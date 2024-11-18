Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good announce engagement

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are getting ready to walk down the aisle. They announced their engagement at the EBONY Power 100 Gala Sunday while discussing the upcoming holiday season.

“We’re feeling great,” Good told PEOPLE while showing her ring off to the camera. Majors added, “It’s a season of joy.”

Good said it’s also “a season of all the good things,” to which Majors agreed, saying, “Amen.”

Speaking to E! News, they explained their decision to break the news at the gala had everything to do with their first encounter at the same event two years ago. “EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms, in the unisex bathroom,” Jonathan said.

They were later linked in May 2023, with Meagan being a huge support during Majors’ trial.

Majors was convicted of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment following accusations from his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He was ordered to complete a 52-week in-person batterers intervention program in Los Angeles, continue mental health counseling and stay away from his ex.

Good, who was previously married to pastor DeVon Franklin, told PEOPLE Majors initially tried to discourage their relationship in order to protect her.

“I was like, ‘My love, first of all, you’re dealing with a Black Leo. And also, I grew up in this industry,'” she said. “The things that I’ve been through gave me the bandwidth to love other people, regardless. So when we got together it was like, this is going to be a lot, but you got the right one.”

Jack Black appears as the other big guy in red in the trailer to ‘Dear Santa’
Paramount Pictures

On Thursday, Paramount+ dropped the trailer to Dear Santa, the Christmas family comedy starring Jack Black and brought to you by Peter and Bobby Farrelly, the siblings behind the smash hits Dumb and Dumber and There’s Something About Mary

As reported, the film centers on a boy named Liam (Robert Timothy Smith) who writes to Santa for proof he exists, but, as the trailer narrates, “Liam is a crappy speller.”

To that end, his letter addressed instead to “Satan” finds its way due south of the North Pole — and the other guy in red shows up, to Liam’s surprise.

“Who did you expect?” Black says as the other guy, complete with horns on his head. “In the movies the reindeer has usually have the antlers, not you,” Liam replies.

Black’s character offers Liam three wishes in exchange for his soul — a bargain he insists genies “stole” from him. “You ain’t never had a friend like me!” Black growls happily, adding, “OK, that I may have stolen from Aladdin: Now we’re even.” 

However, Liam proves “incorruptible,” even when Satan grants him riches and a bro hug from Post Malone, playing himself.

Along the way, Liam tries to get the Devil to break good: “What about doing something out of kindness?” he offers. “I don’t know what you just said — I mean I know all the words, but I just never heard them in that order,” Black retorts. 

Dear Santa hits Paramount+ for free, and digital platforms for rent or purchase, on Nov. 25.

Apple TV+

Harrison Ford is reflecting about what it means to be an actor.

In an interview with GQ published Monday, the actor, who is known for his iconic roles in Indiana Jones, Star Wars and more, said that being an actor is being a storyteller.

“I tell stories,” he said. “I’m part of a group of people who work together, collaborate on telling stories. I’m an assistant storyteller. That’s what I am.”

When asked about what he thinks about the recent conversations around the “death of the movie star,” which some say the idea of movie stars has changed in part because of the age of streaming and franchise films, Ford called it “rubbish.”

“I don’t think the question is whether or not there are any movie stars,” he said. “There’s wonderful actors coming up everyday.”

“Whether or not they become movie stars is really not the point,” he added. “If movies need stars, they will find them. I’ve never f****** understood being a movie star. I’m an actor.”

Ford, who is returning as Paul, a cranky therapist in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking alongside Jason Segel, said that these days, what attracts him to certain projects depends on the writing and story.

“It’s the quality of the writing,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what the genre is. It doesn’t matter whether it’s on television or in movies. It’s the writing, it’s the story, it’s the character, it’s the emotional experience for an audience or for myself. It’s people that I have some feeling that I want to work with, or it’s a quality opportunity.”

Shrinking season two will arrive with the first two episodes on Wed., Oct. 16, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Wednesday.

Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Eva Longoria is taking a stroll down memory lane — or Wisteria Lane, actually — to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Desperate Housewives.

The actress, who played Gabrielle Solis on the ABC dramedy, took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 3, to mark the day the show premiered back in 2004 and express what the show means to her.

“20 years of Desperate Housewives!!” Longoria began. “I get so emotional thinking about how this show changed everything for me.”

“So many memories, so many episodes (we used to film 24 episodes a season back then!), and so many iconic outfits. Everything I know about filmmaking and TV I learned on that show,” she continued. “I’m so grateful for my forever mentor, Marc Cherry, and for the women who took me under their wing and showed me the way,” following that with a pair of heart emoji. 

Longoria’s post included a photo of her and her Housewives co-stars who stayed with the show from beginning to end: Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp), Brenda Strong (Mary Alice Young), Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer) and Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo).

Longoria also featured behind-the-scenes photos from her time on the show as well as some of her character’s most iconic moments.

Another cast photo among the slideshow features Nicollette Sheridan, who played Edie Britt for the first five seasons.

Desperate Housewives aired for eight seasons, airing its series finale on May 13, 2012.

