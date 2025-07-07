Judge denies government’s request to dismiss Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation case

Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The federal judge overseeing Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation case in Maryland has denied the Trump administration’s request to dismiss the case.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, at a hearing Monday in Maryland, pressed DOJ attorneys on why they claimed in May court filings that they could not return Abrego Garcia to the U.S. after securing an indictment against him in Tennessee on charges of human smuggling.

“Your client secured an indictment against Mr. Abrego Garcia on May 21 … how could you six days later say you had no power to produce him?” Judge Xinis asked. “Why else would you file a criminal indictment against someone who you can’t produce? It’s illogical.”

Abrego Garcia, who was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution, was brought back to the U.S. last month to face charges in Tennessee of allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S. while he was living in Maryland. He has pleaded not guilty.

Judge Xinis, pointing to a filing submitted by the DOJ in May that said the U.S. government did not have the power to bring Abrego Garcia back from detention in El Salvador, repeatedly asked DOJ layers about the timeline of the criminal probe and whether the Tennessee indictment played a role in his release.

“Those are powerful arguments to say ‘I don’t have the power’… yet, at the same time, you’re putting in place the power of the prosecutorial arm to charge an individual, who you say will never come back to the United States, with a crime,” Judge Xinis said.

“You began a criminal investigation … on April 28, which was a month after this case began, and common sense would dictate that the only possible defensible use of investigative criminal resources would be if you eventually secured an indictment to bring Mr. Abrego Garcia back,” Judge Xinis said.

When DOJ attorney Bridget O’Hickey said the investigation into Abrego Garcia in Tennessee did not begin on April 28, Judge Xinis said the attorney was contradicting the government’s sworn testimony in the criminal case.

“That’s noteworthy to me, because I do believe that your client has taken a different position in front of the Tennessee court,” Judge Xinis said.

O’Hickey said Abrego Garcia was not indicted “with the purpose of bringing him back.”

“He was indicted because he was under investigation for those criminal charges,” O’Hickey said.

When Judge Xinis asked the plaintiffs how they found out Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S., Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg said, “We found out on ABC News.”

Judge Xinis was also scheduled to hear arguments Monday over whether Abrego Garcia should be transferred to Maryland as he awaits trial in Tennessee.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys filed an emergency motion last week seeking to have him returned to Maryland as he awaits trial, but government attorneys say they will seek to deport him to a country other than his native El Salvador, where he is prohibited from being sent due to a 2019 court order.

The magistrate judge overseeing the Tennessee case is expected to release him on bond as he awaits trial, setting up a battle over his potential removal.

In a court filing last week, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys said he had been subjected to severe mistreatment including “beatings, severe deprivation, inadequate nutrition and psychological torture” while he was held in CECOT, arguing that he “could face persecution or torture if removed directly to various other countries, including but not limited to countries with notorious human rights abuses like Libya, South Sudan, and Eritrea.”

The next hearing in Abrego Garcia’s criminal case is set for July 16 in Tennessee.

Robert McGuire, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, filed a motion last week to set a jury trial date “within 70 days of his initial appearance.”

Federal judge issues temporary order to keep detained Columbia student in Vermont
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(COLCHESTER, Vt.) — A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to keep Mohsen Mahdawi, the Columbia student who was arrested during his citizenship interview last week, in Vermont while his case proceeds.

In the written order filed on Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford said the order was necessary to “prevent disputes” about jurisdiction “or any other issues that may arise in the case of involuntary movement of a petitioner between states.”

On Wednesday, Judge Crawford said he was going to issue the temporary restraining order and ordered a hearing for next week to decide whether Mahdawi should be released while the case continues.

Mahdawi, who co-founded a university organization called the Palestinian Student Union with detained Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, is a permanent resident of the U.S. and was taking his last step in the process for him to become a U.S. citizen before his arrest, his attorneys said.

During the hearing Wednesday, attorneys for Mahdawi argued that the federal judge in Vermont should preserve the court’s jurisdiction in the case and said that an immigration court “does not have the authority to address the egregious violation of his First Amendment.”

The judge seemed to agree with Mahdawi’s attorneys and pointed out that Mahdawi is a Vermont resident and that he was arrested in the state.

Judge Crawford said that he will give the government until Monday to reply to Mahdawi’s attorneys’ motion for release.

Michael Drescher, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Vermont, said Wednesday he was not authorized to “justify” the extension of the TRO to keep Mahdawi in Vermont. Drescher also requested an opportunity to respond to Mahdawi’s attorney’s motion from Tuesday requesting his release.

“It is a privilege to be granted a visa or green card to live and study in the United States of America,” Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, told ABC News in a statement. “When you advocate for violence, glorify and support terrorists that relish the killing of Americans, and harass Jews, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country.”

Co-conspirator arrested in Palm Springs fertility clinic explosion, officials say
(PALM SPRINGS, Calif.) — The FBI has arrested a co-conspirator in last month’s car bombing outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic, with officials saying he provided large quantities of ammonium nitrate to the suspect killed in the blast.

Daniel Park has been charged with conspiracy to manufacture an unregistered device and terrorism, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California. Park was arrested Tuesday night at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York after being detained in Poland on May 30, officials said at a press conference Wednesday.

The primary suspect in the case, 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, was found dead next to the detonated vehicle, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s LA field office said last month.

Park allegedly shipped from Seattle approximately 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate, an explosive precursor commonly used to construct homemade bombs, to Bartkus as part of a plot related to the pair’s nihilist beliefs, according to officials. Park also allegedly paid for an additional 90 pounds of the substance in the days leading up to the Palm Springs attack, officials said.

