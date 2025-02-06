Joy Behar talks her return to the stage in her new play ‘My First Ex-Husband’

ABC/Jeff Lipsky

Joy Behar returns to the stage in her new play, My First Ex-Husband.

Written by Behar over the span of 12 years, the new show features a rotating cast of actresses playing women who tell stories about the people they used to be married to. While fictional, the play is based on interviews Behar conducted with women in her life. It opens off-Broadway on Thursday, and The View co-host says it’s great to finally be producing something she spent so much time writing.

“I had to find people who were willing to talk about their first marriage,” Behar said. “Everything is anonymous, obviously, and the names are changed. The places are changed, the dates, all sorts of things. No one will recognize who they are. So, that took a while.”

Performing alongside Behar is one of her best friends of over 40 years, actress Susie Essman.

“People say to me, ‘How come you never had a fight with each other?’ We never fought. We never had a problem. And I’ve had girlfriends that have ghosted me or I’ve ghosted them over the years, you know. But not her,” Behar said.

She says she loves performing her own comedy for the instant feedback of laughter.

“With the drama, you don’t know if they’re crying. You don’t even know if they’re moved or touched. You can’t tell,” Behar said. “I like to have that immediate response. It might be my own insecurities, I don’t know. But that’s what it is. So, I like comedy.”

While My First Ex-Husband is funny, Behar says it has its serious moments.

“I was surprised at how funny it was, frankly,” Behar said. “Because it is poignant. I mean, a divorce is not a happy occasion. And yet, when you talk about what happened in retrospect and with distance, it’s funny.”

Jack Nicholson hugs daughter Lorraine in sweet new social media photo
Noel Vasquez/GC Images via Getty Images

Jack Nicholson made an appearance in daughter Lorraine Nicholson‘s recent social media post.

The 87-year-old actor, who has been out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed sharing a hug with his daughter in a slideshow she shared to her Instagram on Jan. 2.

“The giving season,” Lorraine Nicholson, who appeared in the 2004 film The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and the 2011 film Soul Surfer, captioned the post.

In the photo, the father-daughter duo embrace in front of a wall of bookshelves that seemingly contain some of the actor’s awards he’s won throughout his career, including his Academy Awards, Golden Globes and a Grammy.

Nicholson’s most recent acting role was in the 2010 rom-com How Do You Know, but he has continued to be a courtside regular at Lakers games in recent years.

Nicholson shares Lorraine and son Ray Nicholson — who channeled his dad’s haunting The Shining performance in the 2024 film Smile 2 — with Rebecca Broussard. He has several other children from previous relationships.

‘Bridgerton’ Season of Love event to offer first look at season 4
Gavin Bond/Netflix

Love is in the air, gentle readers.

You can celebrate the upcoming fourth season of the popular Netflix romance series at the 2025 virtual fan event Bridgerton Season of Love.

The celebration is taking place this Valentine’s Day. On Feb. 14, Bridgerton season 4 leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, who play Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, respectively, will join forces with Queen Charlotte herself Golda Rosheuvel and showrunner Jess Brownell for a virtual fan celebration that will give fans a sneak peak at season 4.

Rosheuvel will host a panel that will offer the first glimpses at Benedict and Sophie’s love story. Thompson, Ha, Rosheuvel and Brownell will gather in London for the virtual event, which will also offer never-before-seen peeks at the upcoming season, exclusive announcements and other surprises.

“Be among the very first to witness an advance glimpse into the newest season of the ton—teeming with exclusive content, news, interactive delights, and an enchanting live Q&A with the show’s stars and creators,” Netflix’s website says of the event.

Bridgerton season 4 “turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball,” according to its official description.

Bridgerton Season of Love A Fan Celebration will be available to stream live on Tudum By Netflix on Feb. 14 at 7 a.m. PST. 

Snoop Dogg to star in and co-produce in Luc Besson movie ‘The Last Man’
Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has secured yet another gig. Variety reports he’s the star and co-producer of The Last Man, an original sci-fi movie penned by Luc Besson, who wrote The Fifth Element with Bruce WillisLucy starring Scarlett Johansson and more.

The plot of the film has not been disclosed, but the movie is post-apocalyptic and possibly inspired by the Planet of the Apes and Snoop’s song “Last Man Standing.” Filming starts in 2025.

“I’ve been a big fan of Snoop Dogg’s music ever since ‘Who Am I,’” Luc said in a statement. “We first met 20 years ago, and we’ve always wanted to work together again. We just needed the right project that would excite us both — and this is it, with Snoop in the lead role. I can’t wait to get started!”

“Ever since I’ve seen The Professional, I’ve always wanted [Luc] to direct a whole movie for me,” Snoop adds in his own statement. “Now we finally get the opportunity for him to write and direct me in a Luc Besson movie.”

The Last Man marks the second collaboration between Snoop and Luc. They worked on Arthur and the Invisibles nearly two decades ago.

