‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ director reveals more about film’s Lady Gaga/Joaquin Phoenix musical performances

Warner Bros. Pictures

The upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux has been described as a musical that will feature Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix‘s characters singing, but now we have more details on how that plays out.

Variety reports that the movie is set two years after the first movie, and finds Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck aka Joker in a psych ward, facing the death penalty. After he meets another patient, Gaga’s Harleen Quinzel, he stops taking his meds and enters a fantasy world inspired by old-fashioned musicals. Together, they sing classic songs like “For Once In My Life,” “That’s Life” and “Get Happy.”

Speaking to Variety, Gaga says director Todd Phillips “took a very big swing with this whole concept,” adding, “There’s music, there’s dance, it’s a drama, it’s also a courtroom drama, it’s a comedy, it’s happy, it’s sad.”

Still, Phillips says he’s not sure the film is a musical. “Most of the music in the movie is really just dialogue,” he says. “It’s just Arthur not having the words to say what he wants to say, so he sings them instead.” 

Plus, he notes that the musical performances take place within Harleen and Arthur’s imagination, not in the “real world.” Gaga and Phoenix sang all the songs live while filming, accompanied by an off-camera piano player.

“We asked ourselves, what would need to be true for two people to just break into song in the middle of a conversation?” Gaga says. “Where does the music come from when no one can hear it but the characters?”

Phillips also says Gaga’s portrayal of Harley Quinn is different than how the character’s previously been depicted, explaining, “The high voice, that accent, the gum-chewing and all that sort of sassy stuff that’s in the comics, we stripped that away.”

 

Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight with hotel security guard
Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight with hotel security guard
Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Travis Scott was arrested Friday while in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed he was arrested at the Georges V hotel following an altercation with security, who tried to break up a fight between him and his bodyguard. An investigation is now underway. 

Travis’ Paris arrest comes as footage of his arrest in Miami Beach has been released. The body-camera footage obtained by TMZ shows his exchange with police back in June, in which he tells the officers he’s scared and outnumbered.

The cops had run into Travis, born Jacques Bermon Webster, while responding to a call about a fight at Miami Beach Marina. He’d been arguing with someone on a boat when they approached him, smelled alcohol and asked if he’d been drinking, to which Travis replied, “It’s Miami.”

He was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing; the former charge was dropped.

‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan popping up Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse at Vegas’ Wynn Casino
‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan popping up Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse at Vegas’ Wynn Casino
Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan has spun his Yellowstone universe into a library of shows — and also a cottage industry with his Four Sixes Ranch brand, which is about to spawn a pop-up restaurant.

The Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse will set up shop at Wynn Las Vegas beginning in September.

Brian Gullbrants, Wynn Resorts COO, touts a “one-of-a-kind experience,” adding, “This distinctive, limited-time pop-up puts an emphasis on Western authenticity paired with an unforgettable dinner and cocktail menu.”

Chef David Middleton “will focus on prime steaks and cuts from Four Sixes Ranch and American classic cocktails and decadent desserts,” according to the ad copy. “The curated menu mirrors that of a boutique steakhouse and places emphasis on ingredients local to Texas.”

Menu highlights will include “a showstopping Caviar Tower, served with potato tots, kettle chips, brioche toast, country fried chicken tenders, chive crema, deviled quail eggs, lemon zest, parsley and bacon bits,” as well as dishes showcasing the beef from Sheridan’s 260,000-acre Northern Texas ranch.

The restaurant’s beverage program will boast signature cocktails, including the Campfire Old Fashioned, “smoked tableside on a whiskey barrel stove,” among others.

Sheridan enthuses, “The passions in my life are telling stories and food and with each plate served at Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse, Chef David and I get to do both.”

Reservations will be open to the public beginning Aug. 26; first seatings will be Sept. 16.

 

