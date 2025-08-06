Judge hears arguments to halt ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ over environmental concerns

Judge hears arguments to halt ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ over environmental concerns

The entrance to the state-managed immigration detention center dubbed Alligator Alcatraz/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Known for the eponymous reptiles that inhabit the nearby swamps, the migrant detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” faces the possibility of being shut down over concerns about some of the area’s lesser-known inhabitants — the Everglades’ bats, panthers, and storks.

At a hearing in federal court Wednesday, environmental groups have so far called two witnesses as part of their effort to prove that facility was built without the federally required impact studies.

Attorneys representing Florida officials have argued that the facility was initially funded by, constructed, and managed by the state and is therefore exempt from the National Environmental Policy Act – the main law being used to challenge the facility.

To counter that, the environmental groups called Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani, who testified that she understood that the Department of Homeland Security was the driving force behind the facility.

During a guided tour she took of the facility last month, Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Kevin Guthrie allegedly told Eskamani and other lawmakers that Alligator Alcatraz was built at the direct request of the Department of Homeland Security and in compliance with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“DHS made the request for a facility to be established, and this was the product of that facility,” she testified. “They kept asserting to us that they were following all federal and state guidelines, and ICE inspects our facility.”

Alligator Alcatraz has so far operated in what immigration advocates have described as a jurisdictional gray zone — with the facility funded by the federal government but run by the state of Florida — that they allege allows officials to skirt some legal requirements.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously argued that the state of Florida is “implementing” the federal government’s immigration policy with the expectation that the state would be fully reimbursed for the costs of Alligator Alcatraz, but local and federal officials have so far been unable to tell the federal courts who is actually in charge of the facility.

The hearing — at which federal, state, and tribal officials are testifying — comes amid heightened scrutiny of the facility, which was once touted as a “one-stop shop to carry out President Trump’s mass deportation agenda.”

Located 50 miles west of Miami in the heart of the Florida Everglades, “Alligator Alcatraz” was quickly constructed over a matter of weeks, utilizing hundreds of tents, trailers, and other temporary facilities to potentially house more than 3,000 detainees.

The facility was built on the grounds of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, a sparsely used piece of tarmac owned by Miami-Dade County.

Alligator Alcatraz also neighbors land leased to the Miccosukee Indian Tribe, including villages, a school, traditional hunting areas, and sacred sites. The Miccosukee Tribe joined the lawsuit last month, arguing that the facility threatens to damage nearby tribal villages.

The environmental groups and the tribe that brought the case allege that the sprawling facility was built without the federal or state government conducting an environmental impact statement, which is required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), so the public and lawmakers can understand the impact of a project. They also argue that the government failed to get public input on the project.

The Department of Justice has also argued that the environmental groups cannot prove irreparable harm and that NEPA does not give a court the power to block the use of the facility.

Attorneys representing the Florida officials tried to cast doubt on Eskamani’s testimony by arguing she has publicly opposed the policy, including saying at one point that the facility was a “half-billion-dollar anti-immigrant grift.”

“I can definitely see myself saying that on social media,” she told the court about the comments.

Eskamani also testified about the environmental impacts of the facility, which she said was described to her by state officials as an “active construction site.” Miles of barbed wire, tons of freshly laid asphalt, and hundreds of high-power lights peppered the facility.

Eve Samples, the executive director of the nonprofit Friends of the Everglades, which brought the lawsuit, testified before Eskamani on Wednesday and argued that the environmental impact has already been felt at the site. The construction of the facility brought increased traffic to the sensitive area, and high-power lights have made the facility visible at night from miles away.

The facility sits next to the Big Cypress National Preserve and the Big Cypress Area, ecologically sensitive and protected areas that house threatened species, including the Everglade snail kite, Florida panther, wood stork, and Florida bonneted bat.

Jesse Michael Panuccio, a lawyer representing Florida, tried to blunt her testimony by highlighting that the facility was built on a preexisting airport, where hundreds of planes take off and land daily.

