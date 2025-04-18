Jordan Peele-produced sports horror movie, ‘Him,’ gets a trailer

Universal

The new trailer for the Jordan Peele-produced sports horror film Him leaves it all on the field.

Marlon Wayans stars as a championship quarterback who offers to train a rising football star played by Tyriq Withers. But as we see in the teaser, his means of achieving success may have sinister consequences. 

“If you want to transcend the game, you have to dig deep,” Wayans’ character says in the trailer. “Your mind and your body have to be in sync. Talent is how hard you’re willing to work. No days off. No sleep. We grind. I’m never good enough … that’s how great people think.”

He continues, “So you’re gonna have to ask yourself: what am I willing to sacrifice?”

The film, directed by Justin Tipping, also stars Julia FoxTim HeideckerJim JefferiesAkeem Hayes and Tierra Whack. It hits theaters Sept. 19.

Sadie Sink joins Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man 4’
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sadie Sink is slinging into Spider-Man 4.

The actress, known for playing Max on Stranger Things, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film, Deadline reports. ABC Audio reached out to Sony, but they had no comment. 

While it has not been announced who Sink will portray, the outlet suggests she will play a significant role in the film. It is hinted she could be introduced as the X-Men character Jean Grey, though the outlet does not rule out other options from the Spider-Man universe. Jean Grey has previously been brought to the screen by actresses Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner.

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the fourth Spider-Man film, taking over for Jon Watts, who helmed the first three. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige will serve as producers on the project. The sequel comes from both Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Plot details for the fourth MCU Spider-Man film are being kept under wraps.

In the third film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker opened the multiverse and allowed other versions of the Spider-Man character, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, to appear alongside him. This also caused his identity to be erased from his own universe, making every person who knew and loved him forget he exists.

Holland is currently filming Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey. Production on Spider-Man 4 is expected to begin after he finishes wrapping Nolan’s epic.

Spider-Man 4 will swing into movie theaters on July 31, 2026.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

In brief: ‘The Neighborhood’ will return with eighth, final season and more
Eric Stonestreet is joining the Dexter: Resurrection (modern) family. The Emmy-winning actor is the latest person to join the new Showtime drama series, the network announced. The Modern Family star will play a character called Al in a guest-arc appearance that is expected to take place over four episodes. The character is from Kansas City and is believed to be a serial killer. The new show marks a new chapter for Dexter Morgan, the main character in the original series, Dexter

Jean Smart is returning to Broadway. The Tony nominee and Emmy winner will star in the world premiere of the play Call Me Izzy. The run will be a 12-week limited engagement at Studio 54 from May 24 to Aug. 17. Opening night will be June 12 and tickets go on sale to the general public on March 18. The show follows a woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out …

Time for one last loop around The Neighborhood. The comedy series will return for an eighth and final season, CBS announced. The upcoming final season will air during the 2025-2026 TV season on the network and will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold star in the show, while Cedric the Entertainer also executive produces …

Rami Malek says ‘The Amateur’ is ‘very much an underdog story’
20th Century Studios

Rami Malek stars as a CIA “computer nerd” turned unlikely action hero in The Amateur, out in theaters Friday.

After his wife is brutally murdered in a terrorist attack, Charlie Heller decides to take matters into his own hands when his bosses at the CIA don’t seem interested in tracking down her killers.

“Very much an underdog story,” Malek tells ABC News affiliate WPVI. “A very unexpected hero in this genre doing some pretty extraordinary things out of his element.”

Heller teams up with retired Colonel Henderson, played by Laurence Fishburne, who tries to train him for the field, as well as a hacker named Inquiline, played by Caitriona Balfe, who bonds with him over his grief.

“What she does is sort of hold up this sort of mirror to him and kind of questions the morality of what he’s doing and whether or not, you know, revenge is something that will actually give you solace,” Balfe says.

While the film is “full of surprises,” according to Fisburne, the action is ultimately motivated by the love Heller has for his wife, played by Rachel Brosnahan, and we get to see glimpses of that relationship through flashbacks.

“They’re opposites, but they bring out the best in each other,” Brosnahan says. “And I think then when you see that, you feel the weight of that loss as [Charlie] moves through the rest of the film.” 

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

