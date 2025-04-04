Judge Boasberg says he’s contemplating ‘contempt proceedings’ over Trump deportations

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Nearly three weeks after President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to remove more than 200 alleged migrant gang members to El Salvador with little-to-no due process, a federal judge will consider whether the Trump administration defied his court order by deporting the men.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said at a hearing Thursday that he is contemplating initiating “contempt proceedings” against the government in the event he finds probable cause they deliberately defied his March 15 order that barred removals under the Alien Enemies Act and directed two flights carrying alleged Venezuelan gang members be returned to the United States.

Boasberg questioned DOJ attorney Drew Ensign over the best way to proceed in the case in the event he determines the government violated his verbal order that the flights be returned to the U.S.

“If I don’t agree, I don’t find your legal arguments convincing, and I believe there is probable cause to find contempt, what I’m asking is how — how should I determine who [is at fault]?” Boasberg asked.

Boasberg repeatedly pressed Ensign for more information on which parties might have been involved in potentially defying his order. Ensign cited various privileges that might apply to the specific information, but when pressed by Boasberg he said he was not prepared to give specific answers.

Judge Boasberg said he would look to issue a ruling sometime next week.

The judge began the hearing by dressing down Ensign after the DOJ lawyer insisted that the Trump administration complied with Boasberg’s court order.

“It seems to me, there is a fair likelihood that that is not correct,” Judge Boasberg said in response to the argument that the Trump administration complied with the order. “In fact, the government acted in bad faith throughout that day. You really believed everything you did that day was legal and could survive a court challenge. I can’t believe you ever would have operated in the way you did.”

When the judge pressed the government about whether his oral directive to turn around the planes was communicated to the officials managing the deportation flights, DOJ attorney Drew Ensign declined to answer, citing attorney-client privilege. Regardless, Judge Boasberg suggested the Trump administration acted irresponsibly and rushed the deportation flights while the lawsuit played out.

“Why wouldn’t the prudent thing be to say, ‘Let’s slow down here. Let’s see what the judge says. He’s already enjoined the removal of five people, certainly in the realm of possibility that he would enjoin further removal. Let’s see what he says, and if he doesn’t enjoy it, we can go ahead. But surely better to be safe and risk violating the order,'” Judge Boasberg said.

Boasberg used his opening line of questioning to ensure Ensign corrected the record amid public attacks by President Trump and other senior members of the administration who have accused him of supporting terrorist gang members or singlehandedly obstructing the administration’s immigration agenda.

Ensign said it was correct to say that Boasberg’s initial temporary restraining order on March 15 never barred the administration from conducting deportations in the normal course of legal proceedings, and also said it would be incorrect to say that Boasberg ever ordered any TdA members in the administration’s custody to be released.

Thursday’s hearing could present the most consequential face-off yet between the executive and judicial branches of government since Trump took office in January, as Trump attempts to unilaterally implement parts of his agenda amid a flood of litigation.

“I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do,” Trump said in a social media post last month after Judge Boasberg issued his order blocking the deportations.

Trump last month invoked the Alien Enemies Act — a wartime authority used to deport noncitizens with little-to-no due process — by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

An official with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has acknowledged that “many” of the men lack criminal records in the United States — but said that “the lack of specific information about each individual actually highlights the risk they pose” and “demonstrates that they are terrorists with regard to whom we lack a complete profile.”

Lawyers representing the class of migrants covered by the president’s Alien Enemies Act proclamation have argued that the Trump administration violated the court’s “unequivocal oral order” to return to the U.S. two flights carrying alleged Tren de Aragua gang members to El Salvador.

According to flight data reviewed by ABC News, both flights carrying the migrants had not yet landed when Judge Boasberg directed the flights be turned around, and Justice Department lawyers, when questioned by Judge Boasberg, confirmed that the directive was promptly communicated to federal officials overseeing the flights.

“Defendants admit they never attempted to return the individuals on the planes to the United States, despite having both notice and the ability to do so,” the attorneys argued.

Lawyers with the Department of Justice have insisted that the Trump administration “complied with the law” while questioning the legitimacy of Judge Boasberg’s order. According to the DOJ, Judge Boasberg’s oral instructions directing the flight to be returned were defective, and his subsequent written order lacked the necessary explanation to be enforced.