While Wednesday’s hearing is limited to environmental issues — including impacts on the nearby Big Cypress National Preserve — the testimony is expected to shine a light on the operations of the facility and could result in a federal judge ordering the facility to be shut down until the required environmental impact studies are conducted.

Immigrant advocates have alleged that detainees have endured inhumane conditions, including flooded facilities, spoiled food, and sweltering heat — and that they have limited access to their attorneys and are effectively housed in a jurisdictional “black hole.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

17-year-old girl killed in Texas floods helped save siblings before being swept away in waters
17-year-old girl killed in Texas floods helped save siblings before being swept away in waters
Photo by Eric Vryn/Getty Images

(Texas) — The last time Matthew Hammond saw his 17-year-old daughter Malaya Grace Hammond, she was singing.

Minutes earlier, Malaya was in the car with her parents, her brother, her sister and her sister’s friend driving to her beloved camp in Missouri where she was so excited to be a counselor, Hammond told ABC News.

When they came upon a bridge in Burnet County that should be over the dry Cow Creek, they instead found the bridge flooded with fast-moving water.

“I tried to stop, but I couldn’t,” he said, overcome with emotion, recalling how their minivan went off the bridge and started taking on water.

Hammond said he shouted at everyone to roll down their windows.

“If we didn’t get ’em down, we’d be done,” he said.

Hammond got his window down and he and his wife escaped through the front of the car. Malaya had the harder task of getting the minivan’s back door open as the water quickly rose, her father said.

“Miraculously, she got it open in time,” he said, and Malaya helped her siblings and the friend escape, sending them all into the rushing waters.

Hammond, an experienced river rafter, called it “the craziest river I’ve ever been in.”

He saw Malaya — a lifeguard and a certified swim instructor — ahead of him in the water.

“She knew to turn on her back,” he said, and she was singing “Rise and Shine Give God the Glory” — a song she planned to teach her campers.

She had the “presence of mind” “to keep herself calm,” he said, crying.

“That was the last I saw her,” he said.

The family searched for Malaya through the weekend. Her remains were recovered on Monday, her father said.

Hammond stressed his immense gratitude for the “extraordinary” first responders who came to help look for his daughter, especially local fire chief Michael Phillips, who responded to their emergency call and later went missing in the floods. He has not been found.

“He sacrificed himself for my family,” Hammond said, crying. “I want to go grieve with his family. … I will do whatever I can for his family.”

As for his own heartbreak, Hammond said through tears, “It’s a form of grief I’ve never known.”

“I’ve lost people close to me, but this is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” he said. “If you told me I was gonna be burying my daughter before I left this planet — no, not Malaya Grace.”

His “luminous” Malaya was a talented singer and artist who painted incredible watercolors at 3 years old, he said.

She worked as a barista at her local coffee shop and was known as the peacemaker among her peers.

She always had a “sense of tranquility and peace,” her dad said.

“Her middle name was Grace for a reason — she was grace personified,” he said.

“Just being with her, it just made everything better,” he said. “In a world that’s so out of control … she was the counterbalance to that. She took her sweet, sweet time, and we love that about her. It made us slow down. And I really miss that.”

Last weekend’s catastrophic flooding has claimed the lives of at least 121 people in Texas. Another 166 people are missing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Father drowns after saving 5 people from rip current in South Carolina
Father drowns after saving 5 people from rip current in South Carolina
STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images

(PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C.) — A Georgia father drowned after saving five people from a rip current at a beach in South Carolina, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, police received a call for “multiple swimmers in distress” in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, and once on the scene, they discovered one person was missing and a “search was initiated.”

Then at approximately 6:15 p.m., the body of the missing person was found and identified as 38-year-old Chase Childers, officials said.

Officials later found out that Childers — a former professional baseball player for the Baltimore Orioles’ minor league team and police officer — and one other individual entered the water to help a family of five, with Childers getting “caught in the rip current.”

“He died trying to save others,” police said.

Childers’ family said in a statement that they are “devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Chase Childers” and that the news feels “surreal, incredibly hard to grasp and profoundly unfair.”

His family described his death as a “heroic act,” where he paid the “highest sacrifice with his life in front of his three children and wife.”

