Jordan L. Jones says final ‘Bel-Air’ season sees Jazz embrace vulnerability, acceptance

Key art for season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)

Jazz is known for his unique style and entrepreneurial spirit on Bel-Air — and while that will remain true in the fourth and final season of the Peacock series, Jordan L. Jones says two themes define his character’s journey this time around.

“What you have to look for … [with] my character is obviously more vulnerability,” he tells ABC Audio. “But I also think acceptance is one of the themes that Jazz is going to go through.”

Jordan clarifies that this acceptance isn’t about resignation. “Not acceptance in a bad way, like, ‘Oh, something bad happened, I have to accept it,’ but just accepting whatever comes … being open to whatever. … You learn more about Jazz that he’s actually just OK with acceptance. And he is a very strong individual.”

Regarding Jazz’s relationship with Will, played by Jabari Banks, Jordan says Jazz remains a mentor and steady presence. As the series comes to an end, he notes there’s “not a hard ending” to their friendship.

“It’s not like Will and Jazz and Carlton never see each other again,” he explains. “It’s like that college experience where we have to leave each other, but we still have each other.”

Jimmy Akingbola also talked to ABC Audio about his character Geoffrey’s arc as the Banks family’s estate manager. He says the final season forces Geoffrey to confront his past and his present.

“The final season explores Geoffrey’s past in such a deep and impactful way, to the point where Geoffrey has to stop — I’ll use the word running,” Jimmy says. “For the first time … he doesn’t have the answers. Normally Geoffrey has something handled before someone’s thought about it,” noting that now “his back [is] against the wall.” 

Jimmy adds that Geoffrey is “fractured” this season, unsure whether healing is possible as his past arrives on his doorstep and challenges his loyalty. 

New episodes of Bel-Air premiere Monday on Peacock.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC preempts ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ network says
ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ stars Jimmy Kimmel. (Disney/Mark Seliger)

Jimmy Kimmel‘s late-night talk show wasn’t on the air Wednesday evening following the network’s decision to preempt the show “indefinitely.”

The action came after Kimmel made comments earlier this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about conservative influencer Charlie Kirk‘s death.

Before the network’s decision was announced on Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr called for Kimmel’s suspension over the comments.

A network spokesperson said Wednesday that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be “preempted indefinitely.”

Unions that represent entertainment professionals and TV writers condemned the move.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Entertainment and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

77th Emmys: Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen receive 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen accept the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Man on the Inside star Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, were honored with the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

The couple began the speech by thanking their parents for setting an example for how to live.

“My father was an archeologist, and spent most of his life digging up and cataloging the remnants of past cultures,” said Danson. “He taught me, ‘This life is not just about us. A lot of people have come before us, and a lot of people will come after us. It’s about our stewardship of what we have been given.'”

Steenburgen continued the speech, saying, “Together we have a sacred assignment to remind the world of its dreams, its failures, its laughter, its courage and, most especially, its hope.”

They are the first couple to receive the award together. According to a press release, the award is “given to individuals in the media industry whose deeds and actions have a lasting impact on communities and whose philanthropic efforts exemplify Bob Hope’s decades-long altruism and positive impact on society.”

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, in a press release. “From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose. The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.