Lawyers with the ACLU and Democracy Forward Foundation responded that “The government’s arguments are also unsupportable on their own terms — as a matter of basic textual analysis, of common sense, and in view of foundational separation-of-powers principles.”

The Justice Department has also argued that the president acted within his authority when he removed the noncitizens — which the Trump administration has alleged are dangerous gang members — and that the government should not have to explain itself to the court because the matter concerns national security.

“Even without the challenged Proclamation, the President doubtlessly acts within his constitutional prerogative by declining to transport foreign terrorists into the country,” the Justice Department argued.

The Justice Department recently invoked the rarely-used state secrets privilege to avoid disclosing further details about the flights on the grounds that it could harm national security, so it’s unclear how DOJ attorneys will respond to Boasberg’s lines of inquiry.

Blood samples show previous bird flu infection in veterinarians who didn’t realize they were exposed: CDC
Natalie Behring/Getty Images/FILE

(NEW YORK) — Blood samples showed evidence of past bird flu infections in veterinarians despite the doctors never reporting symptoms or knowing they had been exposed, a new federal report published Thursday afternoon shows.

The findings suggest there could be people and animals with bird flu infections in other states that have not yet been identified, the authors said.

Investigators from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) collected blood samples in September 2024 from 150 veterinary practitioners who work with dairy cattle.

The practitioners were tested for bird flu antibodies that would indicate past infection and asked about their cattle exposure in the past three months. Additionally, their exposures since January 2024 were assessed.

At the time the samples were collected, bird flu infection in dairy cattle had been detected in 14 U.S. states, with four human cases in people with dairy cattle exposure in three states.

As of Thursday, 68 human cases have been detected in 11 states with exposures coming from dairy cattle, poultry farms, culling operations and other animals, according to CDC data. Most human cases have been mild and those patients recovered after receiving antiviral medication.

Three of the survey participants had antibodies in their blood indicating previous bird flu infection. None of them reported respiratory or influenza-like symptoms or received testing for influenza since January 2024.

All three practitioners worked with multiple animals, including dairy cattle. Two also worked with non-dairy cattle with one providing care to poultry and one working at livestock markets.

None worked with dairy cattle that had known or suspected cases of bird flu although one of the practitioners worked with poultry that had tested positive.

The practitioners all reported wearing gloves or a clothing cover while caring for cattle but did not report wearing respiratory or eye protection.

Additionally, one of the practitioners only practiced in two states — Georgia and South Carolina – -with no known bird flu infection in cattle and no reported human cases.

“These findings suggest that there might be [bird flu]–infected dairy cattle in states where infection in dairy cattle has not yet been identified, highlighting the importance of rapid identification of infected dairy cattle through herd and bulk milk testing as recently announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” the authors wrote.

“Detection of [bird flu] antibodies in persons without reported symptoms suggests that surveillance of symptomatic exposed workers might underestimate human infection,” they added.

The authors highlighted the importance of getting the word out about recent recommendations from the CDC to offer post-exposure prophylaxis medication or treatment and testing to asymptomatic workers.

The report comes amid a second type of bird flu found in dairy cows for the first time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week.

This strain of bird flu, known as D1.1, has only ever previously been detected in wild birds and poultry, indicating that it has only recently spread to cows.

Death of Kentucky teen sparks investigation into possible sextortion scheme
(Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images)

(GLASGOW, Ky.) — Eli Heacock was like many 16-year-olds.

The Glasgow, Kentucky, teenager enjoyed playing tennis, telling “dad jokes” and spending time with his father, who his mom said was “his best friend.”

“He was our tornado. He kept us on our toes all the time,” said his mother, Shannon Heacock.

But everything changed in an instant after Eli Heacock died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Feb. 28, his mom told ABC News.

Since his death, his mom said local and federal investigators have said they believe Eli Heacock may have been targeted in an alleged sextortion scheme.

“Eli was on a good track. We had no reason to believe there was an issue at all. We knew nothing about sextortion or how it works,” Eli Heacock’s father, John Burnett, told ABC News.

Sextortion is a term “used to describe a crime in which an offender coerces a minor to create and send sexually explicit images or video,” according to the FBI. Once the offender receives the explicit content from the child, they then threaten to release the compromising content “unless the victim produces additional explicit material,” the FBI said on its website.

