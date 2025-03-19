Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are indeed married

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors secretly married Meagan Good, he confirmed Wednesday while on Sherri.

After host Sherri Shepherd said she was shocked to hear reports about their alleged nuptials Tuesday, he responded, “I said to Meagan yesterday, I said, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life.'”

“I love that woman so much,” Majors continued. “So how it had happened — well, Lord, Sherri, thank you. We fell in love. We finally got to do it, but it was always the plan.”

According to Majors, he asked Meagan’s father for her hand in marriage and received his blessing. His mother officiated the ceremony, where they exchanged rings they had engraved in Hawaii.

Jonathan and Meagan were first connected in May 2023 and confirmed they were engaged at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in November 2024. She stood by his side as he faced a legal battle, was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment, and was sentenced to complete one year of an “in person batterers” intervention program in LA.

Jonathan is promoting his new movie, Magazine Dreams, while also making headlines for an unearthed audio clip that reportedly captures him admitting to strangling ex Grace Jabbari “in the aftermath of a days-long fight,” per Rolling Stone.

“I’m ashamed I’ve ever – I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman – I aggressed you,” Majors said in the clip obtained by RS.

“You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari replied, to which Majors said, “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah. That’s never happened to me.”

Magazine Dreams comes out on Friday.

Meagan divorced her former husband, pastor DeVon Franklin, in June 2022 after nine years of marriage.

‘Mickey 17’ debuts at number one in slow box office weekend
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Robert Pattinson sci-fi flick Mickey 17 took the number one spot at the box office this weekend – but it didn’t exactly turn a profit.

Variety reports the Warner Bros. film, director Bong Joon Ho’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning Parasite, had a budget of $118 million but brought in just $19.1 million in its debut weekend. 

It was a weak box office overall for new releases, with the drama Rule Breakers coming in ninth place with $1.6 million and the animated Night of the Zoopocalypse in tenth with just over $1 million. It was a good weekend for recent best picture winner Anora, though, which saw one of its biggest weekend grosses to date with $1.86 million for a seventh place finish.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Mickey 17 – $19.1 million
2. Captain America: Brave New World – $8.5 million
3. Last Breath – $4.2 million
4. The Monkey – $3.9 million
5. Paddington in Peru – $3.85 million
6. Dog Man – $3.5 million
7. Anora – $1.86 million
8. Mufasa: the Lion King – $1.7 million
9. Rule Breakers – $1.6 million
10. Night of the Zoopocalypse – $1.1 million

Gender-swapped ‘Holes’ TV show pilot ordered for Disney+
Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images

A gender-swapped reimagining of the beloved Louis Sachar book Holes is headed to Disney+, according to Variety.

The streamer has ordered a Holes TV series to pilot, over 20 years after it was adapted to a film. Shia LaBeouf starred in the 2003 Holes movie as Stanley Yelnats, the unlucky boy who is sent to Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention camp, for a crime he didn’t commit.

The official logline for the new TV show reads, “In this reimagining of the beloved 1998 book from Louis Sachar, a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.”

Alina Mankin will write and executive produce the show, while Liz Phang will be its showrunner and also executive produce. Drew Goddard will also executive produce through Goddard Textiles along with Sarah Esberg.

“My mom’s been a schoolteacher for her whole life and, as such, she’s served as a de facto book scout for Goddard Textiles,” Goddard told Variety, who broke the story. “She always knows what ‘the kids’ are into long before everyone else does. ‘Holes’ was the first book she suggested to me – this was back in the late ‘90s – and she was positive it was going to be a phenomenon. It feels good to bring it full circle for Mrs. Goddard and her sixth grade class.”
 

In brief: ‘Dune 3’ to shoot this summer and more
Did you miss Queer in theaters? You’ll soon be able to watch it exclusively on Max. The film begins streaming on the platform on March 28 and will then debut on HBO linear on March 29. The A24 movie was directed by Luca Guadagnino and stars Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga and Omar Apollo. Taking place in 1950, the film follows an American expat living in Mexico City who falls for a former solider who is also new to the city …

Denis Villeneuve is heading back to Arrakis this summer. Deadline reports that the director is aiming to film his third Dune movie sometime after June this year. Villeneuve is currently in preproduction on the film, which would be an adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s sequel novel, Dune Messiah. A title for the film has yet to be announced. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starred in Dune and Dune: Part Two, which both earned best picture Oscar nominations …

The Blue Bloods universe is expanding. CBS has ordered a new series based on the character Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg. The show has the working title Boston Blue and will be for the 2025-26 broadcast season. The series will follow Danny Reagan as he takes a position with the Boston Police Department, where he’s then partnered with the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family …

