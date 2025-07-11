Joseph Quinn on being cast in The Beatles films: ‘It’s beyond my wildest dreams’

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn has opened up about getting to play rock legend George Harrison in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles.

According to The Standard, Quinn spoke to the PA news agency on the red carpet for the U.K. premiere of his film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He said being in the Beatles film is something he never could have dreamed of. 

“It feels exciting, it feels a little daunting,” Quinn shared. “I’m definitely inspired by the three men that I’m working with, and Sam, who’s directing it.”

Quinn’s co-stars include Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

“We’ve been doing a few weeks of rehearsals that I’ve really been enjoying,” he added. “It’s beyond my wildest dreams. I can’t believe I’m able to participate in a film and a project like this.”

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028. Each film will be told from a different band member’s point of view.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the band members’ life stories and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis star in new ‘Freakier Friday’ trailer
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis star in new ‘Freakier Friday’ trailer
Glen Wilson

A new trailer for Freakier Friday has arrived.

The trailer, which Disney released on Friday, shows off Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman.

“Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

That’s right: there’s another body-switching incident. This time, however, it’s a four-way body swap, with Anna and Tess switching into the bodies of Anna’s daughter, Harper, and future stepdaughter, Sophie.

In the trailer, Anna is preparing to get married to Manny Jacinto‘s Eric. She asks for help in writing her vows. Harper, played by Julia Butters, gives her some inspiration.

“How about this? ‘I, Anna, take you, Eric, a man whose daughter is a little demon thing with an obnoxious accent,'” Harper says.

Nisha Ganatra directed the film, which serves as a sequel to the 2003 film Freaky Friday. Both movies are based off the book by Mary Rodgers.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer and Mark Harmon also star in the film.

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters on Aug. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
OvercompensatingCharli XCX serves as the executive music producer on the new comedy series.

Hulu
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: The second season of the hit reality show premieres. 

Apple TV+
Deaf President Now!Nyle DiMarco co-directs the documentary about historic protests held at Gallaudet University in 1988.

MurderbotAlexander Skarsgård is a rogue security robot in the new action comedy series.

FX, Hulu
Welcome to Wrexham: The docuseries about the football club owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds returns for season 4.

Movie theaters
Final Destination: Bloodlines: The latest film in the horror franchise comes to the big screen.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’ stay on top; ‘Karate Kid’ kicks into top three
Photo courtesy of Disney

After a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend, Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning retained the top two spots at the box office this past weekend, with both setting new milestones in overall earnings.

Disney’s live-action remake of the beloved animated classic grossed another $63 million, which according to Variety brings its worldwide total to $610 million. That makes it the second-biggest movie of 2025, following A Minecraft Movie, which has taken in $947 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning — supposedly the last outing for Tom Cruise‘s superspy Ethan Hunt — earned $27.3 million, good enough for #2 this weekend, and bringing its worldwide total to $350 million, Variety reports. The vampire thriller Sinners also topped the $350 million mark worldwide this weekend; it’s currently at #6 on the box office tally.

As for new entries, Karate Kid: Legends debuts at #3 with $21 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The film is set three years after the end of the TV series Cobra Kai, itself a spinoff of the original Karate Kid films. The horror thriller Bring Her Back debuts at #5 with $7.1 million.

In at #10 is j-hope Tour ‘Hope on the Stage’ in Japan: Live Viewing, a live movie theater broadcast of a May 31 concert in Japan by j-hope, a member of K-pop superstar group BTS.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Lilo & Stitch — $63 million
2. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning — $27.3 million
3. Karate Kid: Legends –– $21 million
4. Final Destination: Bloodlines –– $10.8 million
5. Bring Her Back –– $7.1 million
6. Sinners –– $5.2 million
7. Thunderbolts* –– $4.8 million
8. Friendship –– $2.6 million
9. The Last Rodeo –– $2.1 million
10. j-hope Tour ‘Hope On the Stage’ in Japan: Live Viewing –– $939,173

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.