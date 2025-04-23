Judge appears inclined to permanently block Trump order targeting law firm

Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge appeared inclined Wednesday to enter a permanent ruling barring the Trump administration from implementing an executive order targeting the law firm of Perkins Coie, after repeatedly pressing a government attorney over whether President Donald Trump’s sweeping efforts to target the legal community run afoul of the Constitution.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, who Trump criticized on social media earlier Wednesday over her assignment to the case, suggested repeatedly in the hearing that the administration’s efforts to target law firms who had represented or hired Trump’s political opponents echoed the repression of McCarthyism and the “Red Scare” era in American history.

Trump’s executive order, which cited Perkins Coie’s former representation of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, sought to strip security clearances from the firm’s layers, virtually halt any dealings with the federal government and restrict its attorneys from accessing most federal buildings.

Trump has issued similar executive orders targeting four other law firms, while at least nine law firms have entered into controversial deals with the White House, offering millions of dollars in pro bono work on causes supported by conservatives to avoid being targeted.

Howell and three other federal judges overseeing legal challenges brought by law firms targeted by the White House have voiced concerns about the constitutionality of the White House’s actions, and have granted requests from the firms to temporarily bar the administration from enforcing them as litigation plays out.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Deputy Associate Attorney General Richard Lawson repeatedly sought to defend the executive order as lawful, arguing that Trump’s views about the firm reflected his right to free speech and that the administration has broad discretion to raise national security concerns about a law firm’s work.

But Howell was highly skeptical of those defenses and only grew more frustrated as Lawson refused to answer direct questions about the purpose of the executive order.

“The purpose was not to force Perkins to its knees?” Howell asked.

“I don’t view it that way,” Lawson replied.

At one point in the hearing, Judge Howell chastised the government for a memo sent to government agencies in the wake of her initial temporary restraining order that included “extra language” stating that the administration took the position Trump’s executive order was lawful and they believed her TRO was “erroneous.”

“I’ll be honest — it struck me as sort of a temper tantrum by the Department of Justice and OMB,” Howell said, referencing the Office of Management and Budget. “Worthy of a three year old — not the Department of Justice and OMB.”

Dane Butswinkas, a lawyer for Perkins Coie, argued the executive order plainly retaliates against Perkins Coie, and that the Trump administration has failed to demonstrate how the move protects national security.

“This is exactly the kind of conduct the Constitution forbids,” Butswinkas said, calling the order a “complete sham.”

Comparing the order to the worst of the government’s actions during the Red Scare, Butswinkas urged Judge Howell to defend the rule of law by blocking the order from taking effect.

“Silence and fear are the playbook of authoritarianism,” Butswinkas said before thanking the other law firms, media organizations, and professors that have pushed back against the order. “Democracy may bend, it may get bruised, but what 250 years has shown is it will not break.”

WTEN

Six people were on board a small plane that crashed into a field in upstate New York on Saturday afternoon.

The plane, a twin-engine turboprop Mitsubishi MU-2B, crashed near the town of Copake around 12:15 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was headed to Columbia County Airport in Hudson, New York.

Copake is located about 50 miles south of Albany, near the border with Massachusetts.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has not released any details on the number of fatalities or the identity of anyone aboard the plane, according to ABC affiliate WTEN.

Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore told reporters that muddy conditions in the field where the plane crashed has made accessing the scene difficult, according to WTEN.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was launching a go-team to investigate the crash and would hold a media briefing on Sunday.

Natalie Behring/Getty Images

(PHOENIX) — Lori Daybell, the mother convicted of murdering two of her children in a so-called doomsday plot, delivered her closing argument Monday during her latest trial in Arizona, where she is charged with conspiring with her brother to kill her fourth husband.

Dubbed the “doomsday mom,” Daybell has maintained that her brother shot her then-husband of 13 years, Charles Vallow, in self-defense in her home in Chandler, Arizona, in July 2019. Her brother, Alex Cox, died from natural causes months after the shooting.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, said the shooting was a ploy for Daybell to get rid of her estranged husband so that she could get his $1 million life insurance policy and be with her current husband, Chad Daybell, whom she married four months after the shooting. Prosecutors further said she invoked their religious beliefs as justification for the murder and gave her brother “religious authority” to kill Vallow because they believed he was possessed by an evil spirit they referred to as “Ned.”

Lori Daybell, 51, represented herself in the Phoenix trial. She has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

During her nearly 20-minute closing argument, she told jurors the shooting was not a premeditated murder but a “tragic family event.”

“This event was not planned or expected. It was shocking,” she said.

She argued that officers neglected to conduct a thorough investigation, though she also said the Chandler Police Department “did treat this event just like it was: self-defense.”

“This is an attempt by the state to try to retrofit a crime that doesn’t exist,” she said.

Daybell also urged the jurors to watch her entire police interview conducted after the shooting, part of which was shown during the trial.

The judge sustained several objections during her closing argument after she referred to testimony that had not been entered into evidence during the trial.

