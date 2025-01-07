Johnson says no cuts to Social Security and Medicare to fund Trump’s agenda

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that cuts to Social Security and Medicare won’t be part of the legislative package being worked out to fund President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda.

“No, the president has made clear that Social Security and Medicare have to be preserved,” Johnson replied when asked if he was open to cutting the programs as part of the spending plans being worked out between House and Senate Republican leaders. “We have to look at all spending while maintaining… The Republican Party will not cut benefits.”

Johnson said he was to meet with Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Tuesday to discuss ideas for a funding package that Republicans plan to pursue through “reconciliation” — a fast-track process limited to spending and revenue legislation that needs only a majority rather than the 60-vote threshold in the Senate needed to pass legislation. Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House and a 3-seat majority in the Senate.

Congressional Republicans have yet to decide on a reconciliation plan. Johnson is pushing Trump’s desire for “one big, beautiful bill” to fund his agenda but Senate leaders and some conservatives in the House prefer that it be divided into two pieces of legislation.

The negotiated package is expected to include several of Trump’s top priorities, which include extending the tax cuts passed during his first term and addressing his immigration reforms, including more funding for Border Patrol and ICE. Trump has also pushed Congress to increase or eliminate the debt limit, though details of any plan remain unclear.

Trump reiterated his preference for one bill when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but said he could live with two.

“Well, I like one big, beautiful bill, and I always have, I always will, he said. But if two is more certain, it does go a little bit quicker because you can do the immigration stuff early.”

Before Trump spoke, Johnson said he remains convinced that the one-bill strategy is the “best way to go.”

“I’m meeting today with Leader Thune about the two ideas,” Johnson told reporters outside a closed GOP conference meeting Tuesday morning. “We still remain convinced over here that the one-bill strategy is the best way to go, but there’s some senators who have different ideas.”

“They’re all dear friends and colleagues, and we’re going to work on this together. We will get the two chambers united on the same strategy. And I think the president still prefers ‘one big, beautiful bill,’ as he likes to say, and there’s a lot of merit to that — we could talk about the ins and outs of that maybe at our leadership press conference here.”

Senate Republican Whip John Barrasso said one of the key objectives in the meeting with Trump will be attempting to forge a clearer path on reconciliation.

“He’s going to be with Senate leadership as well as the entire Senate conference to talk about that exact thing tomorrow and how we get on the same page with the House,” Barrasso said.

Barrasso said a two-part plan that would deliver wins for Trump early in his presidency and allow for more time to address tax policy that doesn’t expire until the end of the year, but the “goal is the same.”

“It was a suggestion by John Thune — this was before Christmas — he said ‘Let’s get an early win on the border.’ It was an issue in the election and it is a big issue for the American people and it is a big issue for national security, and we just thought we could get that done in a quicker fashion with a focus on that, on taking the handcuffs off of American energy as well as military strength, and then have the longer time to work on the financial component of this,” Barrasso said. “This issues and the urgency of the tax issue doesn’t really come into play until l the end of the year to the level that these other issues have the higher urgency right now.”

Johnson also said he intends to handle the debt limit — another Trump priority — in the reconciliation process, which Republicans could try pass in both chambers without Democratic support.

“That way, as the Republican Party, the party in charge of both chambers, we again get to determine the details of that. If it runs through the regular order, regular process… then you have to have both parties negotiating. And we feel like we are in better stead to do it ourselves,” he said.

Johnson said members will have “lengthy” sessions to go over the plan for reconciliation since there are “broad opinions” on how to handle it.

“Republicans in this majority in the House and Senate – our intention, our mission is to reduce spending in a meaningful way so we can get, restore fiscal sanity… so raising the debt limit is a necessary step so we don’t give the appearance that we’re going to default in some way on the nation’s debt,” he added.

Johnson said this does not mean Republicans will “tolerate” spending more to the new debt limit because the “commitment” is to reduce spending, but the final formula has not been determined.

The speaker also told reporters that he’ll likely speak with Trump on Tuesday, ahead of the president-elect’s visit to Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

“I’m sure I’ll speak with him today, probably this afternoon, and when he’s in town, I’m sure we’ll get together,” Johnson said. “He and I both have a very busy schedule. He’s trying to jam a lot into that visit on the Hill, so we’re sympathetic to that.” Johnson said.

