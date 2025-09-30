Judge finds Trump administration violated constitutional rights of pro-Palestinian protesters
(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge has found federal officials unconstitutionally violated the free speech rights of pro-Palestinian protesters in its effort to deport international students and scholars expressing pro-Palestinian views, including Columbia University’s Mahmoud Khalil and Tuft’s University’s Rumeysa Ozturk.
“This Court finds by clear and convincing evidence that the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with the subordinate officials and, agents of each of them, deliberately and with purposeful aforethought, did so concert their actions and those of their two departments intentionally to chill the rights to freedom of speech and peacefully to assemble of the non-citizen plaintiff members of the plaintiff associations,” U.S. District Court Judge William Young wrote in a decision Tuesday.
The decision came as part of a lawsuit filed by the American Association of University Professors and the Middle East Studies Association, which represents hundreds of professors and students across the country.
A bench trial was held in the case in July. In the course of the trial, it was revealed the government looked into more than 5,000 people named on the doxxing website Canary mission in its effort to revoke the visas of student protesters.
Young, a Ronald Reagan appointee, said Rubio and Noem used the attempted deportation of some pro-Palestinian protesters to create a chilling effect that would discourage others from participating in protests.
“It was never the Secretaries’ immediate intention to deport all pro-Palestinian non-citizens for that obvious First Amendment violation, that could have raised a major outcry,” Young wrote in the order. “Rather, the intent of the Secretaries was more invidious — to target a few for speaking out and then use the full rigor of the Immigration and Nationality Act (in ways it had never been used before) to have them publicly deported with the goal of tamping down pro-Palestinian student protests and terrorizing similarly situated non-citizen (and other) pro-Palestinians into silence because their views were unwelcome.”
Young said President Donald Trump’s support of this effort violates his oath to “preserve, protect and defend the constitution,” though he is immune from any consequences for this conduct per the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The Secretaries have succeeded, apparently well beyond their immediate intentions. One may speculate that they acted under instructions from the White House, but speculation is not evidence and this Court does not so find,” Young wrote.
“What is clear, however, is that the President may not have authorized this operation (or even known about it), but once it was in play the President wholeheartedly supported it, making many individual case specific comments (some quite cruel) that demonstrate he has been fully briefed,” Young said.
While Young wrote that he found clear and convincing evidence of constitutional violations, he does not expect a correction from authorities or public outcry.
“The President in recent months has strikingly unapologetically increased his attack on First Amendment values, balked here and there by District Court orders,” Young said.
(WASHINGTON) — In the wake of the flooding event in central Texas, some governors and mayors are raising concerns over how current or potential cuts to agencies that are part of the federal government’s response to major weather events will impact how effectively the government can respond in the future.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — the latter of which oversees the National Weather Service — have lost hundreds of staff members through layoffs or early-retirement programs, and both face the potential of budget cuts. Budget cuts to NOAA are mostly directed at its climate programs, not forecasting.
Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, speaking with ABC News on Monday, told ABC News that he still feels FEMA helps states like his effectively respond to emergencies and assists through resources such as extra rescue teams and helicopters.
Beshear said he is also concerned about cuts at the National Weather Service.
“The Kentuckians who work for the National Weather Service do an amazing job, and even short staffed, and they are short staffed … I stay awake at night wondering when we don’t have full coverage, or wondering when someone is so tired from how hard they’ve worked, if something’s going to get missed and we’re going to be less safe the next time,” he said.
Beshear emphasized that he did not want to speculate about if any cuts or vacant positions impacted the emergency response in Texas, adding “that needs to ultimately be a fact-based question that’s not politicized, because at a time when this many families are hurting, the last thing they need is a political back and forth.”
There has been no indication of any staffing issues or other concerns related to FEMA, NOAA or NWS connected to the flooding event in central Texas. NOAA told ABC News on Tuesday that NWS planned for extra staffing at the NWS Austin/San Antonio local office ahead of the event and that the local office had five NWS employees working compared to the two who would normally be scheduled.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose agency oversees FEMA, told the FEMA Advisory Council on Wednesday that how FEMA responded “to Texas is exactly how President Trump imagined that this agency would operate, immediately making decisions, getting them resources and dollars that they need.”
Louisiana’s Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a meeting of the FEMA Review Council, responded to a question about uncertainty over federal funds being interrupted during a potential future disaster by emphasizing his faith in the government’s ability to respond and to get funds states need to them.
“Do you think the president of the United States or members of Congress, certainly those in the Senate, of affected states, would not allow the money to get where it needs to be?” Landry told reporters.
Landry added later, “I am not convinced that the federal government is not going to be there when we need it … It’s not like we’re taking the federal government completely out of the process. What we’re trying to do, what I think they’re trying to do, and certainly what I am advocating for, is a more streamlined process.”
