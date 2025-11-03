Judge extends block on National Guard deployment into Portland

U.S. National Guard in Washington D.C. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — A federal judge on Sunday extended her order blocking President Donald Trump from sending National Guard troops into Portland, continuing the legal battle over the president’s power to use the military on American cities.

Following a three-day trial last week, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the deployment of troops from any state’s National Guard into Portland through at least Friday.

Judge Immergut concluded that the attempt to send troops into Portland stemmed from exaggerated claims of violence in the city, where isolated protests were already contained by federal and local law enforcement. 

“Based on the trial testimony, this Court finds no credible evidence that during the approximately two months before the President’s federalization order, protests grew out of control or involved more than isolated and sporadic instances of violent conduct that resulted in no serious injuries to federal personnel,” she wrote.

Judge Immergut also concluded that the Trump administration likely violated a federal law that allows the takeover of the National Guard in the case of rebellion or invasion, as well as infringed on the state sovereignty of Oregon. The protests in Oregon, Immergut wrote, at most resulted in “sporadic isolated instances of violent behavior toward federal officers and property damage to a single building” and fell short of the standard definition of a “rebellion.” 

“Defendants have not, however, proffered any evidence demonstrating that those episodes of violence were perpetrated by an organized group engaged in armed hostilities for the purpose of overtaking an instrumentality of government by unlawful or antidemocratic means,” she wrote.

The trial and decision follow a prolonged legal battle over the use of the National Guard in Portland. After Judge Immergut last month blocked the use of the Oregon National Guard, the Trump administration moved to send in troops from Texas and California.

She similarly blocked those troops from being sent into the city, and the Trump administration then appealed her order.

The Ninth Circuit briefly lifted her decision but agreed to rehear the case en banc, — when the entire court hears the case, rather than just a panel — thereby restoring the block on the deployment.

With both Immergut’s previously issued orders set to expire on Sunday, she issued a preliminary injunction tonight that will expire on Friday, at which time she plans to issue a complete ruling based on the testimony and evidence presented at trial. 

Powerball jackpot soars to 5 million ahead of Monday drawing
Powerball jackpot soars to $605 million ahead of Monday drawing
Powerball play tickets on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An estimated $605 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs, with a cash option of $273.4 million, marking what could become the fifth jackpot win of 2025 and the largest prize of the year, according to the Powerball website.

The drawing on Monday will mark the 34th attempt since the last win on May 31, when a California ticket holder claimed a $204.5 million prize. Tonight’s jackpot stands as the largest potential win since April 2024, when an Oregon resident took home $1.3 billion, according to the North Carolina Lottery.

Tickets are available in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Players can purchase their $2 tickets at various locations, including gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and select airport terminals.

Despite the enticing jackpot, the odds remain daunting at 1 in 292.2 million for the top prize, though overall chances of winning any tier prize are better at 1 in 24.9. Players select five numbers from 1-69 for white balls and one number from 1-26 for the red Powerball, with random number options available.

The game offers eight additional prize tiers ranging from $4 to $1 million. Players can enhance non-jackpot winnings through “Powerplay” for an extra dollar, multiplying prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times. The 10X multiplier is only available for jackpots under $150 million, and the “Match 5” second-tier prize is capped at $2 million with Powerplay.

Some jurisdictions also offer “Double Play,” a $1 add-on feature providing a second chance to match numbers after each drawing.

Powerball drawings are conducted at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with live streaming available at Powerball.com.

As heat wave grips half the nation, nighttime temperatures will bring little relief
As heat wave grips half the nation, nighttime temperatures will bring little relief
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A dangerous heat wave has set in, leaving nearly 150 million people from Texas to Maine under heat alerts on Monday.

In some regions of the country, including the Northeast, thermometers are expected to rise this week to the highest temperatures in more than decade.

Nearly 50 cities could see daily high temperature records broken, including New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

“This level of HeatRisk is known for being rare and/or long duration with little to no overnight relief, and affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said in an advisory issued Monday morning.

A heat wave is a continuous period of abnormally hot weather, generally lasting over two days, according to the NWS.

However, the definition of a heat wave varies by region. In the Midwest and the Northeast, a heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days of at least 90 degrees.