Johnson said there will be more discussions on Trump’s agenda when he meets with House Republicans at Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

“He’s bringing in big groups of House Republicans to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend three days in a row to meet with and talk with all of our team members about what’s ahead of us and the challenges and how we can accomplish all this together. So we’re very excited about that. The president-elect is excited about it, and we all are as well,” Johnson said.

Senate Republicans have slightly more breathing room on these measures than their House colleagues as they have a 3-seat GOP majority. In the House, Johnson might only be able to afford to lose a single Republican, so his preference for one large bill appears to be focused on getting his members together.

“If you put a number of high priority issues together, then people are more apt to vote for the larger package, because even though there may be something in it that doesn’t meet their preference, they’re not going to be willing to vote against the larger measures that are such, such high priority for the American people and for President Trump,” Johnson told Newsmax on Monday.

(WASHINGTON) — Democrats suffered a knockout punch in this month’s elections. New Jersey’s and Virginia’s off-year gubernatorial elections in 2025 offer them their first chances to get off the mat.

Both states have become reliably blue in federal races, but President-elect Donald Trump narrowed his margins in each state, and Democrats are unable to take anything for granted as they undergo a postelection reckoning over their national brand. New Jerseyans haven’t granted one party more than eight straight years in the governor’s mansion in over five decades, and Republican Glenn Youngkin rode into Richmond just three years ago.

That makes the contests to replace term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, in New Jersey and Youngkin, who can’t run for two consecutive terms, in Virginia key barometers for Democrats’ ability to find their way out of the political wilderness ahead of the midterm elections in 2026.

“I think both these are going to be competitive races. Democrats know to take nothing for granted right now,” said Jared Leopold, a former Democratic Governors Association staffer based in Virginia. “Gubernatorial races have always been the path back for a party out of power, and 2025 is no different. So, this is going to be a huge opportunity for the Democratic Party.”

Both races are in the early stages, with candidates still throwing their hats into the ring.

New Jersey Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Mikie Sherrill, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, former state Senate President Stephen Sweeney and New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller are among the Democrats running to replace Murphy. Rep. Abigail Spanberger is the top Democrat running in Virginia and is widely considered a party powerhouse in the state.

Republicans are also sifting through their own candidates. Former GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli, who fell short of unseating Murphy by about 3 points in 2021, is running again in New Jersey, as are other candidates who are casting themselves as more aligned with and antagonistic toward Trump’s brand. And Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is running for the governor’s mansion with Youngkin’s endorsement.

But it’s Democrats who are on the outside looking in these days, having lost the White House and Senate this month, and eager to bounce back.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to Trump has set off recriminations among Democrats that the party has lost touch with working-class voters and instead reinforced an elitist, out-of-touch brand that was so unpalatable that voters instead opted for a twice-impeached former president who had been convicted of 34 felonies in New York.

Warning signs loomed this month specifically in New Jersey and Virginia. Trump stunned when he became the first Republican presidential candidate in over 30 years to win racially diverse Passaic County in New Jersey. And he made inroads in northern Virginia, the suburban machine of Democrats’ statewide advantage.

Many of the leading Democrats in New Jersey and Virginia have sought to create distance with the party’s left-flank and prioritized affordability over social issues, a possibly effective strategy after voters prioritized economic issues and Trump blanketed the airwaves with ads attacking Harris over her position on transgender issues.

Now, they just have to convince voters that they’re not like the national Democratic bogeymen they’ve heard so much about.

“I think they will be talking the talk. The question is, how can they convince voters that they are walking the walk, and how can they convince voters that this is the centerpiece of their campaign?” said Micah Rasmussen, who served as press secretary for former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, a Democrat.

“If you can convince voters that you’ve gotten the message and that you need to focus not so much what you want to focus on but you want to focus on what the voters want you to focus on, that’s what it’s going to take,” he added. “I certainly think, at this point, the candidates have gotten the message.”

Democrats in both states have gotten something of a head start over their national counterparts.

Murphy’s narrower-than-expected win over Ciattarelli in 2021 alarmed Democrats who had expected to coast in New Jersey but were instead rebuffed by voters’ complaints about affordability in the high-tax state. And Youngkin’s win in a state that President Joe Biden won by 10 points just a year earlier jolted Democrats there, too.

In hindsight, both results may have foreshadowed the post-COVID-19 economic frustrations that sunk Democrats this year.

