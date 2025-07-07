Jon M. Chu to direct live-action Hot Wheels film for Mattel

Jon M. Chu to direct live-action Hot Wheels film for Mattel

Sophy Holland for Universal Pictures

Jon M. Chu is going from singing witches to toy cars.

The Wicked director is set to helm a live-action Hot Wheels film. Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures made the announcement on Monday.

Creed II screenwriters Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier are writing the film’s script, while J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot Productions will produce.

The film will be inspired by the Hot Wheels cars, which are the world’s bestselling toys, according to a press release from Mattel.

“The high-octane action film will bring the beloved, multi-generational Hot Wheels franchise to life, showcasing some of the world’s hottest and sleekest vehicles,” an official description of the film reads.

Chu said that Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed.

“It’s about imagination, connection, and the thrill of play. Bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity,” Chu said in a press release. “I’m excited to partner with Mattel Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Bad Robot to create an adventure that honors Hot Wheels’ legacy while driving it somewhere entirely new.”

Robbie Brenner, the president of Mattel Studios and the chief content officer of Mattel, explained why Chu was the right director for the project.

“Jon’s ability to craft rich, elaborate worlds with a distinct point of view makes him the ideal storyteller to bring Hot Wheels to life,” Brenner said. “His films are visual spectacles—true eye candy—but what sets them apart is how he weaves unforgettable narratives within those stunning frames.”

Chu’s upcoming sequel film Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Walton Goggins says he and Aimee Lou Wood have no feud: ‘I love this woman madly’
Walton Goggins says he and Aimee Lou Wood have no feud: ‘I love this woman madly’
Fabio Lovino/HBO

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have addressed their supposed feud, saying it never existed in the first place.

The White Lotus co-stars sat down with Variety for an interview about the public suspicion they do not get along. In the article, the actors addressed rumors that began to circulate after Goggins refused to talk about Wood in a cover story for The Times of London back in May.

“There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me,” Goggins said. “She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.”

Goggins told Variety he did not want to speak about Wood during The Times interview because he didn’t think it would be fair to speak about her without her present.

Wood also got the chance to talk about Goggins unfollowing her on Instagram.

“I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant,” Wood said.

Goggins said he unfollowed Wood as his way of letting go of his White Lotus character.

“I knew what we had gone through, and I knew how close that we had gotten, and I needed to begin to process saying goodbye,” Goggins said. “And I knew that that was going to take a while for me, so I let her know, this is what I’ve gotta do. And she was extremely supportive about that.”

Goggins ended the interview by re-following Wood on Instagram.

“It’s all so ridiculous,” Goggins said. “It’s just a part of me just saying goodbye to this character so that now Aimee and I will be friends for f****** ever.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Lena Dunham’s ‘Too Much’ gets Netflix release date and more
In brief: Lena Dunham’s ‘Too Much’ gets Netflix release date and more

Daniel Radcliffe and Tracy Morgan‘s upcoming comedy show has been given a series order at NBC. Called The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, the show will follow a former football player who is trying to rehabilitate his image. Tina Fey will executive produce, as will Morgan. Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall will also star …

The movie Novocaine will make its streaming debut on Paramount+. The film will be available to watch on the platform on Tuesday. Jack Quaid stars in the movie as a person born with a rare genetic disorder that makes him unable to feel any pain. Amber Midthunder also stars in the action-comedy …

Girls stans, rejoice. We have our first look at Lena Dunham‘s next series Too Much. The romantic comedy show stars Megan Stalter as a New Yorker named Jessica who moves to London and finds a connection with Felix, played by Will Sharpe. All 10 episodes of the show will be available to watch on Netflix July 10 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael B. Jordan responds to Tom Cruise’s ‘Sinners’ shout-out
Michael B. Jordan responds to Tom Cruise’s ‘Sinners’ shout-out
Warner Bros. Pictures

Tom Cruise is a fan of the movie Sinners, and its star Michael B. Jordan can hardly believe it.

Cruise encouraged his fans to head out to movie theaters to go see Sinners in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Cruise stands in front of a poster for the film with a smile on his face as he points to his movie ticket.

“Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!” Cruise’s caption reads.

Jordan shared Cruise’s post to his Instagram Story, where he included a mind-blown emoji and wrote, “nah this crazy …”

The actor also commented on Cruise’s post. “Thanks for the love and support!!!” Jordan wrote.

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, stars Jordan in dual roles as identical twin entrepreneurs Smoke and Stack. It had an impressive second weekend at the box office, garnering $45.7 million. The film has made $163 million globally.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.