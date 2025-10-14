Johnson says he doesn’t ‘have any strategy’ to negotiate with Dems on shutdown

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed the possibility he could change his strategy to end the government shutdown by negotiating legislative changes with Democrats, telling reporters on Tuesday that he doesn’t “have any strategy” to end the impasse in place of the GOP’s lackluster pressure campaign to pass a “clean” continuing resolution.

Johnson on Tuesday pushed Democrats to support the House-passed funding bill and slammed the Democrats’ $1.5 trillion proposal, which extends health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act and reverses cuts to Medicaid.

Asked whether he may consider a different negotiation track as the pressure campaign against Democrats has so far failed to break the standoff, Johnson reiterated that the House-passed bill is a “clean” continuing resolution — free from legislative gimmicks or political games.

“Why don’t I change my strategy? I don’t have any strategy,” the speaker told reporters. “I’m doing the right thing, the clearly obvious thing, the traditional thing.”

The Senate is set to vote Tuesday night — its eighth time — on the GOP-backed “clean” continuing resolution that would fund the government. It’s expected to fail again as the shutdown enters its third workweek.

Congressional Democrats representing Maryland and Virginia — where a significant number of federal workers reside — criticized Republicans over the shutdown on Tuesday morning and supported the workers.

“What we have seen happen to our federal employees we will continues to speak out against,” Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, a Maryland Democrat, said. “We want them to know we appreciate them, we appreciate your service to our country, we still need you, we still need what you offer our country and we will continue to work until you can be able to offer it.”

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said President Donald Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought are “viscously” attacking federal employees.

OMB is working on ways to get paychecks to federal law-enforcement officers amid the ongoing shutdown, according to an OMB official. This comes after recent moves to pay members of the military and fund the critical Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children program.

Trump said he’s directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to use “all available funds” to pay members of the military on Wednesday, Oct. 15 despite the shutdown.

The Pentagon said Tuesday that it will use $8 billion found in research, development and testing funds to cover paychecks for the troops on Wednesday.

The move won the approval of Speaker Johnson.

“Look, my understanding of this is they have every right to move the funds around, duly appropriated dollars from Congress to the Department of Defense,” Johnson said Tuesday. “If the Democrats want to go to court and challenge troops being paid, bring it. OK?”

OMB said on its X account on Tuesday that the Trump administration is “making every preparation” to ride out the government shutdown without caving to Democrats’ demands. The agency said they’d continue cutting the federal workforce in the meantime.

“Pay the troops, pay law enforcement, continue the RIFs, and wait,” the post said.

Lawmakers are still in a stalemate with negotiations at a standstill.

“We’re barreling toward one of the longest shutdowns in American history,” Johnson said on Monday.

The record is 35 days and that was set in Trump’s first term.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said during an MSNBC interview Monday that he does not believe the American people will allow the federal government shutdown to proceed much longer because they’ll pressure Republicans to negotiate with Democrats.

Jeffries said Republicans remain unwilling to negotiate over health care as the shutdown continues.

because they’d rather keep the government shut down than deal with the cost-of-living crisis that exists in the United States of America,” Jeffries said.

Isabella Murray contributed to this report.

Army extends orders for DC National Guard through Nov. 30: Officials
Army extends orders for DC National Guard through Nov. 30: Officials
Members of the National Guard are seen standing near the Washington Monument, on September 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Army is extending orders for the Washington, D.C., National Guard to remain on active duty in the nation’s capital through Nov. 30, two U.S. officials told ABC News Thursday.

President Donald Trump could still cut the mission shorter than Nov. 30 if desired — or extend the deployment past that date, the officials noted. That essentially leaves the deployment open-ended for now.

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll signed off on the plan on Wednesday, enabling Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, to update the initial orders.

