attacks on VP Harris during visit to southern border in California

Johnson ramps up attacks on VP Harris during visit to southern border in California
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(SAN DIEGO) — During a visit to the southern border shared with California and Mexico on Thursday, Speaker Mike Johnson ramped up attacks on the Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her a “San Francisco radical” who “bears responsibility for this disaster” as “border czar.”

The visit included a press conference along a border fence called “Whiskey 8” in San Ysidro, California — south of San Diego — with California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa as well as a tour of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and Imperial Beach locations, Johnson’s office told ABC News.

“We’ve had a very interesting tour here at the San Diego sector. This has become in many ways the epicenter of the Biden-Harris border catastrophe. And now we’re very concerned in Congress that this illegal immigrant invasion is threatening even the integrity of our elections,” Johnson said at a press conference held along a border fence.

Johnson claimed the situation in San Diego has worsened.

In recent weeks, San Diego has had the highest number of encounters of any border region in the U.S., according to a senior CBP official. But those numbers have declined by 60 percent since the new asylum restrictions from the Biden administration were put in place earlier this summer.

“[Biden’s] executive order was too weak, too little too late, and it’s not solving the problem,” Johnson said Thursday.

Johnson said human trafficking and illegal narcotics are concerns at the border, specifically in San Diego.

Johnson’s visit came hours after the House approved a resolution to condemn Harris’ border policies. Six Democrats in vulnerable House races — Reps. Mary Peltola, Don Davis, Henry Cuellar, Yadira Caraveo, Gluesenkamp Perez and Jared Golden — voted with Republicans to pass the measure.

Ahead of the vote, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the resolution “fake and fraudulent” during his weekly press conference.

“[Kamala Harris] was never assigned border czar. [Republicans] are making that up,” Jeffries said.

Johnson last visited the border in January 2024 when the speaker led a delegation of 64 Republicans to tour the Eagle Pass, Texas, port of entry.

The House has passed its own border bill called the Secure the Border Act, but rejected the bipartisan Senate border bill after Trump pressured Republicans to kill the deal.

ABC News’ Quinn Owen contributed to this report.

Biden continues to ‘improve steadily’ after testing positive for COVID-19, his doctor says
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden’s symptoms from COVID-19 “continue to improve steadily,” but he is “still experiencing a loose, non-productive cough and hoarseness,” his doctor said on Saturday.

“His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a new letter.

Biden completed his sixth dose of Paxlovid Saturday and results returned showing that the president’s COVID variant is KP.2.3, which accounts for roughly a third of new cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.

O’Connor said Friday that Biden’s symptoms had “improved meaningfully from yesterday.”

Biden, 81, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, following a campaign event in Las Vegas, the White House said.

UnidosUS CEO Janet Murguía announced the diagnosis from the podium at a conference in Las Vegas where the president was set to speak.

“He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms,” the White House said in a statement Wednesday night. “He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

In a statement Friday, Biden said he will be returning to the campaign trail next week.

First lady Jill Biden was in Rehoboth, Delaware, with the president as he self-isolated following his COVID diagnosis. Jill Biden was already in Rehoboth prior to the president’s diagnosis, her office said on Thursday. No additional family is in Rehoboth, according to her office.

When asked if she has been tested for COVID or was showing any symptoms, her office said, “She is tested as determined appropriate by her doctor — she is not symptomatic and up to date with her vaccines.”

President Biden is being “kept up to speed” on national security matters while he isolates, national security communications adviser John Kirby told reporters Thursday afternoon.

“I think we can all understand that while he’s certainly focused on getting better, as anybody who’s had COVID would want to do, he is — he’s being kept up to speed as appropriate, by his leadership team, and certainly that includes on the national security front,” Kirby said in an audio-only gaggle.

Kirby didn’t have any specific briefings to speak to, but said that the president is being “kept updated and up to speed as he normally would.”

The White House said it will provide regular updates on the president’s status “as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

The White House had shared a note Wednesday from Biden’s doctor, who said the president had upper respiratory symptoms — including a running nose and cough — and “general malaise” Wednesday afternoon.

“He felt OK for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus,” his doctor said, according to the White House.

The president gave a thumbs-up to reporters as he prepared to depart Las Vegas on Wednesday when asked how he was feeling and responded, “Good. I feel good,” according to the pool.

He was seen maskless boarding Air Force One in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon to head to Rehoboth.

Biden also shared his COVID-19 diagnosis on X later Wednesday night, writing, “I am feeling good and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

“I will be isolating as I recover, and during this time I will continue to work to get the job done for the American people,” he said.

Biden previously tested positive for COVID-19 in 2022 and took Paxlovid then, the White House said at the time.

The president was slated to deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon at the annual conference for UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization, when Murguía announced from the stage that he would no longer be able to appear.

“Regrettably, I was just on the phone with President Biden and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon,” Murguía told the crowd. “The president has been at many events as we all know, and he just tested positive for COVID. So, of course, we understand that he needs to take the precautions that have been recommended, and he did not obviously want to put anybody at risk.”

“He said to tell my folks that you’re not going to get rid of him that quickly,” Murguía continued. “We’re going to have a chance to hear from him in the future directly. He’s just really sorry he couldn’t be with us.”