Now, candidates are putting the economy first. “Let’s make life more affordable for hardworking New Jerseyans, from health care to groceries to child care,” Sherrill said in her announcement video. Spanberger touts efforts aimed at “lowering prescription drug prices” and “lowering costs and easing inflation.”

Republicans, for their part, are feeling their oats.

While Trump won each swing state by narrow margins, he did sweep them, and he made notable gains among Democratic-friendly demographic groups and in blue states. And almost nothing is as unifying as winning.

“There’s an opportunity for sure, and being unified, that’s step one,” Virginia-based GOP strategist Zack Roday said. “If your party sweeps the House, Senate and the White House, you want to try to just hold your serve downballot and compete, and I think we can actually compete to win at the top. Democrats have the advantage, but there’s a lot around the coalition that could be united in both states that is really appealing to where the GOP is.”

It’s not all doom and gloom for Democrats, though.

Democrats performed well in off-year elections in 2017 after Trump’s first win and in the 2018 midterm elections, and New Jerseyans in particular have traditionally been reluctant to elevate Republicans the year after a Republican wins the White House. And while Trump was able to juice the base and cut into his opponent’s advantages, he still fell short in two states where Democrats retain voter registration edges.

“I don’t think that anyone’s sitting around panicking right now about where the election is. There’s certainly work to do, but there’s no panic,” one senior New Jersey Democratic strategist said.

Trump could also supercharge Democrats’ push to coalesce after their losses this month. His policy proposals, including banning travel from several Muslim-majority countries in 2017, infuriated the Democratic base, leading to Democratic successes in 2017 and 2018.

“It really started when Trump started doing really controversial, unpopular things, like the Muslim ban, and that’s when you saw governors and people come together to fight back against him. My suspicion is that same trend will happen here, where the reality of Trump’s policies will galvanize Democrats,” Leopold said.

However, he added, for a party that’s still smarting after its shortcomings this month, no race is considered safe, and Democrats will have their work cut out for them despite the friendly terrain.

Leopold noted that “2025 is a huge step on the path back for Democrats. We can lick our wounds for the rest of 2024, but come 2025, we got to get focused.”

(WASHINGTON) — As we head into the final full week of campaigning before Election Day, the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll shows Kamala Harris with a slight 51-47% lead over Donald Trump among likely voters nationally — but the polls in the battleground states remain essentially deadlocked within the margin of error.

Fallout continues over racist comments made at Trump’s big rally on Sunday at Madison Square Garden and Harris is preparing for her “closing argument” Tuesday night on the Ellipse near the Capitol and White House in Washington.

Biden stands in line at polling place to cast his ballot

President Joe Biden is at a polling place in New Castle, Delaware, to vote early in the 2024 election.

According to reporters traveling with the president, there was a line of more than 100 people when he arrived. Biden walked toward the back of the line and was seen greeting and speaking with voters.

Harris slams Trump’s MSG rally and Puerto Rico comments

Harris criticized Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden, saying the former president is “fixated on his grievances, on himself and on dividing our country.”

“It is absolutely something that is intended to and is fanning the fuel of trying to divide our country. And as I’ve said many times, I’ll say tomorrow night in my speech, there’s a big difference between he and I,” Harris told reporters as she departed Joint Base Andrews for a day of campaigning in Michigan.

Asked to respond to the comments about Puerto Rico at the rally, which the Trump campaign has tried to distance itself from, Harris pointed to her support for Puerto Rico as a senator and her “opportunity economy” proposal.

“I’m very proud to have the support of folks like Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez and others who were supporting me before that nonsense last night at Madison Square Garden, and are supporting me because they understand that they want a president of the United States that’s about uplifting the people and not berating, not calling America a garbage can, which is what Donald Trump, those are the words he has used.”

Virginia asks Supreme Court to allow voter purge

Virginia has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift an injunction against enforcement of an executive order that would result in the removal of 1,600 alleged noncitizens from the voter rolls just one week before Election Day.

The lower court said Virginia’s action violates the National Voting Rights Act’s “quiet period” clause, which bars states from systemically removing voters 90 days before an election.

The state argues that the court violated the “Purcell” principle of interfering with a state electoral process too close to an election.

The injunction will “irreparably injure Virginia’s sovereignty, confuse her voters, overload her election machinery and administrators, and likely lead noncitizens to think they are permitted to vote, a criminal offence that will cancel the franchise of eligible voters,” the state writes.