Federal investigators allege the materials were used in the car bombing. Investigators have already conducted searches at Park’s home, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Park also allegedly spent two weeks visiting the main suspect’s home in late January and early February of this year, the officials said. The two are believed to have been conducting experiments together in the main suspect’s garage.

Park is expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court Wednesday afternoon before he’s transported to California, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Prosecutors are asking that he be held without release. The suspects targeted the fertility clinic because they believed that new life should not be created, investigators said at the press conference Wednesday.

“The subject had nihilistic ideations, and this was a targeted attack against the IVF facility,” Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, said last month. “Make no mistake, we are treating this, as I said yesterday, as an intentional act of terrorism.”

While Park allegedly traveled to Bartkus’ house in January and February, investigators do not believe he was in the area at the time of the bombing. He allegedly fled to Europe after the bombing, officials said.

At least four other people were injured in the explosion last month. The explosion led to a fire and the collapse of a nearby building.

The clinic, the American Reproductive Center of Palm Springs, said no members of its staff were harmed, and its lab — including all eggs, embryos and reproductive materials — were undamaged in the attack.

The clinic is currently seeing patients at a temporary location across the street from its main building.

“We’re grateful to share that consultations, follow-ups, and ultrasounds are continuing with minimal disruption, and our team has made a nearly seamless transition. We’re also in the process of finalizing our new IVF lab and surgery center, and we look forward to resuming those services very soon,” the clinic said in a statement on social media last week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Judge extends block on Trump ban prohibiting Harvard students from entering US
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) — A temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump barring foreign Harvard University students from entering the U.S. will remain in effect until next Monday while a federal judge considers arguments made for a preliminary injunction.

The temporary block was due to expire on Thursday before being extended Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs.

Harvard’s lawyers argued Trump’s proclamation violates its First Amendment rights and is outside the authority of the executive branch. Listing the actions taken by the government against Harvard in recent weeks, attorney Ian Gershengorn argued in a court hearing Monday in Boston that the move was retaliation and viewpoint discrimination against the institution.

Gershengorn argued the president is not restricting entry, but instead limiting what you do and who you associate with after you enter. The permissible way to classify a class of aliens is based on the character of the alien, he argued.

The government pushed back, arguing the administration does not “trust” Harvard and that it did not monitor the “aliens” that it brought into the U.S. The government said bringing in foreigners is a privilege not a right, according to Tiberius Davis, counsel to the assistant attorney general.

“We don’t trust Harvard to vet, host, monitor or discipline” foreigners, Davis argued. Davis also raised concerns about Harvard’s “foreign entanglements” with the Chinese government and said it did not provide sufficient information to the government on foreign students — which Harvard has denied.

Harvard University filed the lawsuit against the government after U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced it was canceling Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, which would bar the school from enrolling foreign students.

The suit was later amended to include the proclamation and Harvard moved to request a second block on Trump’s proclamation. That would have gone into effect for at least six months before it was blocked by Burroughs.

The judge questioned arguments made by the government over its concerns about Harvard that motivated the proclamation.

“I can’t imagine that anything that you just described applies only to Harvard,” Burroughs said.

Davis argued the government is free to investigate other institutions and said that “a lot of these other universities are willing to” do more to address issues on campus.

Davis also argued that different government agencies chose to terminate grants with Harvard because they believed the institution was not following the law, saying that move was not retaliation either. Davis also said Harvard is not being singled out with grant terminations because other institutions have suffered the same.

The government argued it is not singling out Harvard, but rather other institutions have been more willing to take action to address issues on campus, while Harvard has not, Davis said.

“There’s a lack of evidence of retaliation here,” Davis said in court.

Burroughs said if the point is to root out antisemitism, “Why aren’t we letting in people from Israel?”

Davis argued antisemitism was just one part of the issue, along with foreign entanglements and not providing sufficient information to the government. Because of their other conduct on campus and their inattentiveness to it “we don’t trust them,” Davis said.

“They don’t have to pull over everybody who’s speeding. Frankly they can’t do that,” Davis said.

Pushing back on arguments that it did not monitor its students, Harvard said it is the government’s responsibility to vet students being allowed into the country.

“The vetting is done by the State Department in their visa process,” Gershengorn said.

At one point in the Monday hearing, the judge asked Harvard’s attorneys why it did not name the president in its lawsuit, asking if he needed to appear in this case.

Gershengorn said it sued the people who are tasked with implementing the proclamation.

Gershengorn argued Trump’s usage of the proclamation to block entry of foreign Harvard students is a “vast new authority to regulate the domestic conduct of domestic institutions,” a departure from how this proclamation has been used in the past. Gershengorn said it has been used to block the entry of individuals or nationals of a country that have “done something bad.”

The question is not whether the action is lawful or not, Gershengorn argued. If lawful action is taken as a First Amendment-motivated action, it is no longer lawful, he added.

Gershengorn said what Harvard has suffered over the last two months is probably the most “irregular” and “improper” action any institution has suffered.

Harvard pushed back against claims there is widespread violence on campus, saying the story the government cites identified two incidents of violence on the basis of religion. The government is “throwing things at the wall to see what sticks,” Gershengorn said.

Harvard has alleged that the administration is in an “escalating campaign of retaliation” against the school. After Harvard publicly refused to comply with demands made by the Trump administration, the administration responded by freezing more than $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts to the school.

In April, Harvard filed a separate lawsuit over the funding.