ABC News’ Mary K. Bruce, Molly Nagle and Justin Ryan Gomez contributed to this report.

DNC announces 2024 party platform draft outlining Biden agenda, contrast with Trump
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Democratic National Committee announced on Saturday that they’ve drafted their 2024 party platform. The platform outlines priorities for Democrats to “finish the job” under the Biden-Harris administration, but also distinctly emphasizes their differences with former President Donald Trump.

The document was released following two drafting committee meetings this week that included input from voters. It outlines symbolic plans for the party ahead of the next four years but notably draws direct comparisons between their own planks and the Republican National Committee platform rubber-stamped by Trump.

The DNC’s announcement of the platform draft also compares their own language against Project 2025 — a plan to overhaul the federal government proposed by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative group closely aligned with the former president, though Trump has tried to distance himself from the blueprint.

“Architects of Project 2025 at the helm of the RNC Platform Committee to help him implement his extreme agenda to institute a national abortion ban, give handouts to his billionaire donors on the backs of middle-class Americans, make cuts to Medicare and Social Security, and ensure he can be a dictator on day one,” the Democrats’ press release reads.

The 80-page Democratic platform draft is significantly longer than the 16-page Republican platform approved by a party committee this week at their summer meeting, which will be voted on Monday at the RNC convention.

The draft of the Democratic platform will be voted upon on Tuesday by the DNC’s Platform Committee.

While the Trump-backed GOP platform includes 20 fixed statements focused on the immigration, tax-cuts, ending the “weaponization of the government” against Americans and certain social issues, among other points, the Biden-backed Democratic platform draft was announced under nine headers, all rolled out with direct contrast to “Donald Trump’s Project 2025 Plans.”

The headers emphasize Biden’s plans to grow the economy, tackle the climate crisis, strengthen democracy, secure the border and more.

In a statement, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison accused the RNC of using their “extreme MAGA” platform to implement the “toxic and dangerous” Project 2025.

“Our Drafting Committee incorporated a diverse set of expertise and perspectives, inviting Democrats from across the nation to participate in our process and contribute to our Platform. The breadth and depth of this Platform is rooted in our collective experience and reflects a bold agenda that affirms Democrats’ commitment to protecting fundamental freedoms,” Harrison said in a statement.

Days after Trump sought to distance himself from Project 2025 on social media, his former adviser Stephen Miller also appeared to back away from Project 2025. He asked the project’s organizers to remove his organization — America First Legal — from a list of advisory board members for the project. Representatives for Project 2025 have not commented to ABC News on Miller and Trump’s apparent repudiation of the plan.

Potential VP pick Mark Kelly backs pro-labor legislation after unions voice concern
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Mark Kelly, a potential vice presidential contender, said on Wednesday that he would vote in support of the PRO Act, a major labor reform measure.

The remarks came a day after ABC News reported concern among labor unions about the Arizona senator as a potential running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris due to his unwillingness to back the pro-labor legislation.

“Why would the Democrats even consider a senator for the vice presidency if he doesn’t support the PRO Act,” John Samuelsen, President of the Transport Workers Union, told ABC News.

On Wednesday, Kelly voiced full support for the PRO Act, saying he would vote for it if it came to the Senate floor.

“I would have voted for it on Day 1,” Kelly said. “I would vote for it today.”

“I am, like a lot of legislation, working to make it better. But if it came to the floor today or any day going back to the day I was sworn in, I would vote for it.”

The Huffington Post first reported Kelly’s comments on the PRO Act. Kelly spokesperson Jacob Peters confirmed the comments to ABC News.

Kelly, who took office in 2020, has declined to sign onto the PRO Act throughout his tenure. The latest version of the bill, known as the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act, boasts the support of 48 of the 51 U.S. Senators who caucus with Democrats.

Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro are reportedly the two leading candidates for the nod as vice president on a potential Harris-led ticket, a senior administration official told ABC News on Tuesday.

Prior to Kelly’s remarks on Wednesday, a union president who backs Harris told ABC News that they opposed the nomination of Kelly due to his position on the PRO Act. The union president requested that ABC News not use their name due to the sensitivity of issues surrounding Harris’s candidacy.

“The Democrats cannot have someone on the ticket who is identified as soft on labor,” the person said. “This is a huge problem.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Kelly’s office said the Arizona senator has robustly backed labor.

“Senator Kelly is the son of two union police officers and has been a strong supporter of workers throughout his time in the Senate,” Peters told ABC News.

Peters pointed ABC News to a statement Kelly made to the Huffington Post in 2021 in which he said he supported the “overall goals” of the legislation while acknowledging that he had “some concerns.”

In 2022, Kelly’s Senate campaign was endorsed by the Arizona AFL-CIO and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

Larry Cohen, former president of the Communications Workers of America, previously said Kelly’s position on the PRO Act raised concern but the primary consideration in assessing his selection as vice president should be whether he helps the Democratic ticket win in November.

“I would tend to go back to the issue of the swing states. Who can move the needle?” Cohen told ABC News, noting Arizona is a battleground state. “The number one goal is beating Trump.”

