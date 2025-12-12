JonBenet Ramsey murder: Police still collecting, testing evidence

John and Patsy Ramsey, the parents of JonBenet Ramsey, meet with a small selected group of the local Colorado media in Boulder, Colorado on May 1, 1997. Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images

(BOULDER, Colo.) — Nearly 29 years after 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was mysteriously found killed in her Boulder, Colorado, home, police say the case remains a “top priority” and urge anyone with information to come forward.

In the last year, investigators collected new evidence and conducted tests on existing evidence in an effort to find new leads, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said Friday. Police also conducted new interviews and re-interviews, he said.

Redfearn — who released a statement and video as the department’s annual update on JonBenet’s case — said details on what was tested and who was interviewed cannot be released.

The mysterious murder dates back to the morning of Dec. 26, 1996, when John and Patsy Ramsey woke up to find their daughter, JonBenet, missing and a handwritten ransom note left on the stairs of their home. Hours later, John Ramsey discovered his daughter dead in their basement.

JonBenet’s autopsy determined she was sexually assaulted and strangled, and her skull was fractured. Unknown DNA was found under her fingernails and in her underwear.

The Ramseys and their son were cleared as suspects in 2008. Patsy Ramsey died in 2006.

Redfearn said he’s met with the Ramsey family and told them “we share the same goal: to find and bring JonBenet’s murderer to justice.”

The case “remains a top priority,” Redfearn said.

“It is never too late for people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward, and I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact the Boulder police tipline at 303-441-1974 or BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov.

