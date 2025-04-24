Judge blocks Trump administration from requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote
(WASHINGTON) — Donald Trump’s unilateral effort to reshape election processes is an attempt to “short-circuit Congress’s deliberative process by executive order,” a federal judge in Washington, D.C. wrote Thursday afternoon.
In a 120-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly blocked the Trump administration from requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote and ordering that election officials “assess” the citizenship of anyone who receives public assistance before allowing them to register. She also barred the Election Assistance Commission from withholding federal funding from states that did not comply with the order.
“Our Constitution entrusts Congress and the States—not the President—with the authority to regulate federal elections,” she wrote. “No statutory delegation of authority to the Executive Branch permits the President to short-circuit Congress’s deliberative process by executive order.”
After Trump issued an executive order last month “preserving and protecting the integrity of American elections,” three separate lawsuits were filed in the D.C. federal court to challenge the policy, including lawsuits filed by the Democratic National Committee (with New York Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries), the League of United Latin American Citizens and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
“These consolidated cases are about the separation of powers,” Judge Kollar-Kotelly wrote.
She concluded that Trump’s unilateral effort to reshape elections exceeds his own authority, noting that the Department of Justice “offered almost no defense of the President’s order.”
If Trump wishes to reform election processes, she wrote, Congress would be the appropriate branch to do so, adding Congress is “currently debating legislation that would effect many of the changes the President purports to order.”
(WASHINGTON) — Crowds of college and high school students representing student governments from some of the largest schools in the Washington, D.C., area rallied outside the U.S. Department of Education on Friday to oppose the administration’s gutting of the agency.
Chanting “hands off our schools” and “give us back our DOE,” demonstrators attended the rally outside department headquarters as education advocates and student organizers discussed the department’s importance to U.S. students.
Julia Comino, student body vice president at American University, said shuttering the agency would harm the rights of America’s most vulnerable.
“The Department of Education is the government agency that ensures that our universities have equal access, that people of all gender identities, of all racial, ethnic and protected classes,” Comino told ABC News. “And we know that when you go after the Department of Education, you’re actually going after the marginalized communities. So this is just an ongoing history of the attacks on those marginalized and vulnerable groups,” she said.
Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to take all necessary steps to shrink the department and return education control to the states. The department has already let go of nearly half its workforce.
“I think what we’re really trying to get across is that the Trump administration has just exceeded its authority,” said Asher Maxwell, a student press coordinator for the Georgetown University Student Association. “That’s really going to harm our education and our futures.”
The demonstration was organized by the student governments representing over 130,000 students at several colleges in the region, including Georgetown University, American University and Howard University, as well as Temple University in Philadelphia, according to the organizers.
The coalition is a “historic alliance” standing against the “assault on education,” including campus free speech and student financial aid programs, according to a release by organizers.
Critics say college students will especially be affected if the president follows through with transferring the responsibilities of the Office of Federal Student Aid — with its $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio — to another agency and terminating the federal workers who administer funds for higher education.
Ethan Henshaw, a Pell Grant recipient and Georgetown’s student body president, called the agency a “lifeline” for students to attain an equitable and quality education.
“This is threatening the livelihoods, the education access, the economic mobility of low- and middle-income Americans from every background all across the country,” Henshaw said. “I know, without access to the programs that come from this building, you know, education may not have been possible for me, so it’s incredibly important to come out here and demand that this institution stays strong, and that the Trump administration does not take away what’s so important to us.”
At an impromptu appearance at a news conference held by Democrats outside the department’s headquarters earlier this week, McMahon defended the administration’s moves, saying she believes the best education is “closest to the child where teachers and parents, local superintendents, working together and local school boards to develop the curriculum for those students is the best way that it can happen.”
McMahon has also vowed to continue funding statutorily mandated functions and responsibilities of the department.
The rally Friday followed about a month’s worth of Friday demonstrations at the department, including an “ED Matters” rally, “study-ins” and “clap-outs” for terminated federal workers.
More recently, Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill have condemned the changes at the department. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., launched a “Save Our Schools” campaign this week against the administration’s attempt to dismantle the department. Her campaign includes investigations, oversight, community engagement and lawsuits, according to the senator.”The federal government has invested in our public schools,” Warren said in an exclusive interview with ABC News. “Taking that away from our kids so that a handful of billionaires can be even richer is just plain ugly, and I will fight it with everything I’ve got.”
Completely abolishing the department can’t be done without congressional approval.
Still, the students at Friday’s demonstration said the threats to close the department have already had a chilling effect on their campuses, according to Georgetown University Student Association Vice President Darius Wagner.
“We’re seeing them directly influence what we’re able to discuss in our spaces, teach in our classrooms and also through K through 12 schools, because they’re threatening to cut their funding if they do not comply with the views of the president,” Wagner told ABC News.
“That’s what’s happening here and it’s not hard to see that that is the road to breaking our institutions and limiting our ability to freely speak,” he said.
“This is only the beginning,” Wagner said, “This is why we started here at the DOE.”
(WASHINGTON) — Freshly confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told a room packed with federal health workers on Tuesday that he plans to “investigate” whether the timing of childhood vaccinations and anti-depression medications are among several “possible factors” in the nation’s problem with chronic diseases.
“Nothing is going to be off limits,” Kennedy told the large crowd Tuesday.
The campaign-style speech at the Department of Health and Human Services headquarters was intended for staff only, although a livestream link was circulated. Staff was invited to meet him afterward, and an emailed invitation sent earlier to HHS workers noted “selfies are welcome!”
Kennedy’s offer of selfies with staff came amid widespread firings and resignations across the federal government were underway, including at HHS. Agency officials have not provided details on the firings, including what the impact there could be.
According to people familiar with the effort, some 700 employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were fired late last week.
Kennedy urged staff to keep an “open mind” on Tuesday as he planned to turn the agency’s vast resources to revisit matters considered as settled science.
“We will convene representatives of all viewpoints to study the causes for the drastic rise in chronic disease,” Kennedy said. “Some of the possible factors we will investigate were formally taboo or insufficiently scrutinized.”
He then gave a list of these “possible factors” to investigate including the childhood vaccine schedule and “SSRI and other psychiatric drugs,” referring to federally approved drugs that help treat such conditions as depression and anxiety.
Studies do not suggest vaccines or SSRIs are to blame for chronic illnesses, such as autism or obesity. Critics argue Kennedy’s rhetoric could create more doubt and public mistrust of these medicines.
Also on his list was electromagnetic radiation, herbicides and pesticides, ultra-processed foods, artificial food, allergies, microplastics and long-lasting chemicals used in the production of non-stick pans. Scientists are actively exploring the possible health impacts of environmental toxins, with some studies suggesting they could play a role in chronic illnesses.
Kennedy’s willingness to revisit the childhood vaccine schedule appears to be at odds with his Senate testimony in January in which he told skeptical lawmakers that he specifically supported federal recommendations.
“I support vaccines. I support the vaccine schedule. I support good science,” Kennedy testified last month.
Vaccinating infants and young children is widely recommended as a way to prevent kids from being exposed to life-threatening diseases like measles and to protect other children in school.
Kennedy has previously pushed a debunked claim that vaccines cause autism, despite numerous large-scale studies finding no connection. He appeared to walk back that claim in his Senate testimony last month, and told lawmakers he wouldn’t try to change the vaccine schedule for children.
ABC’s Soo Youn and Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.