Judge grants temporary restraining order, halting removal of migrants under Alien Enemies Act

Judge grants temporary restraining order, halting removal of migrants under Alien Enemies Act
(Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Hours after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in anticipation of the president invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order barring the Trump administration from deporting plaintiffs for two weeks.

The judge also set a hearing for Saturday at 5 p.m.

Although there has been no announcement of the act being invoked, the lawsuit claimed the ACLU and other representing parties have reason to believe President Donald Trump has invoked “or will imminently invoke” the Alien Enemies Act to speed up the administration’s mass deportation goals and target the Tren de Aragua Venezuelan gang.

As early as Friday, Trump was expected to soon invoke the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law that allows the president to detain or deport the natives and citizens of an enemy nation, as part of the efforts to carry out mass deportations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The ACLU is representing five plaintiffs it believes have been moved to detention centers in Texas intended to be “staging facilities to remove Venezuelan men under the AEA,” court documents show. Four of the five plaintiffs have been accused of being members of Tren de Aragua.

The ACLU claims they have been wrongfully accused of being gang members, some seemingly only based on their tattoos, despite the fact that some are seeking protection in the United States from the same gang they’re now accused of being a part of.

The AEA states that it can only be invoked when there is a war with or an invasion by a foreign government or nation. It allows the president to order all citizens of that foreign nation who are not naturalized in the U.S. to be arrested and removed “as alien enemies.”

In essence, members of that hostile nation could be swiftly removed from the country with little to no due process.

The ACLU argues that the government would be illegally invoking the act to target alleged members of Tren de Aragua because the gang is not a nation and there is no invasion as outlined by U.S. law.

“The Trump administration’s intent to use a wartime authority for immigration enforcement is as unprecedented as it is lawless. It may be the administration’s most extreme measure yet, and that is saying a lot,” said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project and lead counsel.

The Department of Defense is not expected to have a role in the invoking of the authority, which could be used to deport some migrants without a hearing.

There have been discussions inside the administration about invoking the act, multiple sources said.

Trump had previously said on the campaign trail that he planned to invoke the act.

The act hasn’t been used since World War II, when it was used to detain Japanese Americans.

During World War II, the Alien Enemies Act was partially used to justify the internment of Japanese immigrants who had not become U.S. citizens. The broader internment of Japanese-Americans was carried out under executive orders signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and not the Alien Enemies Act since the law does not apply to U.S. citizens.

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Tremendous mistake’: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasts Schumer over GOP funding plan vote
‘Tremendous mistake’: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasts Schumer over GOP funding plan vote
Graeme Sloan for The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s decision to vote for the House GOP funding bill to avert a government shutdown “a tremendous mistake.”

She also avoided saying whether she’d primary Schumer next cycle even though it’s something some Democrats are privately urging her to do.

Ocasio-Cortez said she was concentrating on keeping Democrats from backing the funding bill, during an appearance on CNN.

“The strength of our leadership in this moment is going to demonstrate the strength of our caucus,” she told Jake Tapper.

Her comments came the same night that Schumer said he plans to vote to keep the government open, signaling that there will almost certainly be enough Democratic votes to advance a House GOP funding bill before a shutdown deadline at the end of the day Friday. The minority leader’s announcement amounted to a major break from House Democrats who voted nearly unanimously against the GOP funding bill earlier this week.

Ocasio-Cortez said passing the funding bill would “empower” President Donald Trump and his senior adviser Elon Musk.

“I cannot urge enough how bad of an idea it is to empower and enable Donald Trump and Elon Musk in this moment. It is dangerous and it is reckless,” she said.

However, Schumer contended that a decision to shut down the government would give Trump and Musk too much power to continue their federal worker cuts without discretion.

Ocasio-Cortez said there was still time to block the bill and that she hoped that “individuals that are considering” voting yes on cloture and the bill would “reconsider” their support.

The congresswoman repeated her calls on social media, encouraging voters to call Senate Democrats and urge their no vote on cloture and the GOP funding bill.

“Senate Democrats should not allow this chaos to continue,” she wrote on X.

CNN reported on Thursday that Ocasio-Cortez was urged by Democratic House colleagues at a retreat to challenge Schumer — even from some centrist members — following the announcement of his decision on the funding bill. She did not say whether she would consider taking on Schumer in a primary.

On Thursday at the retreat, House Democrats across the ideological spectrum maintained their opposition to the Republican-approved continuing resolution and kept the heat on their Senate counterparts to do the same. But the House would have to come back into session to pass the 30-day stopgap bill they are in support of. Ocasio-Cortez dismissed the idea that calling House members back would be a problem.

“House Democrats are in town. I mean, are we afraid of working? Is that the problem here? That the idea that, God forbid, members of Congress have to fly back and do their jobs? I mean, genuinely — come on,” AOC said on CNN.

Ocasio-Cortez lauded House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for whipping votes against the bill in the House.

“Every single House Democrat, including every single House Democrat who won a Trump district, except for one out of over 200 voted against this deeply partisan, extreme Republican spending bill … in terms of Democratic leadership in the House. We’ve seen that result in the House, I think it’s time that we see similar results in the Senate,” she added.

The congresswoman said her position is supported by the majority of Americans, most clearly evidenced by the heated town halls many members have been holding in recent weeks with their constituents.