The Nov. 30 plan for the estimated 950 members of the D.C. Guard, which has not been previously reported, does not apply to the other 1,300 troops deployed to D.C. from other states, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, South Carolina, and West Virginia. Those troops remain under the control of their governors with many of them already under orders to remain through the end of December, one of the officials said.

Blanchard alluded to the plan in a video message on X released Thursday.

“Our mission is not complete,” he said. “I’ve made the decision to extend the encampment as we continue to work to ensure everyone that walks these city streets is safe.”

Trump mobilized the D.C. National Guard last month to address what he insisted was “out of control” crime.

Since then, troops have been seen hanging out around the National Mall and other low-crime areas, often posing with tourists or spreading mulch as part of Trump’s “beautification” project.

According to the latest update provided by the Guard, troops have cleaned roadways, collected more than 677 bags of trash and disposed of five truckloads of plant waste in coordination with the U.S. National Park Service.

The decision to extend the Guard through Nov. 30 was a practical one, sources told ABC News. Instead of reupping orders every 14 to 29 days as is typical, the troops can plan on the extended stay.

National Guard troops typically leave other full-time civilian jobs during the deployment, and this would allow their employers to make other arrangements, officials say.

The plan also ensures there would be no gap in pay or benefits, which can happen when tours of duty need to be reapproved several times.

A spokesperson for Joint Task Force-DC told ABC News that all Guards members who are deployed to D.C. have already been extended beyond initial orders — some which would have lapsed on Sept.10 — in order to secure their eligibility for benefits including pay and health care.

RFK Jr. challenged to square COVID vaccine skepticism with Trump's Operation Warp Speed
RFK Jr. challenged to square COVID vaccine skepticism with Trump’s Operation Warp Speed
President Donald Trump, seen reflected in a television screen, speaks about “Operation Warp Speed” in the Rose Garden at the White House, Nov 13, 2020 in Washington. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In a combative hearing on Thursday, senators pushed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the politically tenuous effort to curtail access to the same vaccine that President Donald Trump has touted as an extraordinary achievement.

In an exchange with Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who was instrumental to his confirmation six months ago, Kennedy was pushed to answer for the contrast of his policies with the legacy of Operation Warp Speed — Trump’s first-term success of rapidly developing COVID shots, which studies show saved millions of lives during the pandemic.

“Mr. Secretary, do you agree with me that … the president deserves a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed?” Cassidy, a longtime physician, questioned Kennedy. He lauded the vaccine for saving lives and reopening economies around the globe.

“Absolutely, senator,” Kennedy responded.

Kennedy’s response was “surprising,” Cassidy said, given Kennedy’s cancellation of $500 million in federally-funded mRNA vaccine funding and his past work as an attorney seeking to restrict access to the COVID vaccine.

“It just seems inconsistent that you would agree with me that the president deserves tremendous amount of credit for this,” Cassidy said.

Kennedy responded that Operation Warp Speed was “genius” because it “got the vaccine to market that was perfectly matched to the virus at that time, when it was badly needed because there was low natural immunity and people were getting very badly injured by COVID.”

But throughout the hearing, Kennedy reiterated his skepticism of the COVID vaccine. He said “there’s no clinical data” supporting COVID vaccine recommendations for healthy people, defending recent changes that narrowed the Food and Drug Administration’s approval to only people over 65 or younger people with underlying conditions.

Doctors and public health officials contend that vaccination significantly lowers the risk of severe COVID, even for young and healthy people.

Kennedy also refused to say during the hearing that more than one million Americans died from COVID — a tragic point the U.S. surpassed in 2022 — or that COVID vaccines helped to save millions of lives, which has been determined by dozens of studies. On both points, Kennedy argued that the publicly available data was insufficient.

His views rankled other high-profile Republicans, including the second-most powerful senator in the GOP, Sen. John Barrasso.

Barrasso, a doctor, said he had “grown deeply concerned” since Kennedy took over HHS. Barrasso, like Cassidy, offered firm support for Operation Warp Speed, calling it “a model of American ingenuity and public-private partnership.”

