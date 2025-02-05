Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson star in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer

Universal Pictures

Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali star in the official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth.

The trailer, which was released online Wednesday, features the trio exploring a remote island research facility that’s inhabited by, as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey) describes them, dinosaurs that were “too dangerous” for the original Jurassic Park.

Also on this adventure are Zora Bennett (Johansson), a skilled covert operations expert tasked with protecting Dr. Loomis — whose safety she has guaranteed “more or less” — and her trusted team member Duncan Kincaid (Ali), who says “no one’s dumb enough to go where we’re going.”

The mission, as put forth in the official synopsis, is simple: Gather DNA from the “three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air,” who hold “the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

The only problem? They’ll “come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.”

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards directs with a script from original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

The film also stars Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters in July.

In brief: Juliette Binoche named president of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival jury and more
Juliette Binoche has been named the president of the jury for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The honor was announced Tuesday, falling almost 40 years after her first appearance at the festival with her film The English Patient in 1985. Binoche follows behind Greta Gerwig, who presided over a jury that awarded Sean Baker‘s Anora with the Palme d’Or prize in 2024. “I never imagined I’d return 40 years later in the honorary role of President of the Jury. I appreciate the privilege, the responsibility and the absolute need for humility,” Binoche said. The 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place May 13-24 …

Olga James, the actress who starred opposite Harry Belafonte in the classic musical film Carmen Jones, died Jan. 25 at age 95. Her family announced her death on Tuesday. The actress died in an assisted living facility in LA. James also starred in the 1956 Broadway musical Mr. Wonderful, as well as the sitcom The Bill Cosby Show, where she played Verna Kincaid, the sister-in-law of Cosby’s main character …

How To Die Alone, the comedy series from creator and star Natasha Rothwell, has been canceled after one season on Hulu. In a statement to Variety, Rothwell said she intends to shop the show to other platforms. “Representation isn’t just about visibility — it’s about ensuring that our stories, our existence and our cultural contributions are not erased,” she said of the cancellation, also writing that she is “shocked, heartbroken and frankly, baffled” by the decision …

Alec Baldwin suing officials who charged him with manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting
Ross D. Franklin – Pool/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin is suing the New Mexico officials who charged him with manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, charges that were later thrown out.

Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikos and Alex Spiro said in a statement, “Criminal prosecutions are supposed to be about the search for truth and justice, not to pursue personal or political gain or harass the innocent. Kari Morrissey and the other defendants violated that basic principle, over and over, and trampled on Alec Baldwin’s rights. We bring this action to hold the defendants accountable for their misconduct and to prevent them from doing this to anyone else.”

In response special prosecutor Kari Morrisey said, “In October 2023 the prosecution team became aware that Mr. Baldwin intended to file a retaliatory civil lawsuit. We look forward to our day in court.”

In October 2024, a New Mexico judge declined to reconsider criminal charges against Baldwin over the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

Manslaughter charges against Baldwin were thrown out in July after it was learned during trial that prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense, namely ammunition brought to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21, 2021, when she was shot by Baldwin while he was practicing using a Colt .45 revolver. The prop gun, which Baldwin believed to contain dummy rounds, actually had a live round of ammunition in it. Director Joel Souza was also struck in the shooting, but recovered from his injuries.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins’ death in March. Prosecutors argued during the trial she was the source of the live bullet and had failed to follow safety protocols meant to protect the crew while handling the firearms.

Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ release date delayed due to wildfires
Courtesy of Netflix

The release date for Meghan Markle‘s new lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, has been pushed back due to the wildfires in Southern California. 

On Sunday, Netflix announced it was moving the lifestyle show’s original Jan. 15 release date to a new date of March 4. 

The delay was made “at the request” of the Duchess of Sussex, according to the announcement, and supported by the streamer “due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.” 

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” read a statement from Markle. 

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming show in January. It featured Markle baking in the kitchen, designing flower arrangements at home and sharing moments with famous friends including Mindy Kaling and Roy Choi

The new show “blends practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old,” the release states.

 In each episode of the series, “we join Meghan in the kitchen, garden — and even at the beehive — as she prepares to host friends both old and new,” according to the release. 

“Whether Meghan is sharing personal tips and tricks, or taking the opportunity to learn something new, it’s a time for connection,” it says of the show, which is produced by the Duchess of Sussex. 

The Los Angeles County wildfires have burned through tens of thousands of acres, leveling homes, businesses and landmarks. 

Several awards season events — including the 2025 Oscar nominations and multiple LA-based television shows — have been affected by the fires, which have left at least 16 people dead and many more injured as of Sunday.