On Monday, the heat index, a measurement of what the sweltering weather feels like as opposed to the actual temperature reading, is forecast to soar above 100 degrees for much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, as well as in the Midwest from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Memphis, Tenn.

Philadelphia is forecast to reach a high of 100 degrees on Monday, a temperature the city hasn’t seen since July 2012.

In anticipation of the first heat wave of the season, Philadelphia city officials declared a heat health emergency that began at noon on Sunday and will stay in place until at least 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson, Philadelphia’s health commissioner, said a heat health emergency is declared when the temperature gets high enough to increase “the risk of getting sick or dying from the heat” — especially for elderly people, individuals with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women.

“The best way to protect our loved ones is to make sure they can get into air conditioning during the hottest part of the day,” Raval-Nelson said in a statement.

Philadelphia is opening more than 40 cooling centers across the city to help people beat the heat.

In New York City, the temperature surpassed 90 degrees by 11 a.m. and expected to rise to the mid-90s to upper 90s on Monday afternoon and reach the upper 90s on Tuesday.

The last time New York City hit 100 degrees was in July 2012.

“Extreme heat will not just be uncomfortable and oppressive for New Yorkers this coming week, it will be brutal and it will be dangerous,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

On Tuesday, temperatures across the Northeast and Midwest are expected to be slightly higher than on Monday, and the heat index will make cities like Syracuse, New York, and Burlington, Vermont, feel over 100 degrees.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to provide little relief and could be particularly dangerous for people without air conditioning. Overnight temperatures are forecast to be hovering near 80 degrees.

The heat wave is expected to subside on Wednesday, but it will take until Thursday for much of the eastern United States to see real relief from the extreme temperatures.

Elsewhere across the country, the cold front that will help break the heat wave will move through the upper Midwest, producing severe thunderstorms from Kansas to Michigan. The primary risks for the Midwest will be damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and the possibility of tornadoes.

Villanova University targeted in 2nd false active shooter report in 4 days
Villanova University targeted in 2nd false active shooter report in 4 days
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — For the second time in less than a week, Villanova University was the scene of an active shooter hoax report on Sunday, prompting police to clear buildings at the Pennsylvania campus before investigators determined the incident was not legitimate, officials said.

The false call came in at around 11 a.m. and was directed at Austin Hall, a student dormitory on the campus in Radnor, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia, authorities said.

“Law enforcement has confirmed the call to be false. Officers are working to clear the campus and restore normal operations,” the Radnor Police Department said in a social media post around 11:39 a.m. local time.

It was the second time in four days that Villanova had been targeted in what authorities described as a “swatting incident,” a fake report intended to prompt a large law enforcement response. On Thursday, Villanova University received a report of a possible shooter at its law school but the report was later determined to be a hoax after university officials issued an alert warning of an active shooter on campus.

Thursday’s incident, which came as the school was celebrating its orientation mass to welcome new students, caused “panic and terror” to ensue on campus, Villanova President Rev. Peter Donohue said in a statement to the school community.

The incident caused a large-scale response from local and federal police as officers in tactical gear conducted a sweep of the law school’s Scarpa Hall as students and faculty were ordered to shelter in place.

“Mercifully, no one was injured, and we now know that it was a cruel hoax – there was no active shooter, no injuries and no evidence of firearms present on campus,” Donohue said in a statement to the school community following Thursday’s incident. “While that is a blessing and a relief, I know today’s events have shaken our entire community.”

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said his office and the FBI are investigating Thursday’s incident, adding, “We’re going to work to try to get to the bottom of who might have done this.” There was no immediate response from Stollsteimer’s office following Sunday’s incident.

After Thursday’s incident, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro noted that swatting is illegal and said that he had directed Pennsylvania State Police to “use every tool at our disposal to find the person or people who called in this fake threat and hold them accountable.”

Another unfounded active shooter scare occurred earlier Thursday at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in “indicating that there was an active shooter” at the campus, the school said. State, county and federal agencies responded and members of the school community were advised to “Run. Hide. Fight.”

After several areas of the campus were cleared, there was no evidence of any shooting or injuries reported, the university said.

The Chattanooga incident is also under investigation by multiple agencies, including the FBI, the school said.

