‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ sneak previews snag $7 million, around half of original’s

Warner Bros. Pictures

Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to top the box office this weekend, but comparisons to the original, which grossed more than $1 billion, are already haunting the sequel. 

The movie, which stars Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning title role, has him teaming up with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. It took in $7 million from Thursday night sneak preview showings, according to Variety. 

While those are respectable numbers, the 2019 original had $13 million in the bank by Friday morning, on its way to a $96.2 million opening weekend.

Also weighing on the sequel’s box office future are reviews much weaker than its predecessor and a budget that was way higher — $200 million versus $65 million for the first one, according to the trade.

Related Posts

‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4 trailer has arrived
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building season 4 is heading to Hollywood.

On Tuesday, the trailer for the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning Hulu series arrived, featuring Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) in the City of Angels, where a Hollywood studio is “readying a film about the ‘Only Murders’ podcast,” according to the synopsis for the upcoming season.

The trailer opens with the podcasters reading a script for the film and then finding themselves in a room full of studio executives — including one played by Molly Shannon — introducing the film’s cast, which features Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis.

Mabel, Charles and Oliver then find themselves being shadowed by the three stars, who want to do a “character study” on each of them as they prepare for the film.

But things take a turn in the trailer when Charles’ stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), ends up dead in what appears to be the Arconia.

“There’s been another murder,” Gomez says in one clip.

“As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents,” the synopsis states.

The season 4 star-studded cast also includes Michael Cyril Creighton, Meryl Streep, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 arrives Aug. 27. New episodes will stream on Tuesdays.

76th Emmys: Emmy hosts Eugene and Dan Levy poke fun at the nominees during show opening
Disney/Mark Seliger

The 76th Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles Sunday night, with Schitt’s Creek father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy hosting the festivities.  

The pair opened the show with jokes about how many movie stars were nominated for roles on streaming services, how they aren’t really hosts but “actors acting like hosts,” and how to pronounce their names, with Eugene noting that if things go badly, his name is pronounced “Martin Short.”

Saying it was a special night for him, Eugene talked about playing dads on TV and in movies, telling his son the “most rewarding dad role ever has been being your dad,” and then after a pause, adding, “…in Schitt’s Creek,” noting it earned him his first acting Emmy. 

There were also plenty of jokes about this year’s nominees. One of the biggest laughs came at the expense of The Bear, the most nominated comedy in history. Eugene said that while people would expect them to make a joke about whether The Bear was really a comedy, “In the true spirit of The Bear we will not be making any jokes.” 

They ended their monologue with warnings to winners about their speeches being too long, sharing that as a “cruel joke,” both of them, “two Canadians,” were responsible for playing the winners off.

“Canadians don’t like interrupting anybody, it goes against our nature,” Eugene said, with Dan adding, “Confrontation in general is anxiety inducing especially for my 77-year-old father. I don’t want to be an alarmist here but having to cut you off may kill this man.”

Christine Baranski says ‘Mamma Mia!’ threequel will happen
John Nacion/Getty Images

Christine Baranski says there will be a third Mamma Mia! movie.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, The Gilded Age star revealed she and producer Judy Kramer recently got together, and the filmmaker revealed Mamma Mia 3 is a go. “She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen,” the actress said.

However, Baranski added, “That’s all I can say! But, it’s not like, ‘Oh, I wish it could happen!’ Judy Kramer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past [her] to get everybody back together.”

Indeed, the sequel to the 2008 original Abba-drenched musical, 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, grossed more than $480 million worldwide against a budget of $75 million.

Getting the gang back together is no small order: The multigenerational cast also included Meryl Streep, Cher, and Colin Firth, as well as Amanda Seyfried, Andy Garcia, Lily James and Pierce Brosnan.

That said, Baranski added, “People are drawn to happiness and to joy, not doom and gloom. Mamma Mia! made so many millions of people around the world happy. Is it a little dumb, a little campy? That’s part of its charm.”

Baranski mused of a third installment, “We’ll all be on some fabulous Greek or Croatian island having a blast, I hope.”