Some mayors shared their concerns about cuts to FEMA and NOAA with ABC News.
Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri, a Democrat, said he is very concerned about staffing cuts at NWS given frequent flooding in his city. Those cuts have to be, he said, “one of the most backward things that this country could possibly do … it can’t just be the television meteorologists who rely on information from the National Weather Service.”
But Mayor Dan Davis, the Republican mayor of the city of Manvel, Texas, told ABC News that his city has dealt with hurricanes and other weather events using resources they already have — including a combination of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service and local agencies and meteorologists. The city also has a full-time staff emergency management coordinator.
He also said he believes the state can provide funding for systems that can help with the city’s emergency response, as long as municipalities apply for those grants. He said, as hurricane season approaches, Manvel secured a grant at the Texas Department of Emergency Management for backup generators for its critical infrastructure.
While Manvel was not impacted by the dramatic flooding in central Texas, the tragedy has rippled across the state.
“You just start tearing up and crying, because I have a daughter that’s 9 years old, and my daughter very well could have been at that camp,” he said.
D.C. Reeves, the Republican mayor of Pensacola, Florida, acknowledged that cuts or changes at the agencies are “a big part of our conversation. It’s a timely question.”
The city just recently introduced its first city emergency coordinator, he added, separating out that role from what used to be done by the city’s fire chief so that the city can be more prepared to manage emergencies.
Florida cities work heavily with county-by-county emergency operation centers as well, he said, adding that “if we ever had a hurricane bearing down on us, or any type of weather event, they are the point person.”
ABC News’ Luke Barr, Kyle Reiman and Dan Peck contributed to this report.
(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla) — Jurors in the criminal trial of the man accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump on his golf course last year got to see with their own eyes Friday how close Ryan Routh came to carrying out his alleged plan.
Routh, who is representing himself despite not being a lawyer or having a legal education, is on trial in Florida on charges that include the attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate.
Erin Casey, a media specialist with the FBI, use a trove of drone video, photographs, and laser imagery to create a “fly-through” video showing Routh’s alleged sniper post in relation to Trump’s location on the golf course.
“It’s like an animated camera in a Pixar movie,” she told the jurors, saying the video is a “tool to bring you back to the scene.”
FBI Special Agent Katherine Rose also showed the jury the rifle, ammunition, and items recovered from the crime scene.
“Shots fired — that’s all I heard,” said Mayes. “Without much information, I tried to figure out what was going on and where it was going on.”
As Routh appeared fixated on her testimony from across the room, Rose showed the jurors the SKS semiautomatic rifle that Routh allegedly used. The jurors saw his scope, the magazine he used, and the single bullet chambered in the rifle that prosecutors say was intended to kill the now-president.
“What do we have here?” asked prosecutor Maria Medetis Long.
“This would be the rifle recovered from the scene,” Rose said.
Rose also displayed the two bags that Routh allegedly attached to the fence of the golf course. Inside the spray-painted bags were two metal plates that prosecutors say Routh sought to use as armor to protect himself from incoming fire.
‘Blue, blue!’
Two other witnesses testified about the frantic response to the shooting.
Kenneth Mayes, a sergeant with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office who was with a tactical unit positioned at Trump’s golf course on the day of the shooting, testified that local police used a different radio channel than the Secret Service, so his unit initially had no details about the incident.
Operating with little information, Mayes said he followed another officer’s car out of the course’s parking lot, though he later returned after realizing he was driving away from the incident. He said he decided to drive in the opposite direction, where he eventually came across the crime scene.
“When I arrived, there was one person there, and they had no information,” he said. “I went into the bushes to see what we were dealing with.”
He said he shouted “Blue, blue!” when he arrived to prevent others from mistaking him for Routh.
Lieutenant William Gale was also one of the first to arrive at the scene, though Routh had allegedly fled before he showed up. He told jurors that he was eventually able to locate Routh because a bystander, who testified Thursday, was able to identify Routh’s car and license plate number.
“He said he had some information about this incident,” Gale said. “He mentioned that the car was a black Nissan Xterra.”
Vienna-style sausages
Meanwhile, an unlikely object has taken center stage in the prosecution’s case: Vienna sausages.
Four different witnesses have so far mentioned the processed meat product during their testimony, and prosecutors encouraged jurors in their opening statement to see the sausages as a way to link Routh, 59, to the crime scene.
All four of those witnesses told the jury that they found an empty can of Vienna sausages near Routh’s alleged sniper perch, and that unconsumed sausages littered the crime scene.
During Rose’s testimony, the jury was able to see the empty can and lid that brought into the courtroom for them to examine.
“Could you tell what kind of items these were?” asked Medetis Long.
“Yes, I could,” answered Rose. “They appear to be Vienna-style sausages.”
