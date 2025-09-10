Jon M. Chu shares new ‘Wicked: For Good’ details, teases two new songs

The ‘Wicked: For Good’ poster. (Universal Pictures)

I’ve heard it said, that movies come into our lives for a reason.

Wicked director Jon M. Chu has unveiled new details about the upcoming sequel film Wicked: For Good in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview.

Chu says that this new film will find Cythina Erivo‘s Elphaba and Ariana Grande‘s Glinda questioning what home really means. This will be the central question at the heart of the movie and also the two new songs Stephen Schwartz has composed for the film.

“What happens when you are fighting for a home that you realize doesn’t even want you there, or was never meant for you? Do you defend it? Do you fight for it? Does anyone else think of home the same as you?” Chu told the outlet. “Those questions are very interesting and relevant to Elphaba’s journey.”

Glinda is dealing with the same question, Chu said, albeit in a different way.

“Glinda is the one that has to ultimately pop her own bubble,” the director said. “She has to leave her privilege to actually see other people’s struggles and fight for justice and equality.”

As for critics who may dismiss the inclusion of two new songs as bids for a best original song Oscar nomination, Chu says they are necessary for the story being told.

“Even after we recorded them, even after we put them in the movie, we kicked the tires on them to make sure that we had to put them in this movie,” Chu said. “Otherwise, it wasn’t worth it.”

He said these new songs are about how “both witches are trying to find their way home.”

“It’s questions that I’ve always wanted to hear from them in the stage show, but never got to,” Chu said. “We get to take our time and explore those questions.”

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s #1: ‘Superman’ debuts on top the box office chart
Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures

The latest reboot of Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, soared into the top spot at the box office this weekend, bringing in $122 million in its debut week.

According to Variety, the haul earns Superman the third biggest box office opening of 2025, behind A Minecraft Movie, which earned $162 million in its debut weekend, and Lilo & Stitch, which brought in $146 million.

Last weekend’s #1, Jurassic World: Rebirth, slipped to second this weekend, bringing in $40 million, followed by F1: The Movie at three with $13 million.

Rounding out the top five are How to Train Your Dragon, with $7.8 million, and Elio, with $3.9 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. Superman — $122 million
2. Jurassic World: Rebirth — $40 million
3. F1: The Movie — $13 million
4. How to Train Your Dragon — $7.8 million
5. Elio — $3.9 million
6. 28 Years Later — $2.72 million
7. Lilo & Stitch — $2.7 million
8. Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning — $1.42 million
9. M3GAN 2.0 — $1.35 million
10. Materialists — $720,000 

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Alien: Earth: The sci-fi horror series is based on the Alien film franchise.

Prime Video
ButterflyDaniel Dae Kim stars in the spy thriller series. 

Netflix
Fixed: The adult animated comedy film follows a dog on his final hurrah. 

Movie theaters
Highest 2 LowestDenzel Washington stars in his frequent collaborator Spike Lee‘s latest film. 

Nobody 2Bob Odenkirk is a workaholic assassin going on a family vacation in the sequel film.

AmericanaSydney Sweeney stars alongside Halsey in the action comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

‘Love Island USA’ season 7 reunion trailer teases confrontations, unseen heart rate challenge footage
Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales during the ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 finale. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

My dream date. Cute. And he knows that.

Peacock has released a new trailer for its Love Island USA season 7 reunion special.

Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen co-hosted the reunion special, which will reunite the season’s winners, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, as well as many other fan-favorite couples, contestants and bombshells.

The trailer teases many confrontations that fans of the show have been anticipating in the weeks since season 7 ended. Chelley Bissainthe is shown saying that, “It’s like I’ve seen two different people,” when it comes to finalist Huda Mustafa.

“You were saying things like, ‘I want you to meet my daughter,’ etc. I was excited for those moments. But then when we get out, it’s like a complete switch,” Bissainthe says in the trailer.

Additionally, Madix also shared that “an unseen, extended version of the heart rate challenge” will be shown during the reunion.

Love Island USA season 7 is Peacock’s most-watched original season of TV of all time. During its six-week run, the season earned over 18.4 billion minutes streamed on the platform.

The Love Island USA season 7 reunion streams Aug. 25 on Peacock.

