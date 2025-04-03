Josh Hutcherson, animatronic animals return in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ teaser

Josh Hutcherson, animatronic animals return in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ teaser
Universal

Robot animals are back in the brand-new Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 teaser trailer.

The new look, unveiled by Universal Pictures on Wednesday, reveals glimpses of horrifying animatronics similar to the ones featured in the first film in 2023, which starred Josh Hutcherson as a security guard on duty at a haunted pizzeria.

The trailer begins at what appears to be a creepy fair as an announcer leads a screaming chorus of children counting down from five.

Hutcherson is seen in a brief shot looking concerned before we see a glimpse of an animatronic figure attacking a bystander in what appears to be a school hallway.

The action-packed teaser shows several clips of the animatronics wreaking havoc, as they did in the first film.

Viewers also catch a glimpse of Hutcherson alongside cast members Piper Rubio and Elizabeth Lail, who both appeared in the first film.

“Anyone can survive five nights. This time, there will be no second chances,” a description of the film, which is produced by Blumhouse Productions, reads.

The description continues, “Blumhouse’s box-office horror phenomenon Five Nights at Freddy’s, the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, begins a blood-chilling new chapter of animatronic terror. Based on Scott Cawthon‘s blockbuster game series, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Oscars 2025: Conan O’Brien jokes about nominated films, gets serious about the California wildfires
Oscars 2025: Conan O’Brien jokes about nominated films, gets serious about the California wildfires
Disney/Andrew Eccles

The stars were out in Hollywood Sunday for the 97th Academy Awards.

The show opened with a musical tribute to cinematic versions of The Wizard of Oz, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, then cut to a The Substance-inspired video with host Conan O’Brien appearing from Demi Moore’s body.

Conan was then finally introduced as a “four-time Oscar viewer” and cracked jokes about all the Oscar-nominated films.

Regarding the length of The Brutalist, he noted, “I love The Brutalist, I didn’t want it to end. And luckily it didn’t.”

He also poked fun at the controversy surrounding Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón’s past tweets, joking about how many times fellow nominee Anora uses the F-word, then adding, “That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist.”

Conan also warned winners about their speeches being too long, and threatened to show early headshots of the actors if they were, including Timothée Chalamet‘s, whose picture was a sonogram. There was even a cameo from a dressed-down Adam Sandler.

Conan also got serious and talked about having the Oscars in the wake of recent Los Angeles wildfires.

“At moments like this, any award show can seem self-indulgent and superfluous,” he said, but then noted how the show “shines a light on a community of people you never see,” including those behind the camera.

He added, “So yes, even in the face of terrible wildfires and divisive politics, the work, which is what this is about, the work continues. And next year and through years to come, in trauma and joy, this seemingly absurd ritual is gonna be here,” before joking, “I will not.”

Finally, Conan ended the monologue with a musical number about how he won’t waste time during the show, thereby obviously wasting everyone’s time. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins best picture
Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins best picture
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There was no clear front-runner for best picture going into Oscar night, but in the end it was the independent film Anora that grabbed the trophy, beating out The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Pérez and Wicked for the top honor.

“We made this with very little money but all of our hearts,” producer Samantha Quan said in her acceptance speech. “To all of the dreamers and the young filmmakers out there, tell the stories you want to tell. Tell the stories that move you. I promise you, you will never regret it.”

The film’s director, Sean Baker, shared, “I want to thank the academy for recognizing a truly independent film. This film was made on the blood sweat and tears of incredible indie artists,” adding, “Long live independent film.”

Best picture was one of five awards Anora won Sunday night. The others were original screenplay, film editing, directing and actress for Mikey Madison.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

James Cameron’s wife has seen ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’: ‘She bawled for four hours’
James Cameron’s wife has seen ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’: ‘She bawled for four hours’
Roxanne McCann/Getty Images

James Cameron‘s wife has seen Avatar: Fire and Ash, and she had quite the reaction to it.

In an interview with Empire, the filmmaker said that Suzy Amis Cameron, his wife of 25 years, cried for a long time after she watched a version of the film in late 2024.

“My wife watched the whole thing from end to end — she had kept herself away from it and I wasn’t showing her bits and pieces as we went along,” said Cameron. “She bawled for four hours.”

In fact, Cameron’s wife cried so much that he was unable to get any kind of feedback about the film from her.

“She kept trying to get her s*** back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she’d just tear up and start crying again,” Cameron said. “Finally, I’m like, ‘Honey, I’ve got to go to bed. Sorry, we’ll talk about it some other time.'”

Avatar: Fire and Ash marks the third film in the Avatar franchise. The first movie came to cinemas in 2009. It is the highest-grossing film of all time. Its 2023 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is the third highest-grossing film of all time.

When asked if his wife’s reaction was a good indicator of what is to come from the film, Cameron said, “She’s a pretty good bellwether.”

“She called the ball on Titanic and Avatar and Avatar 2. So I trust her heart on it,” he said.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits movie theaters on Dec. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.