The court has asked for a response from the Justice Department and voter groups by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Burned ballot boxes reported in Oregon and Washington

Police are investigating arson at a ballot box in Portland, Oregon, where officers responded to reports of a fire overnight.

Security personnel extinguished the ballot box fire, located outside the Multnomah County elections office, and a Portland explosives unit removed the incendiary device from the box.

ABC affiliate KATU reported Monday another ballot box incident in Washington state, where police were responding to smoke coming out of a ballot box in Vancouver. The Clark County auditor told KATU that hundreds of ballots were inside the box at the time.

Read more here.

Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez show support for Harris after racist comments at Trump rally

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican artist and one of the world’s biggest music stars, posted support for Harris on his Instagram after racist comments about Puerto Rico were made by a speaker at Trump’s rally on Sunday.

He posted a video of Harris discussing what’s at stake for Puerto Rican voters as she rolled out a “new Puerto Rico Opportunity Economy Task Force.”

“I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader. He abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back to back devastating hurricanes, and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults,” Harris said in the video, referring to Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Bad Bunny reposted the message to his 45 million followers.

Jennifer Lopez posted the same video from Harris to her own account, which boasts 250 million followers.

Ricky Martin encouraged his followers to vote for Harris as he responded to a clip of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Martin wrote, “esto es lo que piensan de nosotros” or “this is what they think of us.”

Harris pitches her first 100 days but not specific on how she’d handle a divided Congress

In an interview with CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell, Harris said her first 100 days in office should she win the election would be focused on lowering costs for American families, including her proposals on housing, small businesses and the Child Tax Credit.

“A priority in equal form is going to be what we need to do to deal with reproductive health care and reinstate the freedoms and the rights that all people should have and women should have over their own body, and then dealing with immigration, in particular, border security and bringing back up that bipartisan bill that Donald Trump killed so we can get more resources down to the border,” she added.

But when asked how she’d navigate a potentially divided Congress, Harris only said she believed Congress would “work across the table” on issues plaguing most Americans.

“These are not partisan issues. Democrats, Republicans, independents deal with these issues equally, and actually don’t think of think of them through the lens of the party with which they’re registered to vote,” she said. “So that means working across the aisle.”

-ABC News’ Gabriella Abdul-Hakim

More than 41 million Americans have voted early

As of 5:45 a.m. ET on Monday, more than 41 million Americans have voted early, according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida.

Of the 41,989,199 total early votes, 21,111,171 were cast in person and 21,338,290 were balloted returned by mail.

On Monday, voters in Washington, D.C., can start casting their ballots early, in person. Almost all of the states that offer in-person early voting have begun offering it by now.

-ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim

Michelle Obama uses op-ed to reiterate message imploring men to support women’s reproductive health

The former first lady repeated her passionate message on women’s health being at stake this election in an op-ed published by the New York Times on Monday,

The op-ed featured excerpted remarks from her rally in Michigan on Saturday in which she blasted Trump’s record on the issue in comparison to Harris’, and made an appeal to men to support the women in their lives. The rally marked her first campaign appearance since her speech at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

“I am asking you, from the core of my being, to take our lives seriously,” she said. “Please do not put our lives in the hands of politicians, mostly men, who have no clue or do not care about what we as women are going through, who don’t fully grasp the broad-reaching health implications that their misguided policies will have on our health outcomes.”

Despite her stated aversion to partisan politics, the former first lady is ramping up her involvement in the final stretch of the 2024 campaign. She will headline a rally on Tuesday in battleground Georgia.

Harris counters dark and racist comments at Trump’s MSG rally

Harris is countering the dark and racist comments made by speakers at Trump’s Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden, while the former president’s campaign tries to distance itself from the comedian who referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

Harris will stump in two critical counties in the battleground state of Michigan to kick off the final full week of campaigning. First, she will visit Corning’s manufacturing facility in Saginaw before getting a tour at a union training facility in Macomb County.

The vice president will cap the day with a rally with her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, in Ann Arbor. The rally will feature a concert by musician Maggie Rogers.

Trump will be in Georgia to deliver remarks at National Faith Advisory Board in Powder Springs before a 6 p.m. ET rally in Atlanta.

(WASHINGTON) — Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, was back on Capitol Hill Tuesday looking to shore up support as he fends off new allegations of misconduct and sexual impropriety.