During her nearly two-hour closing argument on Monday, Maricopa County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Treena Kay said the evidence at the scene shows that Vallow was not shot in self-defense, but was “executed” and the scene “staged.”

She began by recounting text messages sent from Lori Daybell to her husband, Chad, seven days after Vallow was killed, discussing her now-deceased husband’s life insurance policy. Kay said that, upon learning she was no longer the beneficiary of the plan, the defendant messaged Chad that “Ned” probably changed it “before we got rid of him.”

“Her words tell us that she was involved in this killing, her actions and her words of texting Chad Daybell tell us the motives behind this murder — Chad and money,” Kay told jurors.

The prosecutor also revisited witness testimony that she said spoke to what she called Lori Daybell and Alex Cox’s “twisted religious beliefs” and a text message the defendant sent her brother days before the deadly shooting that mentioned Nephi, a prophet in the Book of Mormon who God commanded to kill Laban.

“Lori Vallow wanted the million dollars, and she wanted Chad Daybell, and she and Alex used that twisted religious beliefs they had so that they could kill the evil, possessed Charles and ‘be like Nephi,'” Kay said.

Kay said Alex Cox showed up at his sister’s home with a loaded gun, “ready for his mission,” and shot Vallow twice. She argued that the evidence shows the second shot was fired while Vallow was lying on the ground.

“That is premeditated first-degree murder, no matter what you believe before that,” Kay said.

Daybell countered in her closing that Nephi “signifies strong faith, perseverance and courage.”

“The state’s attempt to misconstrue the positive text message about a wonderful religious figure, Nephi, and try to turn it into an order to kill someone is absurd,” she said.

Kay advised jurors that even if you don’t hear someone explicitly talk about conspiring, “a conspiracy may be inferred from circumstances showing a common criminal objective.”

In this case, the conduct inferred a “conspiracy of Alex coming over with his gun to shoot and kill Charles,” she said.

The jury is now deliberating the verdict.

Over two weeks, the state called more than a dozen witnesses, including Daybell’s other brother, Adam Cox, who testified that he had “no doubt” his two siblings conspired to kill Vallow upon learning that his brother had fatally shot him.

Daybell did not call any witnesses in the trial and did not take the stand in her own defense.

In her cross-examination, Daybell tried to question the thoroughness of the police investigation into the shooting. She asked several witnesses, including her brother Adam Cox, if they personally saw her conspire with her brother Alex Cox to murder her husband, to which they responded no.

Throughout the trial, the judge often sustained frequent objections from the prosecution over Daybell’s questions for testifying, hearsay, relevance and speculation.

After the state rested its case on April 16, Daybell presented a motion for acquittal due to insufficient evidence. The judge denied it, saying the court finds there is sufficient evidence that a reasonable juror could find her guilty.

Both Lori and Chad Daybell were found guilty of first-degree murder for the deaths of her children, Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, who went missing months after Vallow was killed. In two separate trials in 2023 and 2024, prosecutors argued that the couple thought the children were possessed zombies and murdered them so that they could be together. The children’s remains were found on an Idaho property belonging to Daybell in June 2020 following a monthslong search.

Lori Daybell is currently serving life in prison without parole for the murders of her two children. She has denied killing them.

Chad Daybell was sentenced to death after being convicted of murdering the two children, as well as his first wife, Tamara Daybell, and now awaits execution on Idaho’s death row.

Dong Xudong/Xinhua via Getty Images

(CHINA BAR, Calif.) — A 16-year-old teen was rescued from a 50-foot deep mine shaft in Northern California on Monday after the rope he was using to climb back out of the hole snapped, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The teen was saved after attempting to explore a mine shaft located in the Auburn State Recreation Area near China Bar, officials said.

At approximately 3:27 p.m. on Monday, Placer County Fire Department and Auburn City Fire Department were dispatched to a medical rescue for a “16-year-old male stuck in a vertical mine shaft approximately 50 feet deep,” according to a press release.

The teenager and his friends traveled about 180 feet into the mine shaft and the side of the mountain to explore and rappelled 40 to 50 feet down using a household rope, Cal Fire said.

Upon their ascent back, the rope broke, and the victim fell about 30 feet back to the bottom of the shaft. He attempted to free climb his way back up, but “ultimately lost strength and positioned himself in a precarious ledge awaiting rescuers,” officials said.

Once crews arrived on the scene, the teen’s friends led rescuers to the victim. The Placer County Technical Rescue Team was able to successfully save the teen using a “lightweight, complex rope system and established air monitoring,” Cal Fire said.

The victim was immediately taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

Cal Fire applauded the Placer County rescue team as they were able to “facilitate this technical rescue in a very confined and austere environment 180 feet inside of the mountain.”

“The incident highlights the unique natural hazards ever present within our beautiful and rugged landscape in Placer County,” Cal Fire said. “Our commitment to public safety in these diverse scenarios using highly trained special operations team is paramount in our service to the public.”

The name of the rescued teenager has not yet been released.