“Word are hard to find at the moment,” the family said in a statement shared on social media.

Childers leaves behind three children and his wife, the family said. He would have turned 39 next month, his brother-in-law confirmed to ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Abrego Garcia’s lawyers argue Maryland case is not over until government is ‘held accountable’
Abrego Garcia’s lawyers argue Maryland case is not over until government is ‘held accountable’
Kilmar Abrego Garcia is placed in the back seat of a truck by ICE agents after arriving in Nashville, Tenn., June 6, 2025. ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — To characterize the Trump administration as “having complied” with a federal judge’s order to facilitate the return of mistakenly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia is “pure farce,” his attorneys said in a court filing.

The filing, on Sunday, came two days after Abrego Garcia was brought back to the U.S. from his native El Salvador to face criminal charges in Tennessee, following a series of court battles in which the Trump administration repeatedly said it was unable to bring him back.

In April, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Maryland ordered the Trump administration to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States after he was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — based on the Trump administration’s claimed that he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13, which his wife and attorneys deny.

The Maryland ruling was subsequently affirmed by the U.S Supreme Court.

Following Abrego Garcia’s return Friday, the Trump administration filed a notice of compliance with Judge Xinis saying it had “successfully facilitated Abrego Garcia’s return” and asking that the complaint be dismissed.

In Sunday’s filing, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys said Maryland case it not over until the government is “held accountable” for “its blatant, willful, and persistent violations of court orders at excruciating cost to Abrego Garcia and his family.” They argued that, despite his return, the case is “not moot” because the court continues to have a role “to ensure that [Abrego Garcia’s] case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador.”

The lawyers said the Trump administration “has acted not just in contempt of multiple court orders but with open defiance towards its coequal branch of government, the judiciary.”

“Instead of facilitating Abrego Garcia’s return, for the past two months Defendants have engaged in an elaborate, all-of-government effort to defy court orders, deny due process, and disparage Abrego Garcia,” they said.

A two-count indictment unsealed Friday alleges that Abrego Garcia participated in a yearslong conspiracy to haul undocumented migrants from Texas to the interior of the country, involving the domestic transport of thousands of noncitizens from Mexico and Central America, including some children, in exchange for thousands of dollars.

The criminal investigation that led to the charges was launched in April as federal authorities began scrutinizing the circumstances of a 2022 traffic stop of Abrego Garcia by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, according to sources. Abrego Garcia was pulled over for speeding in a vehicle with eight passengers and told police they had been working construction in Missouri.

In Sunday’s court filing, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys called the government’s return of Abrego Garcia to face criminal charges “its latest act of contempt.”

The government “arranged for Abrego Garcia’s return, not to Maryland in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive to ‘ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador,’ but rather to Tennessee so that he could be charged with a crime in a case that the Government only developed while it was under threat of sanctions,” they said.

In the filing, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys said the Trump administration “continued to insist” they did not have the power to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S. even after the Tennessee indictment was filed under seal in May. The Trump administration “has always had the ability to return Abrego Garcia,” the attorneys contended.

“The Government’s convenient ability to return Abrego Garcia in time for a press conference unveiling his indictment puts the lie to its previously feigned powerlessness to comply with this Court’s injunction,” they said in reference to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s announcement Friday afternoon that Abrego Garcia was back in the United States.

A Justice Department official, when contacted for comment, referred ABC News to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s statement at Friday’s press conference that he believed the Maryland case was now moot.

“There’s a big difference between what the state of play was before the indictment and after the indictment,” Blanche said. “And so the reason why he is back and was returned was because an arrest warrant which was presented to the government and in El Salvador. So there’s a big difference there as far as whether it makes the ongoing litigation in Maryland moot — I would think so.”

Abrego Garcia’s lawyers said they are entitled to examine in discovery whether government officials acted in good faith, and said the case “remains live” given the Trump administration’s “continuing threat of removal.” Judge Xinis in April ordered government officials to testify under oath through expedited discovery in order to resolve Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation.

ABC News’ Alexander Mallin, Katherine Faulders and James Hill contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.