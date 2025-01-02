Jones reelected mayor, Lawson becomes vice mayor

Martinsville City Council held their organizational meeting Thursday morning. LC Jones was voted to serve another two years as mayor and Kathy Lawson was voted to replace Aaron Rawls as vice mayor.
