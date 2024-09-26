Joshua Jackson sets sail on Ryan Murphy’s new series ‘Doctor Odyssey’

Disney/Tina Thorpe

All aboard! It’s time to set sail on The Odyssey, where a new doctor has just hit the deck.

Joshua Jackson stars in the new ABC procedural Doctor Odyssey, where he plays Max Bankman, the on-board doctor of a luxury cruise ship. The show is the brainchild of TV powerhouse Ryan Murphy, who Jackson said he’s been trying to work with for years.

“Truthfully, we’ve tried to work together several times over the years,” Jackson told ABC Audio during the Disney Upfront event back in May. “I have had the desire to work on one of his shows for a long time, and this one came around at the exact right moment. I read it and that was that.”

Jackson said he categorizes Murphy shows into two different boxes.

“I guess you can break the Ryan Murphy universe into the outrageous side and the scary side,” Jackson said. “We are very much on the outrageous side. So, it is a show built for fun to be enjoyed. It’s gonna look beautiful.”

According to Jackson, that kind of energy made it easy to have a good time on set.

“I mean, that kind of dialogue, those kind of scenarios. You have to be kind of a curmudgeon not to enjoy yourself,” he said.

Doctor Odyssey premieres Thursday on ABC. It streams on Hulu the next day.

Popcorn and pickleball? Movie chains spending .2 billion to get people back to theaters
Getty Images

While 22% of Americans say they have a home theater, far fewer have a pickleball court.

But integrating the hot new sport into the moviegoing experience is just one perk of a $2.2 billion upgrade to the country’s major theater chains that has been announced by the National Association of Theatre Owners.

The upgrades include amenities you might expect — everything from upgraded seats to sound systems; laser projectors to air conditioning; and more offerings at the concession stand — but also ones you may not, like pickleball courts, arcades and suspended rope courses.

All of it is designed to get you off your couch and back to the movies, says the association’s president and CEO, Michael O’Leary, in a statement — well, not in so many words: “This investment reflects that commitment in a tangible way that every moviegoer will see and enjoy.”

He adds, “The competition for consumers’ hard-earned dollars is fiercer than ever. Going to the theatre is an unparalleled entertainment experience, and exhibitors are dedicated to making every visit to their theatres memorable.”

As an example, the B&B Theatres location in Red Oak, Texas, has been refurbished into a full-on entertainment center, that not only has 12 theaters, but a performance space, bowling lanes, an outdoor bar and, yes, two pickleball courts.

The eight largest theater chains in the U.S. and Canada are taking part in the efforts, including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Regal Cinemas.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Preschoolers and parents, rejoice! New episodes are available to watch as season 10 drops.

The Umbrella Academy: You can watch the fourth and final season of the sci-fi action series on Netflix.

Peacock
Mr. Throwback: A guy who peaked in middle school reconnects with his old teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry, in the new comedy series.

Paramount+
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Your favorite teen superheroes solve crime in the new animated series.

SEAL Team: The series says goodbye with its seventh and final season.

Max
Industry: Kit Harrington joins the cast of the drama series for its third season.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Charlie Cox thought Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio was “delusional” hoping for a Marvel comeback
Michael Stewart/Getty Images

One of the bigger updates revealed at the recent D23 expo was a sneak peek at footage of Daredevil: Born Again, a show that will reunite Charlie Cox as the titular blind vigilante aka Matt Murdock with Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

The pair first starred together in character in Netflix’s former Marvel shows, which ended in 2018. But they separately reprised their roles: Cox appeared in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and on the Disney+ shows She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo; D’Onofrio’s Kingpin returned on the small screen in Hawkeye and Echo, its spin-off.

Pardon the Daredevil pun, but Cox didn’t see it all coming, he told People.

“I’d moved on and occasionally Vincent and I would chat and he would say things like ‘Oh, they’re going to call … us.’ And I would get off the phone and be like, ‘The guy’s delusional! He’s got to let it go. It’s going to be 10 years … It’s definitely over.'”

But Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige indeed called Cox in 2020 about his No Way Home cameo, and the other projects followed.

Daredevil: Born Again has yet to announce a release date.

The show was initially a more PG-13 version of Cox’s red-suited hero — as seen in She-Hulk — but Feige and company retooled.

They reshot much of the show, delighting fans with the news it will hew closer to the Netflix shows’ more mature ratings — and also bring back Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, as well as other Netflix Marvel show vets Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll, respectively reprising as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson and Karen Page.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