“If anyone has held a town hall — or has seen what has been happening in town halls — American people, whether they are Republicans, independents, Democrats, are up in arms about Elon Musk and the actual gutting of federal agencies across the board. This continuing resolution codifies much of this chaos that Elon Musk is wreaking havoc on the federal government. It codifies many of those changes,” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What are Linda McMahon’s chances to be education secretary?
What are Linda McMahon’s chances to be education secretary?
(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — World Wresting Entertainment co-founder Linda McMahon has been getting high marks from her meetings with the Republican senators who could decide whether she’ll be the next secretary of education.

McMahon has run a large government organization before — she led the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019 in President-elect Donald Trump’s first term — but critics say she has little professional education experience beyond earning a teaching certificate from East Carolina University.

Since then, McMahon has primarily focused her time as a WWE executive, serving on the boards of colleges and state education agencies, and as chair of the board for think tank America First Policy Institute.

McMahon allies suggest her business experience will not only disrupt but also help reshape a federal agency that’s long been criticized by Republicans. As a confidant to the president-elect who co-chaired his transition, McMahon is uniquely positioned to carry out his promises to close the education department, restore power to parents, and inject choice in schools, they say.

“Linda McMahon is a win for parents and will root out radical ideology and get DEI out of America’s education system,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn wrote in a post on X after their meeting on Tuesday.

McMahon said she will carry out Trump’s platform if confirmed by the Senate. When asked if she would dismantle the Department of Education like Trump campaigned on in her new role, she told ABC News, “If I am secretary of education, I will certainly fall in with what the president’s policy is.” However, it would take 60 votes in the Senate to dissolve the department, which is highly unlikely with just a 53-47 Republican majority.

The slim majority may not be enough to create immediate changes at the department, but senators who talked to ABC News expect her to be the department’s next leader.

What are senators saying?

Ultimately, McMahon’s nomination rests with the 100 senators who will vote on whether to confirm Trump’s Cabinet picks. The Senate hasn’t yet formally set a date for a confirmation hearing for McMahon, but she told ABC News she is looking forward to it.

Like Trump’s most vulnerable Cabinet nominees, McMahon has been making the rounds on Capitol Hill in advise and consent meetings with everyone from newly elected Senate Majority Leader John Thune to freshman Republican Sen. Jim Banks. The GOP senators McMahon has met with have signaled a smooth process ahead.

“She’s awesome,” Oklahoma GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin told ABC News. “I’m looking forward to getting her over to be the secretary of education. She’s going to do the reform that needs to be done there.”

Mullin added, “I think she’s going to get through pretty easy. She’s really good.”

McMahon first met with Mullin and most of his colleagues on the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee (HELP). This committee is expected to hold hearings for the nominees to lead the departments of Education, Labor and Health. Mullin explained that he and McMahon discussed reforming Washington, not outright dismantling agencies such as the DOE.

“I think all these federal agencies need to have a hard look at,” Mullin said. “The American people were very clear about that in the election, they gave President Trump and they gave the Republicans a mandate that they want the government to start working for them and not working for a party.”

McMahon and her team have been marching through the Senate halls for weeks. The meetings typically last between 30 to 45 minutes. After his meeting, HELP Sen. Tommy Tuberville said he and McMahon “speak the same language” on education issues.

Tuberville, R-Ala., also stressed that McMahon is the right leader to execute Trump’s goal of closing the education department, arguing states already have their own departments of education so Washington doesn’t need one.

“I’ve seen the downgrade of our curriculum, of the discipline, you know, between the students and the parents and the teachers,” Tuberville said. “We need to be more of a family when it comes to education, instead of an individual agency. We need to make it more personal, and I think that she’ll have a great opportunity to do that. She knows a lot about it.”

Tuberville is one of five current or former GOP members on the HELP committee who told ABC News the closed-door meetings with McMahon have been going “great.” McMahon has not told ABC News if her meetings will include Democrats.

HELP Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., told ABC News she wants to see full vetting of Trump’s nominees including FBI background checks. Baldwin said she hopes McMahon is going to be a “good steward” of the education department and looks forward to reviewing her case to be its next secretary.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., struck a different tone condemning Trump’s nominees.

“[McMahon] definitely wouldn’t be my first choice or my second choice, or third choice, or fourth choice, or fifth choice, or sixth or seventh,” Fetterman said, then added, “But I forgot they won, so, they can pick these kinds of things.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

John Bolton says Trump removed his Secret Service detail
John Bolton says Trump removed his Secret Service detail
Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has terminated Secret Service protection for his former national security adviser John Bolton, Bolton said in a post on X Tuesday afternoon.

“Notwithstanding my criticisms of President Biden’s national security policies, he nonetheless made the decision to extend that protection to me in 2021. The Justice Department filed criminal charges against an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official in 2022 for attempting to hire a hit man to target me. That threat remains today,” Bolton wrote. “The American people can judge for themselves which President made the right call.”

The White House has not commented on Bolton’s claims.

Bolton worked as Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019 and was frequently at odds with the president. After he left office, Bolton was vocal about his criticisms of Trump’s policies, including in a 2020 memoir in which he claimed the president was “stunningly uninformed,” ignorant of basic facts and easily manipulated by foreign adversaries.

At the time of the book’s release, Bolton told ABC News’ Martha Raddatz that Trump was “not fit for office” and didn’t have “the competence to carry out the job.”

Trump has lashed out at Bolton since leaving office in social media posts and interviews.

On Monday, he signed an executive order that called for Bolton to lose any security clearance he might still hold.

The executive order accused Bolton of publishing a memoir that “was rife with sensitive information drawn from his time in government,” with the order adding that the book’s publication “created a grave risk that classified material was publicly exposed.”

Bolton has denied disclosing any classified information in the book, and though a federal judge was skeptical of that, no charges were ever filed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.