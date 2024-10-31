Jude Law spills some tea about ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

Jude Law spills some tea about ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’
Lucasfilm

Jude Law got to step into that galaxy far, far away with his lead role in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which debuts Dec. 3 on Disney+. 

For a fan, it left him “giddy,” he tells Variety

Jon Watts, who called the shots on Tom Holland‘s three standalone Spider-Man movies, created the show, which centers on four children “looking for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy,” the synopsis says.

Law tells the trade, “I don’t think I would have dived in willy-nilly. I wanted it to be right. I didn’t want to be the guy that dropped the ball on Star Wars.”

He says of the production, “It was a really interesting process. It’s technically complicated to get those things right — you’re dealing with animatronics and puppets and machines and huge, complicated worlds.” 

Law adds, “I’m the guy that wants to see how the wizard does it.” To that end, he talks about the “Star Wars filter” — the particularities common to the franchise. “Like, there are no buttons [on costumes] in Star Wars — only ties. Buckles? Yes. Velcro? Yes. Although, I don’t think you ever see the Velcro.”

He adds, “There are certain shots they don’t allow you to do if you’re the director. You can’t pass through the glass of the spaceship; you have to stay on the outside or inside. I love that. You see the shot and go, ‘Oh, I’m in Star Wars.'”

However, despite a scene in the trailer that shows him sending a key floating across the room, Law hedges when asked what it’s like to have the Force. “Who says I’ve got the Force?” he tells Variety with a laugh.  

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jay Leno reveals he babysat Drew Barrymore
Jay Leno reveals he babysat Drew Barrymore
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

TV personality Ross Mathews is now a regular on The Drew Barrymore Show, and while on assignment for the hit chat show in a segment that aired Thursday, he had an impromptu reunion with his old boss Jay Leno

That’s where Jay also revealed he used to babysit Drew.

Ross got his start on camera as one of Leno’s Tonight Show interns, and while he and Barrymore were on the Universal Studios lot interviewing current interns about breaking into showbiz, Ross was surprised by Leno, rolling up in a golf cart. 

Leno told the interns, “Ross was my favorite intern. We had a lot of them, but he was the most annoying. That was the fun part,” Entertainment Weekly says.

Later, Ross and Drew hopped into the cart and they reminisced. 

During the chat, Jay revealed that once upon a time, he babysat for Barrymore, who is now 49.

“I met Drew when she was 3 years old. I was dating her aunt,” Jay recalled. “She was asked to babysit, and I picked you up and bounced you on my knee,” calling it, “just very funny.”

“How did we never talk about that!?” Drew asked.

He didn’t remember all that much about Drew at the time — “Well, you were a baby! I was the boyfriend of the babysitter. You would come in and sit and you’d make the kid laugh,” he told Drew. 

That said, when he saw E.T. a few years later he immediately recognized Drew as “that little girl” he once minded.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nicole Kidman misses Venice Film Festival award, returns to Australia after mother’s death
Nicole Kidman misses Venice Film Festival award, returns to Australia after mother’s death
Janelle and Nicole Kidman in 2003 – Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman arrived at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 7, only to turn around and head back home to Australia when she learned that her mother had passed away.

Janelle Ann Kidman had been in poor health since at least 2022, according to interviews the Oscar winner gave at the time, but the death of Kidman’s mother was evidently unexpected. She was 84.

Kidman announced her mother’s passing via her director Halina Reijn, who accepted Kidman’s Best Actress award at the festival for her work in the film Babygirl. According to video shot by Deadline, Reijn quoted the star saying, “Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.”

At this, there was an audible gasp from the crowd.

“I am in shock and I have to go to my family,” Kidman’s statement continued. 

Reijn continued to quote Kidman’s statement; in it, the actress said of her mother: “This award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I’m beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken.”

Filmmaker Brady Corbet, who took the podium next to accept his Silver Lion award for his film The Brutalist, expressed his condolences to Kidman and her family.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Alpha Gang’ adds to cast, Gotham Award nominees announced and more
In brief: ‘Alpha Gang’ adds to cast, Gotham Award nominees announced and more

The new alien invasion film Alpha Gang has landed an all-star cast. Deadline reports the film, produced and starring Cate Blanchett, has just added Channing TatumZoë Kravitz, Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux and Riley Keough. The film follows a group of aliens, disguised as a 1950s biker gang, sent to conquer Earth. While there they “succumb to the most toxic and contagious human condition of all: emotions” …

Nominees for the 2024 Gotham Awards have been announced, with the film Anora leading the pack with four nominations, including Best Feature. Luca Guadagnino’s tennis film Challengers, starring Zendaya, is also up for Best Feature, as is Babygirl, A Different Man and Nickel Boys. Other nominees include Nicole Kidman, Adrien Brody, Pamela Anderson, Colman Domingo, Kieran Culkin and Demi Moore. The 2024 Gotham Awards will be handed out Dec. 2 in New York City …

The cast of the mystery thriller Assassination just got bigger. The film, directed by Barry Levinson, had already cast Al Pacino, and now Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser and Bryan Cranston have joined the cast. The film centers on Dorothy Kilgallen, played by Chastain, who Levinson describes as “the first female crime reporter in America.” The film looks at JFK’s assassination from Kilgallen’s perspective as she investigates her suspicion that Lee Harvey Oswald didn’t act alone

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.