The allegations were top of mind for Republican senators, one of whom called recent reports “very disturbing.” Several GOP lawmakers suggested Hegseth needed to come forward and address them.

But Hegseth, holding hands with his wife as he walked the halls, continued to ignore questions about the New Yorker report that he was forced to step down from two veteran nonprofit groups — Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America — amid accusations of financial mismanagement, sexist behavior and other disqualifying behavior.

The magazine cited what it called a detailed seven-page whistleblower report — compiled by multiple former C.V.A. employees — stating that, at one point, Hegseth had to be restrained while drunk from joining the dancers on the stage of a Louisiana strip club, where he had brought his team. The report also says that Hegseth, who was married at the time, and other members of his management team sexually pursued the organization’s female staffers, the magazine said.

ABC News has not independently confirmed the magazine’s account. Hegseth’s attorney, Tim Parlatore, told The New Yorker the claims were “outlandish.”

“We’re going to meet with every senator that wants to meet with us, across the board, and we welcome their advice as we go through the advice and consent process,” Hegseth told reporters as he arrived for a second day of sitdowns with senators.

Hegseth was asked dozens of questions by reporters, including what he would say to those troubled by the allegations, whether the women who’ve spoken out are lying, whether he had a drinking problem and if the Trump transition team had been aware of the allegations.

He did not respond, including when asked by ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze about GOP Sen. Joni Ernst saying she thinks he should have agreed to a background check.

Trump’s team came out in defense of Hegseth earlier Tuesday. Senior adviser Jason Miller, in an interview on CNN, attempted to brush off the allegations as “innuendo and gossip.”

“So, when it comes to Pete Hegseth, there aren’t any concerns, and we feel very good about his positioning for being confirmed by the Senate,” Miller said. “Now we have to take the process very seriously.”

Republican senators, peppered with questions on Hegseth and other recent Trump picks as they returned to Washington this week, also say they want a “normal” confirmation process to play — which would routinely include FBI background checks.

But some of their statements, so far, stopped short of glowing endorsements.

“I think some of these articles are very disturbing. He obviously has a chance to defend himself here, but some of this stuff is — it’s going to be difficult. Time will tell,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Leadership comes from the top, and I want to make sure that every young woman who joins the military space is respected,” Graham said, seemingly referencing Hegseth’s comments against women serving in combat roles.

Sen. Josh Hawley, another member of the key panel, argued Hegseth would have the opportunity to answer all questions during the confirmation process though notably indicated some of his Republican colleagues are “very worried.”

“I would just urge my Republican colleagues, who are very worried, I know a number of them are expressing public concern — it’s fine, but I would just urge them, before they make up their minds, right before they make up their minds, let them have this hearing and listen to let’s go through the process here and give them a shot to answer this and more and to lay out this vision for you,” Hawley said.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who stood by Hegseth as a “great” pick on Monday, had similarly suggested Hegseth could face headwinds.

“Obviously, if it’s to a certain degree, people are not going to vote to confirm it,” Tuberville said when asked about the allegations after their meeting. “But what I know when I talk to him about what I’ve read, what I’ve studied and been around him, I’ll vote for him.”

Many suggesting that he needs to come forward and address it.

“Well, these allegations that have come up just in the last 12 to 14 hours are a surprise to all of us, and so yes, he does need to address those because this was not something of which we were aware, nor was President Trump aware of them,” said Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., who met with Hegseth on Monday night with a group of senators.

Asked about his ability to make it through the nomination process, Lummis said she hopes to meet with him one-on-one and deferred to how he addresses the new allegations.

“It depends on how he addresses the issues that have been raised,” Lummis said. “Some of the earlier issues that were raised about an incident in California I think were satisfactorily addressed and would not have interfered with his nomination, but some new things that have come to light in the last 12 to 14 hours are things he needs to address.”

“I have read all the articles, I have seen all the allegations. And Mr. Hegseth is going to have to address it,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said.

“I want to know if they’re true, and I want to hear his side of the story. And he’s going to have to address them,” Kennedy added.

Hegseth met Tuesday with Sen. Deb Fischer, one of two Republican women on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and GOP Sen. Bill Hagerty in their respective offices.

He was also scheduled to meet with Republican Sens. Ted Budd, Shelley Moore Capito, Jim Risch and Eric Schmitt.

Schmitt said he was “definitely going to ask questions” about the allegations.

