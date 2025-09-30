Jonathan Bailey and more celebrities make ‘TIME’100 Next list

Jonathan Bailey attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week at Hyde Park on September 22, 2025, in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bailey has been revealed as one of the three TIME100 Next cover stars for 2025. The actor was recognized along with 100 other emerging leaders, including a group of notable entertainers TIME described as the world’s most influential rising stars.

Among the celebrities included on this year’s list are Monica Barbaro, David Corenswet, Kaitlyn Dever, Meghann Fahy, Damson Idris, Manny Jacinto, Nico Parker, Jack Quaid, Megan Stalter, Teyana Taylor, Tramell Tillman and Lola Tung.

Ariana Grande penned an essay about Bailey to coincide with the recognition.

“I first met Jonathan Bailey at dance rehearsal for Wicked. I was nervous because I have always found him so brilliant—having bookmarked and memorized a few bootleg clips of him onstage in Company and The Last Five Years—but from the moment we met, I felt like I was giggling with someone I had known for 20 years,” Grande wrote. “I can’t even begin to describe what a privilege it is to see just how thoughtful he is about his craft and also how generous he is with himself on such a demanding level.”

Bailey also spoke to TIME about returning as Fiyero in the upcoming film Wicked: For Good.

“Fiyero’s got an easy charm, which comes with his easy glow of privilege, but it feels like he’s in a state of quiet rebellion,” Bailey said. “The regime starts identifying who is good and who is bad, who is acceptable and who isn’t. Fiyero steps outside of his privilege and Glinda battles in her own way.”

Mark Duplass on AI anxiety in ‘The Morning Show’ season 4
Mark Duplass in ‘The Morning Show’ season 4. (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show is back for another season.

Season 4 picks up almost two years after the events of season 3, with the UBA-NBN merger fully complete and the newsroom grappling with truth in an increasingly polarized America.

Mark Duplass plays Chip, the former executive producer of the fictional news program The Morning Show. He told ABC Audio this new season reflects what is happening in the real world, just like the three seasons that came before it.

“We’re experiencing an incredible amount of anxiety about what’s real and what’s not with the advent of AI into the news world,” Duplass said.

He cited deepfake celebrity videos — like “those early deepfake videos of Bill Hader as he turned into Tom Cruise” and artificial intelligence-generated advertisements as real-life inspiration for season 4.

“How are we going to know what is real and what is not? And the disruptors are gonna be able to manipulate this in an incredible way,” Duplass said. “That was one storyline when I saw it in the opening episode where I thought, ‘Well, this is really interesting,’ because this is gonna be a major issue for us as we look at journalistic integrity and who can we trust in the next few years.”

As for his character, Chip is out of the newsroom this season with “a chance to live a more well-balanced life” when Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) brings him a story that he can’t get out of his head, he said.

“I think that Chip misses being stressed out,” Duplass said. “Chip misses being under the gun, and Chip misses fighting for something that he thinks is important and that he believes in, and that being the truth and journalistic integrity.”

The Morning Show season 4 premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+.

‘Emily in Paris’ assistant director Diego Borella dies at 47 while filming season 5
Lily Collins as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris.’ Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Diego Borella, an assistant director on Emily in Paris, has died at the age of 47.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family,” a Paramount Television Studios spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Borella collapsed on Thursday, Aug. 21, while filming the Netflix series’ fifth season in Italy, local outlets La Repubblica, Il Messaggero and Corriere della Sera reported.

The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. local time during preparations for a final scene at Hotel Danieli in Venice.

According to local reports, medical personnel on set attempted to revive Borella, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Production on season five of Emily in Paris was temporarily suspended following Borella’s death, Il Messaggero reported.

Filming resumed on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Netflix recently released a first look at the new season and announced it will premiere on Dec. 18.

‘What’s Happening!!’ star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
Danielle Spencer from ‘What’s Happening!!’ poses for a photo in November 1976, in Los Angeles. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Danielle Spencer, a former child actor best known for her role as Dee in the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!!, has died, a publicist for her family confirmed to ABC News.

Spencer died Aug. 11, due to gastric cancer and cardiac arrest. She was 60, according to Sandra Jones, a family friend who is serving as the family’s spokesperson.

“This untimely death is really hard to process right now,” Jones told ABC News Tuesday. “She is a sweet and gentle soul and she is going to be missed very, very much.”

In 1977, Spencer survived a fatal car crash that killed her stepfather and manager, Tim Pelt, according to her biography on her website.

After recovering from her injuries, Spencer went on to earn a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine in 1993.

Spencer starred in 65 episodes of What’s Happening!!, an ABC sitcom about three teenage boys growing up in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, according to IMDb.

Spencer played Dee Thomas, the boys’ younger sister. She also appeared in 16 episodes of the show’s sequel, What’s Happening Now!

She moved from California to the Richmond, Virginia, area in 2014.

At the time of her death, Spencer, who previously battled breast cancer, lived with her mom in an area outside of Richmond, according to Jones.

In addition to her mom, Cheryl Pelt, Spencer is survived by her younger brother, jazz musician Jeremy Pelt.

In an email Tuesday, Jeremy Pelt told ABC News that Spencer was “a very loving spirit who fought courageously until the very end.”

Jeremy Pelt also shared a tribute to his sister on Instagram Tuesday, writing, “Many of you knew her as ‘Dee,’ but she was more than a child actress.”

“She was a friend, an auntie to my three children who adored her, she was a daughter- and in many ways, my mother’s best friend, she was a veterinarian, she was someone who always remained positive even during her darkest days fighting this disease,” he continued. “And she was MY sister and protector.”

He added that he was “thankful” to be with his sister when she took her last breath and was “gutted” by her death, writing, “I love you, forever.”