“I believe it saved many, many lives,” Barrasso said.

Kennedy said he intended to restore trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and vaccines, pointing to low uptake for COVID shots.

But the tension, spilling over into public view as Republican senators confronted a Trump-appointed Cabinet member, showed the growing discomfort with Kennedy’s controversial stances and policy moves.

Trump himself has walked a fine line between defending his legacy and leaving open questions about the vaccines.

In a recent meeting with his Cabinet secretaries, including Kennedy, Trump called Operation Warp Speed “one of the greatest achievements ever.”

But as Kennedy continues to question the safety of the COVID vaccines — including taking action as HHS secretary to limit who is recommended and approved to get the shot — the president took to Truth Social, asking for answers from the vaccine companies.

“It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree!” Trump wrote.

“They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!” the president added.

Kennedy and the CDC were “ripping themselves apart” looking for answers, Trump said, pushing the vaccine companies to provide more data.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have issued their support for Trump’s Operation Warp Speed — with Pfizer even echoing Republicans who contend it’s worthy of a Nobel Prize — and pointed to hundreds of publicly available studies showing the vaccines are safe and effective.

“Since 2021, the real-world effectiveness and safety of the vaccines have been confirmed by governments and health systems around the world,” Moderna said in a statement.

Despite the concern from some key Republican senators, the White House quickly came to Kennedy’s defense after Thursday’s hearing. Vice President JD Vance attacked Democratic senators who criticized Kennedy, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration was “championing gold-standard science.”

Trump, too, offered praise for Kennedy, but said he didn’t watch the hearing himself.

The president told ABC News that Kennedy “means very well” and that he heard the secretary “did very well” on Capitol Hill.

Trump said Kennedy has “got a different take” and “we want to listen to all of those things.” He added that Kennedy is not “your standard talk” in his vaccine views, but said, “I like the fact that he’s different.”

Texas House passes new GOP-friendly congressional maps
Texas House passes new GOP-friendly congressional maps
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — After a long day of debate, the Texas House of Representatives passed a Republican-favored congressional map Wednesday evening that could flip five districts red by merging Democratic seats in the Houston, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth areas to form new Republican-leaning seats and by making two Rio Grande Valley districts currently held by Democrats more competitive.

Districts currently held by Democratic Reps. Al Green, Marc Veasey, Julie Johnson, Greg Casar and Lloyd Doggett are potentially targeted.

The vote came weeks after state Democrats decried the unorthodox mid-decade redistricting as blatant gerrymandering to increase the number of GOP congressional seats.

The new map does not appear to significantly weaken any GOP-held seats but experts have said it would rely on the durability of Hispanic support for Republicans in 2024 to carry into next year’s midterms. The maps have gone through some small adjustments since being first introduced in July.

It is likely that the redistricting plan, which was pushed by President Donald Trump, will pass. The map could pass the state Senate as soon as the end of the week and would then go to Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature.

In a press conference after the vote, House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Gene Wu acknowledged that Democrats had lost this round.

“This part of the fight is over, but it is merely the first chapter,” Wu said, adding later that a lawsuit against the new maps will be coming together soon but not until after Abbott signs the legislation.

House Democrats attempted to stall deliberations for hours during Wednesday’s floor session before the final vote with various long shot amendment proposals. Wu proposed an amendment to table consideration of the maps until the Jeffrey Epstein files are released by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, but Wu’s amendment was dismissed as not germane to the matter at hand. Members also voted down an amendment from Rep. Chris Turner to kill the bill and several others attempted to get amendments to either table or scuttle the maps, all to no avail.

Before the final vote, Democrats decried Republicans’ efforts as undemocratic and said they were were working solely at the behest of Trump.

“You may not understand gerrymandering, you may not understand redistricting, but I hope you understand lying, cheating and stealing, because this is what people do, people like Donald Trump, people like the Republican Party of Texas, when they can’t win, they cheat,” Wu said.

