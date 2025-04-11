Joseph Quinn reveals how his ‘Fantastic Four’ character is different from past versions

Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four: The First Steps might act a little differently than we’ve seen him in the past.

Quinn tells Entertainment Weekly that his version of the character is less of a playboy than previous versions.

“He’s a man that leads with a lot of bravado, which can be an affront sometimes. But also he’s funny,” the actor says of Johnny aka the Human Torch. “Myself and [Marvel Studios head] Kevin [Feige] were speaking about previous iterations of him and where we are culturally. He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don’t think so.”

He adds, “This version of Johnny is less callous with other people’s feelings, and hopefully there’s a self-awareness about what’s driving that attention-seeking behavior.”

Johnny Storm was previously played by Chris Evans in the 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four movies.

Fantastic Four: The First Steps hits theaters July 25. It also stars Pedro Pascal as Richard Reed/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Grimm/the Thing.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC News.

In brief: ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ renewed for season 2 and more
May the odds be ever in Lionsgate’s favor. Billy Ray has been tapped to adapt the latest novel in The Hunger Games series into a screenplay, Deadline reports. The news broke during Lionsgate’s CinemaCon 2025 presentation on Tuesday. Ray wrote the screenplay for the original The Hunger Games film, which was directed by Gary Ross. Francis Lawrence will direct the upcoming movie, which focuses on Haymitch Abernathy’s Hunger Games. It will begin filming in July and release in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026 …

A professionally recorded film of the recent Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along is being released. Variety reports that Sony Pictures Classics is releasing a filmed version of the Tony-winning show, which starred Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Dexter: Original Sin has been renewed for season 2 on Showtime. Deadline reports that the show’s second season renewal announcement arrives just as the writers room is set to begin. The prequel series stars Patrick Gibson as the titular killer, while the original show’s star, Michael C. Hall, serves as its narrator …

Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldaña wins best supporting actress
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña won best supporting actress at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

This was her first Oscar nomination and win. Saldaña was awarded the prize for her performance in Emilia Pérez. She was nominated alongside Monica Barbaro, Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones and Isabella Rossellini.

Last year’s winner, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, took to the stage to announce this year’s best supporting actress nominees. Randolph won the award in 2024 for her performance in The Holdovers.

Saldaña got emotional while accepting her award, first shouting out her mother, who was in attendance, before bringing attention to the significance of her win.

“I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award and I know I will not be the last,” Saldaña said. “The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This is for my grandmother.”

In brief: Juliette Binoche named president of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival jury and more
Juliette Binoche has been named the president of the jury for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The honor was announced Tuesday, falling almost 40 years after her first appearance at the festival with her film The English Patient in 1985. Binoche follows behind Greta Gerwig, who presided over a jury that awarded Sean Baker‘s Anora with the Palme d’Or prize in 2024. “I never imagined I’d return 40 years later in the honorary role of President of the Jury. I appreciate the privilege, the responsibility and the absolute need for humility,” Binoche said. The 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place May 13-24 …

Olga James, the actress who starred opposite Harry Belafonte in the classic musical film Carmen Jones, died Jan. 25 at age 95. Her family announced her death on Tuesday. The actress died in an assisted living facility in LA. James also starred in the 1956 Broadway musical Mr. Wonderful, as well as the sitcom The Bill Cosby Show, where she played Verna Kincaid, the sister-in-law of Cosby’s main character …

How To Die Alone, the comedy series from creator and star Natasha Rothwell, has been canceled after one season on Hulu. In a statement to Variety, Rothwell said she intends to shop the show to other platforms. “Representation isn’t just about visibility — it’s about ensuring that our stories, our existence and our cultural contributions are not erased,” she said of the cancellation, also writing that she is “shocked, heartbroken and frankly, baffled” by the decision …