In his opening statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Shipley said the sausages link Routh to the crime scene, pointing to a selfie Routh sent a romantic partner from his car that showed the same sausages in the background.
Prosecutors say that in the month leading up to the attempted assassination, Routh was living in his car at a nearby gas station while he was “obsessively researching the movements of Donald Trump online.” Shipley alleged that Routh lied to his family and friends about the trip to conceal its purpose, including sending his romantic partner a selfie inside his car to prove he was “camping.”
The Vienna sausages in that photograph, prosecutors say, is another piece of evidence that demonstrates Routh was the person who hid in the bushes of Trump’s golf course to try to kill the now-president.
A quick pace
While prosecutors originally estimated needing about three weeks to conclude their case against Routh, they signaled on Thursday that their case might conclude sooner than planned because of the quick pace of the first few witnesses’ testimony.
Jurors at the trial in Fort Pierce, Florida, heard from the Secret Service agent who confronted an armed Routh on the golf course before Routh fled, and a witness who identified Routh to police.
Prosecutors allege that Routh put together a methodical plan — including purchasing a military-grade weapon, researching Trump’s movements, and utilizing a dozen burner phones — to kill Trump based on political grievances.
Hiding in the bushes of Trump’s Palm Beach golf course and armed with a rifle, Routh allegedly came within a few hundred yards of the then-presidential nominee before a Secret Service agent spotted his rifle poking out of the tree line.
Routh allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested by a local sheriff’s office on a nearby interstate.
He faces five criminal charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, using a firearm in furtherance of a crime, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm as a felon, and using a gun with a defaced serial number.
Routh has been rebuked several times by Cannon after making unexpected and off-topic comments. During opening statements Thursday, Routh launched into a speech about the origin of the human species, global conflicts, and his political grievances, before the judge cut him off after about six minutes for making arguments that she said have “absolutely nothing to do with the evidence in this case.”
Prosecution plans to rest case
After flying through eight law enforcement witnesses on Friday, prosecutors said they plan to rest their case against Ryan Routh this coming Thursday.
The unexpected speed of the case is in part attributable to Routh’s approach to his defense; he has rarely objected to testimony and briefly cross examined some of the witnesses.
“Seems like we got nowhere. Thanks for your useful testimony,” Routh told one of the witnesses after his questions fell flat.
Prosecutors sped through four additional witnesses this afternoon. FBI Special Agent Jose Loureiro testified about the chain of custody for Routh’s car, and Special Agent David Gilbert told the jury about disarming Routh’s rifle.
Digital analyst Elizabeth Reidel testified about the trail camera that police found at Routh’s alleged sniper perch. According to Reidel, most of the video stored on the device was from August 2024 when Routh relocated to Florida to allegedly begin planning his assassination attempt. Jurors saw some wobbling footage that appeared to be taken from inside a bush, though prosecutors did not explicitly make clear if the footage was taken from Routh’s perch.
Special Agent Tristan Bailey also testified about the process of collecting DNA and fingerprint samples from Routh. During a brief cross examination, Routh appeared to praise her work while highlighting how she also took hair samples from him.
“You left the hair out. You pulled all my hair out, and it’s not in evidence,” Routh said. “I can attest we did a very good job.”
The trial is scheduled to resume on Monday at 9:00 a.m. after prosecutors ran out of additional witnesses to call today, earning themselves a rare rebuke from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon.
“I don’t want this to happen again,” she said to conclude the day.
(NEW YORK) — A Florida man was arrested last week for allegedly threatening on X to kill “EVERY ONE” on what he believed was the Jeffrey Epstein client list, charging documents unsealed Monday show.
Terrell Bailey-Corsey allegedly posted the threats on X last Tuesday, seemingly reacting to a response from X’s AI agent Grok that disputed any such client list exists, as the FBI and Justice Department recently confirmed.
“Well @grok you’re wrong. Everyone involved if I see them in real life I will KILL. On sight,” Bailey-Corsey allegedly said. “I will KILL EVERYONE ON THE LIST. ON SIGHT. AND THEY ABSOLUTELY DESERVE IT.”
Roughly an hour after that post, Bailey-Corsey posted another message singling out three government officials — unnamed in the charging documents — saying he would “KILL YOU ON SIGHT.”
“IT’S TIME TO START KILLING POLITICIANS ON SIGHT,” he added minutes later.
Prosecutors detailed multiple other concerning messages they say were posted by Bailey-Corsey over the next several days, including a video posted where he threatened another unnamed government official.
News of Bailey-Corsey’s arrest was first reported by CourtWatch.
A public defender listed as representing Bailey-Corsey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
As of Monday afternoon, Bailey-Corsey had not yet made his initial court appearance according to court records, and had not yet entered a plea.
Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of minors.