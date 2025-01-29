Jonathan Majors stars in trailer for long-delayed film ‘Magazine Dreams’

Jonathan Majors stars in trailer for long-delayed film ‘Magazine Dreams’
Lia Toby/Getty Images

The trailer for the Jonathan Majors-starring Magazine Dreams has arrived.

The film’s official trailer made its debut on Wednesday, two years after the movie first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Briarcliff Entertainment picked up the distribution rights for the film in December 2024. It will be released in theaters on March 21.

The film follows Killian Maddox (Majors), a man consumed by his dream of being a world-famous bodybuilder who graces the cover of fitness magazines.

“You have to do something big and important, or nobody will remember you when you’re dead,” Majors’ Killian says in the trailer.

As the trailer goes on, we see scenes of Killian preparing for bodybuilding competitions through training, motivation and the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

“He lives a lonely, regimented life, and his relentless drive for perfection only pushes him deeper towards self-destruction, but beneath his tenacious pursuit of superstardom lies a desperate, aching need for human connection,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “As he battles both the limits of his physical body and his own inner demons, Magazine Dreams explores the lengths one man will go in his haunting quest for recognition in a world that often overlooks him.”

After its buzzy festival premiere two years ago, Searchlight dropped Magazine Dreams after Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment against his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The film also stars Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige and Mike O’Hearn.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Stars of ‘Bad Sisters’ react to season 2’s shocking death
Stars of ‘Bad Sisters’ react to season 2’s shocking death
AppleTV+

(SPOILER ALERT) The Garvey sisters are back for season 2 of Bad Sisters. The series returned with its first two episodes on Apple TV+ Wednesday, kicking off the season with a death nobody saw coming.

The first episode sees the sisters joyously celebrating Grace’s remarriage, two years after Grace offed her abusive husband, John Paul. But things take a dark turn at the end of episode two when Grace, played by Anne-Marie Duff, unexpectedly dies in a car crash.

“Oh, I love a cliff-hanger,” Duff tells ABC Audio about her untimely demise. “So I loved getting to that part of the scripts and going [gasp]. The audience have no idea what happens next. You know, it’s thrilling.”

For show creator Sharon Horgan, who also plays eldest Garvey sister Eva in the show, the decision to kill off one of the sisters was a “scary one.”

“It was actually an idea that we had very, very early doors and then we were a bit like, ‘Ooh, can we continue to be Bad Sisters when something as terrible and awful as that has happened?’ And so we had to think on it a lot. And then, you know, it just seemed like an important part of the story to tell, really.”

The rest of the Garvey clan — played by Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson — was just as shocked as the audience, but agree the twist really propels the story forward into the rest of the season.

“All great stories and series have a real shock element and we’re certainly delivering on that, I think,” says Birthistle, who plays middle sister Ursula. 

Bad Sisters airs Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The Year in Entertainment 2024: Trends that took over
The Year in Entertainment 2024: Trends that took over

Sometimes cultural trends swoop in and pass us faster than one can fall out of a coconut tree. That’s why we’re going over the memes, viral moments and trend-setting sensations that dominated the cultural landscape of 2024:

-Our year started off strong with the disastrous Willy Wonka-themed immersive experience. The February event, which promised to magically portray the Roald Dahl tale, went viral for its uninspired decor and lame costuming, to put it mildly. Videos of its sad-looking Oompa Loompa and confusing ghost-like figure, called The Unknown, were inescapable.

-Who could forget the fully conscious baby who wanted to go to the Four Seasons Orlando? A TikTok that Stefanie O’Brien posted of her 13-month-old niece Kate Wise was viewed over 85 million times. In the clip, the child raises her hand and confidently answers, “Meeeeee!” when asked by her mother, “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

-Vice President Kamala Harris ran for president of the United States this year, and during her campaign a clip from one of her 2023 speeches took on a brand-new life. “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you,” Harris says in the clip. The now-iconic phrase was repeated and remixed all over the internet, particularly in a certain viral TikTok, which combined it with one of Charli XCX‘s Brat tracks.

-Thailand’s very own Moo Deng became the cute baby animal of the year after the pygmy hippopotamus fought back by biting her handlers and chomping on practically everything that came her way. She was so influential, in fact, she was parodied by Bowen Yang on Saturday Night Live.

-As for popular phrases, we all became “very demure, very mindful” after TikTok user Jools Lebron coined the saying. We also found ourselves “holding space” for the lyrics of “Defying Gravity” after an interview with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande during their Wicked press junket took the world by storm.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watch the first trailer for the new Disney+ documentary ‘Beatles ’64’
Watch the first trailer for the new Disney+ documentary ‘Beatles ’64’
Courtesy of Disney+

The first trailer for the upcoming Beatles documentary Beatles 64 has just been released.

Beatles ’64, directed by David Tedeschi and produced by Martin Scorsese, follows the band’s first-ever visit to America in February 1964, and features never-before-seen footage of the legendary group and their fans during the height of Beatlemania.

The doc includes fully restored footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles, along with performances from The Beatles’ first American concert in Washington, D.C., and clips of their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

The trailer features plenty of archival clips of the band during that time, as well as snippets of new interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who co-produced the film alongside George Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, and John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon. 

“We were just like, we’re in America,” Ringo tells Scorsese in the clip, while McCartney shares, “When we came it was quite shortly after Kennedy had been assassinated, maybe America needed something like The Beatles to be lifted out of sorrow.”

Beatles ’64 will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting Nov. 29. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.