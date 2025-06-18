Jonathan Bailey has no plans to leave ‘Bridgerton’: ‘It’s not in my nature’

Jonathan Bailey has no plans to leave 'Bridgerton': 'It's not in my nature'
Jonathan Bailey isn’t planning on leaving Bridgerton anytime soon.

The actor said he wants to continue as a supporting character on the show even as his own star rises in a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter released on Wednesday.

“I’ve never been someone who’s like, ‘Thanks, bye.’ It’s not in my nature,” Bailey said.

Bridgerton revolves around the romantic lives of the titular family. The Netflix period drama tells the stories of “the eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family” as they “look for love and happiness in London high society,” according to its official logline.

Each season revolves around a different Bridgerton sibling. Bailey’s character, Anthony Bridgerton, was the lead in season 2. With season 4 on its way in 2026, Bailey says he feels a sense of pride in continuing to be there for the show as the story needs him to be.

“There’s a real sense of brotherly pride I feel in it,” Bailey said. “I was filming a wedding on a Monday morning. … People know that people get married in Bridgerton — that’s not a spoiler, right?”

Even though Bailey acknowledges the possibly of a future season not working out with his busy schedule, he looks forward to watching his Bridgerton co-stars continue to shine.

“I look forward to, in another however many years, when we’ve done the eighth season to sit around and be like, ‘Look what we all did together,’” Bailey said.

He also understands the show from the fan perspective.

“I know how much I love long-running series,” Bailey said. “I know how important familiarity of character and story and consistency is in these long-running series.” 

'Nine Perfect Strangers' returns for another season of wellness, intrigue and questionable medicine
‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ returns for another season of wellness, intrigue and questionable medicine
Nine Perfect Strangers is back for another season on Hulu. Season 2 finds Nicole Kidman’s character, the wellness guru Masha, leading another mysterious retreat for a group of people with plenty of secrets of their own.

Season 1 was based on the Liane Moriarty book of the same name. Season 2 takes the story beyond the novel, moving from the sprawling California hillsides to an Alpine castle. And that’s not the only change.

“It’s a whole new cast of characters, a whole new situation, and these characters — which is different from the first season — these characters know exactly what they’re getting into. They’re signing up for this exact psychedelic process,” Annie Murphy tells ABC Audio.

“We’ve got so many elements, so many moving parts of different characters. And to see them interact with each other, but also reveal a little bit of the past bit by bit … for an actor it’s the best playground to play in,” says star Henry Golding.

Murray Bartlett, star of season 1 of HBO’s The White Lotus, is no stranger to large ensemble shows set in the world of high-class hospitality. But his Nine Perfect Strangers character is something completely different.

“They’re also on opposite sides of the sort of retreat or hotel hierarchy. One’s trying to run the show, the other one is kind of a victim. But both really rich characters in different ways,” says Bartlett.

The show was filmed on location in Germany.

“We were all transplanted together to a different place,” says Bartlett. “You kinda feel like you’re on theater camp together. And I love that, I love being in a big ensemble cast.”

His co-star Christine Baranski feels the same way.

“We just bonded so quickly and so deeply as a cast that it’s going to go down as one of my favorite shows that I’ve ever done,” says Baranski. 

'Harry Potter' series star John Lithgow was surprised by J.K. Rowling backlash
‘Harry Potter’ series star John Lithgow was surprised by J.K. Rowling backlash
John Lithgow is surprised by the backlash from critics of J.K. Rowling over his casting in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series.

While Lithgow said he thought hard about whether or not he would take on the role as Albus Dumbledore in the show, he told U.K.’s Sunday Times it was due to the time commitment of it and not whether or not he wanted to be associated with Rowling.

Rowling has long been criticized by LGBTQIA+ organizations and members for her repeated rhetoric that is tied to the TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) movement, who are a group of people that believe transgender women are not women.

“It was a big decision because it’s probably the last major role I’ll play,” Lithgow said. “It’s an eight-year commitment, so I was just thinking about mortality and that this is a very good winding-down role.”

After he had been cast in the part, Lithgow said he received a text from “a very good friend who is the mother of a trans child.” The text included a link to an op-ed titled, An Open Letter to John Lithgow: Please Walk Away from Harry Potter.

“That was the canary in the coal mine,” Lithgow said, before explaining he has been surprised by the rage Rowling’s name and involvement in the project evokes.

“I thought, ‘Why is this a factor at all?’ I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I’ll meet her, and I’m curious to talk to her,” Lithgow said.

When asked if the criticism from critics of Rowling has soured his part in the show, Lithgow said, “Oh, heavens no.” 

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' gets season 3 release date
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ gets season 3 release date
This is 100% your release date, Connie baby.

Prime Video has announced the release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. The third season of the teen romance series will premiere on July 16. All 11 episodes of the final season will release on subsequent Wednesdays throughout the summer.

A new poster for the series has also been revealed. The love triangle of Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah is featured prominently on it. Lola Tung‘s Belly stands between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively. The poster features Jere kissing Belly on the cheek while Conrad looks on.

“We’ll always have summer,” the poster’s tagline reads.

The hit show is based on the bestselling books by Jenny Han, who also serves as the series’ showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. It tells the story of a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, and is “a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer,” according to its official synopsis.

Han, Tung, Briney and Casalengo collaborated on an Instagram post made by Prime Video announcing the season 3 release date. “Summer is for lovers,” the caption reads. “The final chapter begins July 16.”

