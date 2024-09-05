‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ debuts to standing ovation at Venice Film Fest, but uneven reviews

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ debuts to standing ovation at Venice Film Fest, but uneven reviews
Warner Bros. Pictures

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga‘s new movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, earned a lot of “Applause” at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4, but the reviews are another story.

Variety reports that after the movie’s world premiere, the audience gave director Todd Phillips‘ sequel, starring Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker and Gaga as Harley Quinn, an 11-minute standing ovation. But over at RottenTomatoes.com, about half the reviews are “rotten.”

The Hollywood Reporter‘s critic David Rooney called Gaga a “compelling live-wire presence,” but complained that the overall movie is “often dour.”

He adds, “Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver in the first Joker had the sturdy bones of not one but two Martin Scorsese films, Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, on which to hang their story and set their tone,” but the sequel, “is built on more of a conceit than a solid story foundation.”

Vanity Fair‘s reviewer Richard Lawson described the movie as “startlingly dull” and “a pointless procedural that seems to disdain its audience,” while the BBC’s Nicholas Barber called it a “dreary, underwhelming, unnecessary slog,” but noted that it was a “welcome opportunity to hear Gaga belting out some of the most romantic standards in the American Songbook.”

However, The Wrap‘s William Bibbiani called it “impressively odd,” and although he dinged the film — “even the title screams ‘film student trying too hard'” — the critic hailed the performances of Phoenix and Gaga, concluding of the sequel, “It’s genuinely a little daring, genuinely a little challenging, and genuinely a little genuine.”

Empire magazine’s John Nugent called the film “a genuinely original narrative.” Deadline‘s Pete Hammond praised it as a “brilliant musical return to a world of madness,” adding, “With song, dance, comedy, darkness, animation, drama, violence and more, this is a musical — if it even is a musical — like no other.”

We’ll see which camp the audience agrees with when Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters on Oct. 4.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

“I see dead people (in HD)”: Shyamalan’s ‘The Sixth Sense’ and ‘Signs’ getting 4K releases
“I see dead people (in HD)”: Shyamalan’s ‘The Sixth Sense’ and ‘Signs’ getting 4K releases
Walt Disney Studios

Just ahead of the Oscar-nominated movie’s 25th anniversary, M. Night Shyamalan‘s The Sixth Sense is finally getting a 4K HD Digital release. 

The Sixth Sense, which starred Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment and Toni Collette, and Night’s acclaimed 2002 thriller Signs with Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix, will hit digital platforms for rent or purchase on Tuesday.

Both films are coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray disc on Oct. 22.

Both Sixth Sense and Signs‘ original negatives were scanned at 4K resolution and restored in High Dynamic Range, promising a quality of image not yet seen for either thriller. 

Nominated for six Academy Awards, The Sixth Sense had Willis playing a therapist treating a young boy who purports to see dead people. 

Signs had Gibson playing a widowed former preacher whose Pennsylvania farm becomes the focus of a creepy alien invasion. 

An exclusive bundle, including both films and the filmmaker’s hit Unbreakable, which starred Willis along with Samuel L. Jackson, will also be available on Aug. 27 at digital retailers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds thank fans for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine”s record-breaking open
Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds thank fans for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine”s record-breaking open
L-R: Reynolds, Jackman, Shawn Levy – Marvel Studios

The weekend box office take for Deadpool & Wolverine has been revised upward to $211 million domestically, with its global take now at $444.1 million — making it the sixth biggest opening of all time.

It was already the highest-grossing debut for an R-rated movie.

Even before all the numbers were in, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were feeling very thankful.

“I couldn’t be happier and more ill-equipped to process any of this,” Reynolds said in part Monday in an Instagram Story.

He continued, “So many people loved this movie into reality. And I’m a f****** mess.” Ryan went on to thank producer Emma Watts for helping launch the first two Deadpool films, in addition to the threequel.

“I’m forever grateful,” Ryan closed.

Over the weekend Ryan and Jackman riffed on a famous image from the old X-Men animated series, which pictured Wolverine stroking a photo of his love, Jean Grey.

Jackman recreated the moment in costume. However, his point of view shows he’s caressing a photo with the words “#1 movie in the world.”

“Thank you ALL!” he captioned the snaps.

Ryan’s version has Deadpool staring lovingly at a framed photo of Jackman’s recreation. “I miss Hugh already,” Reynolds wrote.

On Sunday Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn — now the co-head of DC Films — reached across the aisle to congratulate his former employers at Marvel, as well as Hugh, Ryan and director Shawn Levy, for Deadpool & Wolverine‘s success.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In Brief: Halle Berry drops out of Kim Kardashian legal drama; Ben Affleck could play Hulk Hogan, and more
In Brief: Halle Berry drops out of Kim Kardashian legal drama; Ben Affleck could play Hulk Hogan, and more

Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts have been tapped to star in Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming legal drama for Hulu, All’s Fair, alongside Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian, according to Variety. Plot details are sketchy other than that Kardashian will play “a Los Angeles divorce lawyer in an all-female law firm, headed by Close’s character,” per Hulu. Variety reports Halle Berry, who was previously confirmed to star in the series, dropped out due to a scheduling conflict. None of the new stars are said to be replacing her …

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon‘s Artists Equity production company is working on a feature centered on Hulk Hogan‘s legal battle with Gawker Media, with Affleck possibly playing the legendary WWE wrestler, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Damon and Affleck’s Good Will Hunting director Gus Van Sant is in talks to helm the project. In 2016, Gawker Media agreed to pay Hogan $31 million over a 2012 article that included portions of his sex tape, leading to the website being shut down …

Kenneth Branagh has added Patricia Arquette and Michael Sheen to the cast of his latest directorial project, The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, according to Deadline. They join previously announced star Jodie Comer. The film is described as “a contemporary psychological thriller,” but specific plot details are being kept under wraps …

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.