Democratic Rep. Joe Moody said, “These maps are deepening the struggle for communities of color that will only worsen because one small man in D.C. demanded it. This is where division becomes dictatorship, the government against the people. Some people here are doing so much winning that they can’t see what we’re all losing.”

Democratic Rep. Harold Dutton told Republicans, “I don’t think you’ll ever win. I think you’ll win perhaps a battle, but the war, the war, you will always remember that the war will be won by right and justice.”

During the hours-long comments from Democrats who accused Republicans of pushing forward with the maps without their input as they pitched various amendments, GOP Rep. Todd Hunter, who authored the bill, snapped back — particularly after Rep. Gervin Hawkins made similar insinuations — that the House was unable to get any work done because Democrats fled the state.

“You own the walkout, you said you did that, but don’t come into this body and say we didn’t include you. You left for 18 days, and that’s wrong,” Hunter said.

The special session was delayed after Democrats left the state to avoid a quorum, despite threats of arrest from Abbott and other Republican leaders.

Some Democrats returned to the statehouse on Monday and allowed the legislature to reach a quorum. All 88 House Republicans voted for the bill and 52 of the 62 Democrats in the House voted against it.

A handful of Texas House Democrats refused law enforcement escorts to ensure they wouldn’t leave the state again. They stayed overnight in the Texas House in solidarity with state Rep. Nicole Collier, who had refused to sign a “permission slip” allowing her to leave the state Capitol with a law enforcement escort.

“Look I’m not gonna lie. I want to cry, but I’m too angry,” Collier said after the House vote. “I want to cry, but I’m too furious.”

She added, “My feet hurt, my back aches, but I think about the people who have no home, have no bed to sleep in, who have no job to work at. I think about the people who don’t earn livable wages. I think about the people who don’t have health care. I can fix my back, but what are we gonna do for them? … The fact that I’m still mad, angry and furious means that I still want to fight.”

The Texas state Capitol also dealt with a social media threat Tuesday night that led to the evacuation of grounds and the building, but Democratic lawmakers who were already in the building remained inside.

Following the vote, Abbott said he was planning to add proposed legislation to the special session that in the future would punish legislators who deny a quorum.

“We need to ensure that rogue lawmakers cannot hijack the important business of Texans during a legislative session by fleeing the state,” Abbot said in a statement.

Republicans continued to take victory laps over the bill passing the Texas House — and even before it passed, were sounding a defiant note.

“You will not silence the majority in the state of Texas. You can throw your tantrum, you can leave, you can run, and you can ignore the will of the rest of the voters,” Republican state Rep. Katrina Pierson said before the bill passed its final vote in the House. “But it’s honestly time to pick a new narrative. The racist rhetoric is old.”

Abbott, who had placed redistricting on the agenda for both of the special legislative sessions he called, wrote in a statement congratulating Republican House members that Democrats had “shirked their duty, in futility.”

“I congratulate Speaker Burrows and the Republican members of the Texas House of Representatives for passing congressional districts that better reflect the actual votes of Texans,” Abbott wrote. “While Democrats shirked their duty, in futility, and ran away to other states, Republicans stayed the course, stayed at work and stayed true to Texas. I will sign this bill once it passes the Senate and gets to my desk.”

California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been pushing a plan to draw new congressional maps in California in response to Texas or to other Republican-led states redrawing theirs, wrote in a post on X, “Congratulations to @GregAbbott_TX — you will now go down in history as one of Donald Trump’s most loyal lapdogs. Shredding our nation’s founding principles. What a legacy.”

In another post, he wrote simply, “It’s on, Texas.”

California’s legislature is set to take up and vote on redistricting legislation on Thursday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her own post, wrote, “Game on.” Hochul has expressed support for redrawing New York’s congressional maps, but state legislators have said the earliest maps could be in effect is likely 2028.

