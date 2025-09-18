Judge blocks administration from deporting unaccompanied minors to Guatemala

Judge blocks administration from deporting unaccompanied minors to Guatemala

Eighty migrants from Guatemala are deported to their country with a United States military plane at the Fort Bliss facility in El Paso, Texas, on Jan. 30, 2025.

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction barring the Trump administration from deporting unaccompanied minors to Guatemala, saying the government’s claims that it was simply reuniting children with their parents “crumbled like a house of cards.”

The move came 18 days after government officials put dozens of children on planes destined for their home country. An emergency order prevented the children from being removed. 

During the initial emergency hearing on Aug. 31, the government claimed the children were being reunited with their parents in coordination with the Guatemalan government. 

“But that explanation crumbled like a house of cards about a week later,” U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly wrote in Thursday’s ruling.

“There is no evidence before the Court that the parents of these children sought their return,” wrote Judge Kelly. “To the contrary, the Guatemalan Attorney General reports that officials could not even track down parents for most of the children whom Defendants found eligible for their ‘reunification’ plan. And none of those that were located had asked for their children to come back to Guatemala.” 

The judge, a Trump appointee, noted the swift attempt by several government agencies to remove the children, who were in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services. 

“Those agencies told the children’s caretakers, who were hearing about the plan for the first time, to have them ready for pickup in as little as two hours. The children were roused from their beds in the middle of the night and driven to an airport, where some were loaded onto planes,” Kelly wrote. 

Responding to the ruling, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement, “This judge is blocking efforts to REUNIFY CHILDREN with their families. Now these children will have to go to shelters. All just to ‘get Trump.’ This is disgraceful and immoral.”

In his ruling, Kelly barred the administration from deporting any unaccompanied Guatemalan child who has not received a final order of removal or permission from the attorney general to voluntarily depart. Kelly says the government is blocked from deporting these children while the case continues. 

While Judge Kelly’s order only applies to Guatemalan children, attorneys for the minors had notified the court that other children from different countries could also be targeted for removal.

In one court filing, attorneys claimed a legal service provider in Illinois had been told by an Office of Refugee Resettlement official that “ICE may soon be taking into custody minors from the country of Honduras with the intent to repatriate them to their home country.”

Legal service providers also sounded the alarm about children from El Salvador being prepped for removal once their scheduled hearings were removed from the dockets, in a similar fashion to the Guatemalan children.

Handwritten notes help lead search crews to mom and son stranded in California forest
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office

(CALVERAS COUNTY, CA) — A mother and her 9-year-old son, who got stranded in a remote forest overnight on their way to a Boy Scout camp in California, were rescued after crews searching for the missing family found handwritten notes by the woman asking for help, authorities said.

Authorities credited the notes and other “breadcrumbs” left for search crews in helping find them within hours of being reported missing.

The two were traveling from Sacramento to Camp Wolfeboro in Calaveras County on Friday afternoon when they got lost in a remote area after losing the GPS signal, authorities said. The 49-year-old mother became disoriented trying to retrace their steps, and their vehicle got stuck in the dirt, stranding them in the dense forestry, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark.

“It was a very remote location, with severe terrain, deep canyons, dense forestry,” Stark told ABC News. “That area is known for poor radio reception and poor cell service.”

Their family reported them missing early Saturday afternoon after the camp reported them overdue and they were not answering their cellphones, according to the sheriff’s office.

A volunteer search and rescue team that was already conducting training in the area was deployed, and authorities began working on a timeline and possible route based on their destination and last known location.

The search and rescue team “began assessing the terrain and the complex network of interconnecting, labyrinth-like roads to establish effective search parameters,” the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said. The search involved four-wheel drive vehicles, and California Highway Patrol air assets were requested, the office said.

Amid the search, campers in the area reported seeing a vehicle matching the description of the missing persons around 4 p.m. on Friday — helping confirm that search crews were in the right area, the sheriff’s office said.

Helping to further narrow the search area: At approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the search and rescue team located a handwritten note left by the mother asking for help, authorities said. It was posted at an intersection of a remote Forest Service Road. A second note was found nearby.

The sheriff’s office released images of the notes, which were both dated July 11 and both said “HELP.”

“Me and my son are stranded with no service and can’t call 911,” one of the notes stated. “We are ahead, up the road to the right. Please call 911 to get help for us. Thank you!”

The other note urged rescuers to “follow the strips of brown sheet,” which was made out of a paper bag, Stark said.

They also left a trail of rocks on the road to point in their direction in case the notes blew away, Stark said.

About a mile from the second note, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the searchers found the mother and son and their vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Stark credited the notes with being “extremely helpful” in finding them so quickly.

“There’s hundreds of square miles of elaborate roadworks out there,” Stark said. “They were in the search area, but putting the handwritten notes posted at the intersections — that absolutely accelerated the timeline in which they were found.”

The search team was able to free the stuck vehicle and help bring the mother and son back to the command post, where their family was waiting for them, the sheriff’s office said.

“It was obviously a very emotional reunion,” Stark said.

The sheriff’s office highlighted other efforts by the woman and her son to assist in the search, including keeping the vehicle’s hazard lights on at night for searchers on the ground and in the air to see. The son also periodically used his whistle to deploy three short bursts, an international signal for help, the sheriff’s office said.

Staying with their vehicle was also a key move, Stark said.

“If you don’t know where you are, you don’t know where you’re going, the best course of action is to stay with your car — it’s the largest object out there, easily seen by aircraft or found by searchers,” Stark said.

“They did what they should have, and it certainly worked out well,” he said.

Jacksonville sheriff investigating viral video of man punched, beaten during traffic stop
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — An investigation has been opened after a cellphone video that appears to show sheriff’s deputies punching and beating a Black man during a traffic stop went viral on social media, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a traffic stop represented to be from February 19, 2025,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Sunday. “We have launched an internal investigation into it and the circumstances surrounding this incident. We hold our officers to the highest standards and are committed to thoroughly determining exactly what occurred.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

People trapped under rubble after explosion at Pennsylvania steel plant, rescue operation underway: Officials

(CLAIRTON, Pa.) — A rescue operation is underway for people trapped under rubble following an explosion at a Pennsylvania steel plant, county officials said.

It’s not clear how many people are trapped from the blast at the US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Clairton, about 15 miles outside of Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County Director of Communications Abigail Gardner said the Health Department is on site monitoring air quality and Gov. Josh Shapiro said his administration is in touch with officials.

“The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities,” the governor said on social media. “Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