One type of sextortion is “financially motivated sextortion,” which follows a similar pattern, but is motivated by the goal of financial gain, not sexual gratification, the FBI said. After receiving explicit material, the offender will threaten to release the content unless a payment is made, the FBI said.

Financial sextortion has resulted “in an alarming number of deaths by suicide,” the FBI said on its website.

But, the explicit pictures do not need to be taken by the child to qualify as sextortion, Burnett said. In his son’s case, he said the offender made AI-generated images of Eli Heacock, sent them to the teenager and demanded $3,000 or else the pictures would be released or his family would be harmed.

“Their intention was to convince Eli their sincerity that they could, in fact, harm him or someone he loved with pictures that they generated,” Burnett told ABC News.

His mother said she regularly checked her son’s phone, but the interaction occurred during the night and the situation must have “put him in panic mode.”

In the text messages she saw, her son sent a portion of money to the offender, to which the anonymous user replied, “This is not enough.”

Eli Heacock’s twin sister discovered her brother’s body, ran to her parents and said “Eli was hurt,” Shannon Heacock said.

The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 28, his mother said.

“How can your lives change that fast over merely $3,000 someone wanted off the internet from a kid? I play a lot of ‘What if I did this? What if I did that?’ We don’t need anybody to add to our guilt because we carry it very heavily right now,” Shannon Heacock told ABC News.

Upon arriving at the hospital, a local FBI detective reviewed Eli Heacock’s phone, recognized it as a potential sextortion case and put the teenager’s phone on airplane mode, his mother said.

The investigation into Eli Heacock’s death is still in its beginning stages, his father said, with both local detectives and federal investigators reviewing the contents of the 16-year-old’s phone.

The family has also been in contact with Rep. Steve Riley, a lawmaker in the Kentucky House of Representatives, who has championed a bill in the Kentucky legislature making sextortion a felony and establishing penalties for those convicted of the crime. The bill is now on its way to Gov. Andy Beshear to be signed into law, Shannon Heacock said.

The Heacocks are not the only family mourning the loss of a loved one after a sextortion scheme. In 2023 alone, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received 26,718 reports of financial sextortion — up from 10,731 reports in 2022.

Shannon Heacock urges parents to check their children’s phones at all times because, in her experience, “even the happiest child is hiding something.”

“It’s no longer to be scared of the white van that drives around, you have to be scared of the internet,” Shannon Heacock said.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

Minnesota Republican state Sen. Justin Eichorn arrested for soliciting minor: Police
Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office

(BLOOMINGTON, Minn.) — A Minnesota Republican state senator was arrested on Monday for soliciting a minor, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Justin David Eichorn, the Republican state senator for District 6, believed he was communicating online with a 17-year-old girl, but in reality was talking to a police officer, officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

After the detective arranged to meet with Eichorn on Monday in Bloomington, Minnesota, the 40-year-old lawmaker arrived in a pickup truck and was “arrested without incident,” police said.

The senator was booked into the Bloomington Police Department jail and will be transported to Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, police said.

The charges that Eichorn faces for “soliciting under 18-year-old to practice prostitution” are pending from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, police said.

“As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a statement.

Hodges also urged state legislators to “take this case and this type of conduct more seriously.”

After Eichorn’s arrest, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota have called for his resignation.

“We are shocked by these reports and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation. Justin has a difficult road ahead and he needs to focus on his family,” Minnesota Senate Republicans said in a statement.

House Republican leaders Speaker Lisa Demuth and Leader Harry Niska also demanded for Eichorn’s resignation.

“Given the seriousness of the charges, Senator Eichorn should resign. While he is entitled to due process, we must hold legislators to a higher standard,” Demuth and Niska said in a joint statement.

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party also condemned Eichorn’s actions, saying “no one who solicits children belongs anywhere near public office or the State Capitol.”

“The facts presented by the Bloomington Police Department make it clear that Senator Eichorn is an immediate danger to the public and must resign immediately,” Minnesota DFL Executive Director Heidi Kraus Kaplan said in a statement.

Eichorn was also one of the senators to recently introduce a bill labeling “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a form of mental illness.

The bill defines “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as “acute onset paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump.”

Symptoms for “Trump Derangement Syndrome” include “verbal expressions of intense hostility” toward Trump and “overt acts of aggression and violence against anyone supporting” Trump or anything that symbolizes Trump, the bill said.

