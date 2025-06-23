Jon Bernthal will reportedly join Tom Holland in upcoming film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Jon Bernthal will reportedly join Tom Holland in upcoming film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jon Bernthal could return as the Punisher in Spider‑Man: Brand New Day, the next installment in the Sony/Marvel Spider‑Man franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Shang‑Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is scheduled to begin production in England this summer and is set for release on July 31, 2026, Sony announced via Instagram back in March.

Bernthal previously portrayed Frank Castle in the Netflix series Daredevil and The Punisher, later reprising the role in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

While details remain under wraps, the movie reportedly picks up after the events of Spider‑Man: No Way Home, which ended with the world’s memory of Peter Parker’s identity as Spider‑Man being erased.

Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker, with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon expected to reprise their roles as MJ and Ned. The extent of their involvement has not been confirmed.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and The Bear actress Liza Colón-Zayas are also joining the cast in undisclosed roles, according to IMDb. Bernthal won an Emmy for his guest role on The Bear season 2.

Spider‑Man: Brand New Day will be the fourth solo Spider‑Man film starring Tom Holland, and the first directed by Cretton.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘How to Train Your Dragon﻿’ holds onto #1 at the box office for second straight week
‘How to Train Your Dragon﻿’ holds onto #1 at the box office for second straight week
Universal Pictures

The competition couldn’t fly as high as How to Train Your Dragon at the box office.

Following its #1 debut upon its June 13 release, the live action remake of the 2010 DreamWorks animation spends another weekend in the top spot. Box Office Mojo reports that How to Train Your Dragon brought in an additional $37 million in its second frame, bringing its two-week total to about $160 million.

The highest-grossing debut of the weekend was 28 Years Later, which landed at #2. The zombie threequel, which follows 2002’s 28 Days Later and 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, earned a weekend total of $30 million.

Elio, the latest effort from Pixar, grabbed the #3 spot with $21 million in its debut. Rounding out the top five are Disney’s live action Lilo & Stitch with $9.7 million and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning with $6.55 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. How to Train Your Dragon – $37 million
2. 28 Years Later – $30 million
3. Elio – $21 million
4. Lilo & Stitch – $9.7 million
5. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $6.55 million
6. Materialists – $5.816 million
7. Ballerina – $4.535 million
8. Karate Kid: Legends – $2.424 million
9. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $1.885 million
10. Kuberaa – $1.75 million

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Elio’ star Yonas Ascunsion Kibreab talks all about Pixar’s latest film
‘Elio’ star Yonas Ascunsion Kibreab talks all about Pixar’s latest film
Pixar

Pixar’s latest film Elio soars into theaters on Friday.

Yonas Asuncion Kibreab lends his voice to the young Elio in the film, who finds himself beamed up into space and mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the universe.

Kibreab told Good Morning America he feels like he has a lot in common with his character.

“We’re both super energetic kids, and I’m always down for an adventure just like Elio,” Kibreab said. “What drew me to him is just his energy and how loving he is.”

He hopes that audiences come home from the film knowing they aren’t alone.

“If you’re feeling grief or feeling alone at times just like Elio, I just want them to really understand that everything is going to be OK and you’ll get through it just like Elio does,” Kibreab said.

Elio becomes an unexpected leader in the film. If Kibreab were to become a leader himself, are there any rules he would want to mandate?

“I think having name tags, I think would make the world a lot more friendlier,” Kibreab said. “Just like, ‘Hey James, Hi Bob,’ you know.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Viola Davis, Conan O’Brien among inductees into Television Academy Hall of Fame
Viola Davis, Conan O’Brien among inductees into Television Academy Hall of Fame
Disney/Stewart Cook via Getty

Viola DavisConan O’Brien and Henry Winkler are among this year’s inductees into the 27th Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Other honorees include six-time Emmy-winning producer Ryan Murphy, Emmy-winning composer Mike Post, and producer and director of television and live events Don Mischer.

“These trailblazing performers, creators and producers have left an indelible mark on our industry,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, says in a statement. “Their groundbreaking work has shaped and elevated the television landscape in profound ways.”

Rick Rosen, chair of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, adds, “All six honorees have elevated the art of storytelling and have had an extraordinary influence on television culture and history. Their transformative leadership and innovative work have made a lasting impact on the medium, and the Television Academy is proud to honor their legacy.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during the Televerse Festival on Aug. 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.