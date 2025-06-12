Judge declares mistrial on rape count in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes retrial after jury chaos

Michael Nagle-Pool/Getty Images

A New York judge has declared a mistrial on the third-degree rape count in Harvey Weinstein‘s sex crimes retrial on Thursday, after the jury foreman refused to return to deliberate.

The foreman had told Judge Curtis Farber on Wednesday that he was afraid to be in the same room with fellow jurors after he claimed they yelled at him to try to change his mind.

Asked if he would be willing to go back to the deliberation room Thursday, the foreman said, “No, I’m sorry.” Farber then dismissed the remaining jurors.

The former movie mogul was accused of sexually assaulting three women over a decade ago in New York City.

The mistrial comes a day after the jury convicted Weinstein on one count of criminal sex act involving Mimi Haley and acquitted him of another count of criminal sex act involving Kaja Sokola.

The third count related to an alleged assault on aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

All three women have publicly come forward and testified during the trial.

Farber said he spoke to the remaining jurors, who told him they were “disappointed” they did not get to render a verdict on the third count.

“I will say they were extremely disappointed that deliberations ended before they reached a verdict,” Farber said.

The judge also said the remaining jurors did not describe anything like the discord and threats recounted by the foreman.

“They all thought they were involved in a normal discourse, and they don’t understand why the foreperson bowed out,” Farber said.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office immediately signaled it is ready to try Weinstein again on the rape count.

An attorney for Weinstein, Arthur Aidala, said they plan to appeal the conviction in the retrial.

“We have very powerful evidence that there was gross juror misconduct at this trial,” Aidala told reporters outside the courthouse. “None of us have ever heard of that where a jury is so intimidated a grown man who was in good physical shape in his late 30s saying, I’m afraid to go back into the deliberating room.”

“If that doesn’t cast doubt on the verdicts here, I don’t know what would. This is not over,” he said.

Aidala further alleged jury misconduct, saying they found out that jurors were considering evidence not admitted at trial.

The foreperson told the judge on Monday that jurors were discussing Weinstein’s past, according to a transcript of the closed encounter in the judge’s chambers. When the judge summoned the entire jury that day, he reminded them to discuss only the evidence presented at trial and to be cordial.

Weinstein was being retried for sexually assaulting Haley and Mann after his earlier conviction was overturned on appeal. He was also charged with sexually assaulting Sokola, who was not part of the first trial.

Prosecutors said Weinstein “preyed” on the three women as “he held unfettered power for over 30 years” in Hollywood, while the defense countered the producer did not coerce the women and claimed they were using him for his connections.

Weinstein, 73, pleaded not guilty and has said his sexual encounters were consensual. He did not testify during the trial.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Scott Wolf confirms divorce from Kelley Wolf after 21 years of marriage
Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Scott Wolf and his wife, Kelley Wolf, an executive coach, are divorcing after 21 years of marriage.

The Doc star and Party of Five alum confirmed the news in a statement to Good Morning America.

“After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley,” Scott Wolf said. “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter.”

Kellley Wolf shared news of the couple’s separation in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage,” the 48-year-old wrote. “This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.”

“While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion,” she continued, before praising Scott Wolf as “one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with.”

“He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit,” she added.

The former couple married in May 2004 and said they plan on co-parenting their three children, Jackson Wolf, 16, Miller Wolf, 12, and Lucy Wolf, 11.

“We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children,” Kelley Wolf wrote in her Instagram post. “My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change.”

George Clooney, Sarah Snook among 2025 Tony Award nominations
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

George Clooney, Sarah Snook and Bob Odenkirk are among this year’s nominees at the 78th annual Tony Awards.

The nominations for the 2025 Tonys were announced on Thursday by previous winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce.

Clooney earned his first Tony nomination for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck. Snook was recognized with a nomination for her performance juggling 26 different roles in The Picture of Dorian Gray, while Odenkirk got nominated for his role in Glengarry Glen Ross.

Other Hollywood stars who received Tony nominations this year include Sadie Sink, Mia Farrow, Daniel Dae Kim and Nicole Scherzinger.

The new musicals Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending and Buena Vista Social Club lead the pack as this season’s most nominated shows, all with 10 each. They will all compete against Dead Outlaw and Operation Mincemeat for best musical.

As for the plays, John Proctor is the Villain and The Hills of California were the most nominated of the group, both earning seven nods. They compete against Purpose, Oh, Mary! and English for best play.

Audra McDonald also made history as she landed her 11th nomination for her role in the revival of Gypsy. The recognition has made her the most nominated performer in Tony history. She has won six Tony Awards over the course of her career.

The 78th Tony Awards will occur on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall. Cynthia Erivo hosts the show, which will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

‘The Sandman’ returning in July with a two-part second and final season
Courtesy Neflix

The 2022 Netflix fantasy series The Sandman is returning for its second and final season, which will arrive in two parts. Volume 1, with six episodes, debuts July 3 and Volume 2, with five episodes, starts July 24.

Based on the DC comic series, the show follows Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, aka Dream, an immortal being who has power over humanity’s dreams. His siblings, who include Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair and Delirium, are all in the mix this season. You can watch a teaser now.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg says, “This season is about Dream’s having to accept responsibility for his arrogance, for his ignorance, and for his feelings — which he doesn’t even admit to having.”

As for why the show is ending, Heinberg says, “The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season.”

It’s worth noting that when Netflix announced in January that the show would end with the second season, the news came amid multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations against The Sandman comic creator Neil Gaiman, who developed and executive-produced the series. He has denied the allegations.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.